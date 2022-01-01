Ribs n' Bones
150 Reviews
$$
6452 Jackson Run Road
Warren, PA 16365
Popular Items
Finger Foods
2 Chicken Tenders
Golden fried chicken tenders - pick a wings sauce for dippin'!
4 Chicken Tenders
Golden fried chicken tenders - pick a wings sauce for dippin'!
Cheese Curds
Like cheese sticks? These are even better! Battered & fried white cheddar cheese curds. Served with sauce for dippin'.
Chicken Wings
Crispy fried - celery & chunky blue cheese
French Onion Soup
Yes! We can do this TO GO! Hot n' bubbly - wine, au jus, fresh thyme mixed with sautéed onions & croutons, baked with mozzarella.
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries baked with cheddar & bits of real bacon - homemade ranch dressing.
Mozzy Bread
Simple, yet delightful. Cheesy garlic bread with spaghetti sauce for dippin'.
Onion Rings
Deep fried sweet onions served with our homemade tiger sauce.
Potato Skins
Hand-carved skins fried to crisp n' baked with cheddar & bacon.
Rib Tickler
A third rack of our St. Louis style ribs! About 3 to 4 bones...
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp - fresh cocktail sauce.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Italian sausage stuffed banana peppers baked with mozzarella in our homemade sauce.
Features
Soup of the Day
Lobster Bisque
Boneless Wings
Lightly floured & fried boneless chicken breast pieces served with celery & blue cheese. Shakin' in your favorite wing sauce.
END CUT Prime Rib
For the hunkiest, most seasoned cut of prime rib, choose the END CUT! Only two ends per ribeye so get 'em while you can! *The ENDS of the ribeye cook the most that's why you can choose Medium Well or Well Done!*
Fish Fry
Available Friday & Saturday! Beer battered Icelandic haddock served with tartar sauce, pineapple slaw & natural cut fries.
Loaded Pork Skins
Hand carved & fried potato skins baked with pulled pork & cheddar cheese - sassy sour cream & bbq drizzle, a dash of Ribs' Rub, green onions & pineapple slaw.
Open Face Prime Rib Sandwich
10oz Prime Rib, prepared about Medium/MW, served over garlic country toast with au jus & crispy fries.
Panko Shrimp
We bread these 'big guys' in house using Panko bread crumbs & our Signature blend of seasoning - homemade cocktail sauce. Side & salad.
Pork Sandwich
A generous heap of pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with pickles & red onion - fries.
Prime Rib
Available AFTER 4PM Friday & Saturday! Trimmed, seasoned, slow roasted & delicious...about 20oz! Side & salad choice. You can add sautéed mushrooms & onions or shrimp scampi if you'd like.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Fresh pulled pork, garlic country toast, fries, pineapple slaw & a sweet n' tangy bbq on the side.
Spring Salad
Mixed greens topped with lots of fresh veggies, crumbly blue cheese, candied nuts & Craisins. We like it with the peppercorn grilled chicken breast & Grapeseed Vinaigrette!
Three Lil' Piggy's Burger
Bacon, deli ham & pulled pork...piled high on a half pound handmade burger patty with cheddar cheese & onion rings & bbq. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion. Crispy fries.
Pickle Fries
Schlop Fries
Super schloppy, just like Howard likes 'em! Natural cut fries topped with our homemade chili, cheddar, jalapeños, green onions & a dollop of sour cream.
Chili
Homemade & served with oyster crackers
Seafood Alfredo
Jumbo shrimp & New Bedford scallops sautéed with fettuccine in alfredo sauce - garlic bread & tossed salad.
Broiled Scallops
Fresh, never frozen, wild caught seas scallops from New Bedford, Mass - garlic butter. Tossed salad & side.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Pimento & Dill Chicken Sandwich
Pow Pow Shrimp
Tempura fried shrimp drizzled with our own Pow Pow sauce - Our take on Bang Bang shrimp!
Lasagna
Dinner Salads
Crispy Salad
Salad mix with bits of real bacon & shredded cheddar cheese! We recommend the crispy fried chicken!
Peppercorn Salad
Mixed greens & lots of veggies! We suggested the peppercorn grilled chicken.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens with feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncinis! Try it out with chilled jumbo shrimp or char-grilled peppercorn chicken.
Pittsburgh Salad
Mixed greens & veggies topped with shredded cheddar & natural cut fries. Try it topped with our sirloin!
Buffalo Salad
Fresh veggies & mixed greens topped with crumbly blue cheese & diced celery. We suggest the buffalo chicken shakin' in our medium wing sauce!
Sandwiches
Cody's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly seasoned n' fried. Tossed in medium wing sauce & baked with mozzarella - brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Cordon Blue Sandwich
Lightly seasoned & fried chicken breast baked with deli ham, honey mustard, swiss cheese & thick sliced bacon piled high on a brioche bun...big enough for two!
French Dip
Roasted in-house, seasoned & sliced prime rib baked with thick sliced mozzarella - garlic & butter toasted Costanzo's hoagie roll. Add sautéed mushrooms or onions!
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned flour & fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles & our cracked pepper honey mustard sauce for dippin' - natural cut fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato & red onion. Jazz it up with some seasoning or cheese!
Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich
Big enough for two! Char-grilled chicken breast baked with deli ham, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon & onion rings. Toasted brioche bun with all the good veggies & natural cut fries on the side.
Meatball Hoagie
Homemade meatballs on garlic toasted hoagie roll with marinara & thick sliced mozzarella - crispy fries.
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese & thick sliced bacon!
Blue Cheese Burger
Our half pound hand made burger patty char-grilled with cajun seasoning & topped with our own blue cheese alfredo sauce.
The Boone Burger
Our half pound burger baked with sautéed onions & thick slices of cheddar cheese.
Cheese Burger
Pick whatever cheese tickles your fancy!
Plain Ol' Hamburger
Plain & simple! our half pound char-grilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese.
Smokehouse Burger
Baked with deli ham, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, thick bacon & onion rings!
Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast char-grilled with a dash of your choice of seasoning! We love it with the Ribs' Rub - Choice of side & salad.
Smokehouse Chicken
Baked with deli ham, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon & onion rings - tossed salad & your choice of side.
Smothered Chicken
A local favorite! Sautéed mushrooms, honey mustard, swiss cheese & bacon - choice of side & salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded & fried chicken breast baked with our homemade marinara & thick sliced mozzarella - spaghetti, garlic bread & tossed salad.
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Al dente fettuccine sautéed in our homemade alfredo sauce - garlic bread & tossed salad. You can add a protein!
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles topped with three homemade meatballs & spaghetti sauce. Garlic bread & tossed salad.
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo shells stuffed with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses baked in our homemade marinara with mozzarella - garlic bread & tossed salad.
Tortellini Alfredo
Tri-color cheese filled tortellini tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce. Garlic bread & a tossed salad. Don't forget to pick a protein!
Ribs
Third Rack
St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Slathered with our sweet n' tangy bbq sauce.1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones1/2 Rack about 6 bonesFull Rack about 12 bones
Half Rack
St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Slathered with our sweet n' tangy bbq sauce. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones
Full Rack
St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Slathered with our sweet n' tangy bbq sauce. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones
Dry Third Rack
St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Finished with our Signature Ribs' Rub. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones
Dry Half rack
St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Finished with our Signature Ribs' Rub. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones
Dry Full Rack
St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Finished with our Signature Ribs' Rub. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones
Steak
8oz Sirloin
Lightly seasoned Prime Cut sirloin. Choice of side & salad.
NY Strip
Select 12oz Strip Steak lightly seasoned & char-grilled to your liking. Choice of side & salad. Add accompaniments if you choose!
Six Ounce Steak
Perfect for a lighter appetite! Add on shrimp scampi or broiled scallops to make a mini Surf & Turf!
11oz. Sirloin
16oz Delmonico
Cut in-house 14oz Delmonico lightly seasoned & char-grilled. Choice of side & salad.
Seafood
Broiled Haddock
Icelandic haddock filet slowly broiled in garlic butter. Tossed salad & choice of side.
Broiled Scallops
Fresh, never frozen, wild caught seas scallops from New Bedford, Mass - garlic butter. Tossed salad & side.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp baked in our own scampi butter made with feta cheese & white wine - side & salad.
Shrimp Scampi Over Fettuccine
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our scampi butter & served over fettuccine noodles. Garlic bread & tossed salad.
California Haddock
Icelandic haddock baked with tonights veggies & American cheese - side & salad.
Young Bucks
Kids Chicken Wings
4 jumbo wings shakin' in your choice of sauce - natural cut fries.
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce - natural cut fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kid friendly Kraft Mac & Cheese - Natural cut fries.
Kids Ribs
A 1/3 Rack of our St. Louis Style ribs - natural cut fries.
Kids Sirloin
Our 6oz lean sirloin...cut up so you don't have to! Natural cut fries.
KIDS Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles topped with our homemade sauce. Fries & a treat!
KIDS Spaghetti & 1 Meatball
Spaghetti noodles topped with one homemade meatball & our sauce - fries & a treat!
Kid Spaghetti Plain
Plain ol' spaghetti noodles, fries & a treat!
Kid Spaghetti with Butter
Spaghetti noodles with a drizzle of butter! Fries & a treat.
Kids Tenders
Two golden fried chicken tenders served with natural cut fries.
Desserts
A la Carte
(2) Extra Sweet Rolls & Butter
(4) Extra Sweet Rolls & Butter
Celery & Blue Cheese
Crumbled Blue Cheese
Full Rack no sides
Garlic Bread
Half Rack no sides
Sauteed Mushroom
Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions
Sauteed Onions
4oz side Side Alfredo Sauce (no noodles)
Side Baked Potato
4 oz Side Blue Cheese Alfredo Sauce
Side Broiled Scallops (3)
Side Butter Beans
Side Cavatappi Mac & Cheese
Side Coleslaw
Side Fett w Marinara
Side Fettuccine Alfredo
Side French Fries
Side Greek Salad
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Shrimp Scampi (3)
Side Sweet Potato
Side Tossed Salad
Side Vegetables
Single Meatball
Small Side Spaghetti
Third Rack no sides
Retail
Bent Run Growler
Economic Stimulus Tee Shirt Unisex
Front Logo Unisex, Comfy Cozy T-Shirt
Keep your beer cold - Koozie
Ladies V-Neck Tee Shirt
Ribs Car Decal
Zip Up Hoodie Small
Zip Up Hoodie Medium
Small Ladies Black Long Sleeve
Medium Ladies Black Long Sleeve
Large Ladies Black Long Sleeve
Liberty Street Lunch Mango Habanero Hot Sauce 8oz Bottle
Pullover Grey Hoodie
BEER TO GO!
Angry Orchard Bottle 6 Pack
Blue Moon Bottle 6 Pack
Bud Light Bottle 6 Pack
Budweiser Bottle 6 Pack
Busch Light Bottle 6 Pack
Busch N/A 6 Pack Can (Non-Alcoholic)
Coors Light Bottle 6 Pack
Corona Bottle 6 Pack Bottle
Corona Light 6 Pack Bottle
Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat Bottle 6 Pack
Fat Tire Amber Bottle 6 Pack
Guinness 4 Pack Can
Hazy Little Thing IPA 6 Pack Can
Labatt Bottle 6 pack
Labatt Light Bottle 6 Pack
Michelob Amber Bock Bottle 6 Pack
Michelob Ultra Bottle 6 Pack
Miller Light Bottle 6 Pack
Ottos Apricot Wheat 6 Pack Can
Sam Adams Bottle 6 Pack
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat Bottle 6 Pack
Southern Tier 2XIPA Bottle 6 Pack
Southern Tier 8 Days A Week 8 Pack Cans
White Claw 6 Pack Can
Yuengling Black & Tan Bottle 6 Pack
Yuengling Light Bottle 6 Pack
PBR 6 Pack Can
N/A Beer 6 Pack Can
Natural Light 6 Pack Can
Straub Wild Berry Sangria 4 Pack
Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale 6 Pack Bottles
Hazy Little Thing IPA 6 Pack Can
Ottos Red Mo 6 Pack Can
Abita Pecan Ale 6 Pack Bottle
Troegs Nimble Giant 4 Pack 16oz Can
Cider Boys Blackberry Wild 6 Pack Bottle
Mikes Hard Lemonade 6 Pack Bottles
Bells Quit Brite 6 Pack Bottles
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cozy atmosphere, local feel & great service! Our menu has waaay more than just ribs: crisp salads, fresh seafood, juicy char-grilled steaks, homemade sauces, burgers, sandwiches, wings! Full bar & huge beer selection. Hope to see you soon:)
6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren, PA 16365