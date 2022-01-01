Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Ribs n' Bones

150 Reviews

$$

6452 Jackson Run Road

Warren, PA 16365

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
French Onion Soup
French Dip

Finger Foods

2 Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Golden fried chicken tenders - pick a wings sauce for dippin'!

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Golden fried chicken tenders - pick a wings sauce for dippin'!

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Like cheese sticks? These are even better! Battered & fried white cheddar cheese curds. Served with sauce for dippin'.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99

Crispy fried - celery & chunky blue cheese

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Yes! We can do this TO GO! Hot n' bubbly - wine, au jus, fresh thyme mixed with sautéed onions & croutons, baked with mozzarella.

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Crispy fries baked with cheddar & bits of real bacon - homemade ranch dressing.

Mozzy Bread

$6.99

Simple, yet delightful. Cheesy garlic bread with spaghetti sauce for dippin'.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Deep fried sweet onions served with our homemade tiger sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.99

Hand-carved skins fried to crisp n' baked with cheddar & bacon.

Rib Tickler

$11.99

A third rack of our St. Louis style ribs! About 3 to 4 bones...

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Chilled jumbo shrimp - fresh cocktail sauce.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.99

Italian sausage stuffed banana peppers baked with mozzarella in our homemade sauce.

Features

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Lobster Bisque

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Lightly floured & fried boneless chicken breast pieces served with celery & blue cheese. Shakin' in your favorite wing sauce.

END CUT Prime Rib

$32.99Out of stock

For the hunkiest, most seasoned cut of prime rib, choose the END CUT! Only two ends per ribeye so get 'em while you can! *The ENDS of the ribeye cook the most that's why you can choose Medium Well or Well Done!*

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$17.99Out of stock

Available Friday & Saturday! Beer battered Icelandic haddock served with tartar sauce, pineapple slaw & natural cut fries.

Loaded Pork Skins

Loaded Pork Skins

$8.99Out of stock

Hand carved & fried potato skins baked with pulled pork & cheddar cheese - sassy sour cream & bbq drizzle, a dash of Ribs' Rub, green onions & pineapple slaw.

Open Face Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

10oz Prime Rib, prepared about Medium/MW, served over garlic country toast with au jus & crispy fries.

Panko Shrimp

$19.99

We bread these 'big guys' in house using Panko bread crumbs & our Signature blend of seasoning - homemade cocktail sauce. Side & salad.

Pork Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

A generous heap of pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with pickles & red onion - fries.

Prime Rib

$32.99Out of stock

Available AFTER 4PM Friday & Saturday! Trimmed, seasoned, slow roasted & delicious...about 20oz! Side & salad choice. You can add sautéed mushrooms & onions or shrimp scampi if you'd like.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh pulled pork, garlic country toast, fries, pineapple slaw & a sweet n' tangy bbq on the side.

Spring Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Mixed greens topped with lots of fresh veggies, crumbly blue cheese, candied nuts & Craisins. We like it with the peppercorn grilled chicken breast & Grapeseed Vinaigrette!

Three Lil' Piggy's Burger

Three Lil' Piggy's Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Bacon, deli ham & pulled pork...piled high on a half pound handmade burger patty with cheddar cheese & onion rings & bbq. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion. Crispy fries.

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Schlop Fries

$9.99

Super schloppy, just like Howard likes 'em! Natural cut fries topped with our homemade chili, cheddar, jalapeños, green onions & a dollop of sour cream.

Chili

$5.99

Homemade & served with oyster crackers

Seafood Alfredo

$32.99

Jumbo shrimp & New Bedford scallops sautéed with fettuccine in alfredo sauce - garlic bread & tossed salad.

Broiled Scallops

$26.99

Fresh, never frozen, wild caught seas scallops from New Bedford, Mass - garlic butter. Tossed salad & side.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pimento & Dill Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pow Pow Shrimp

$11.99

Tempura fried shrimp drizzled with our own Pow Pow sauce - Our take on Bang Bang shrimp!

Lasagna

$14.99

Dinner Salads

Crispy Salad

$8.99

Salad mix with bits of real bacon & shredded cheddar cheese! We recommend the crispy fried chicken!

Peppercorn Salad

Peppercorn Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens & lots of veggies! We suggested the peppercorn grilled chicken.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens with feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncinis! Try it out with chilled jumbo shrimp or char-grilled peppercorn chicken.

Pittsburgh Salad

Pittsburgh Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens & veggies topped with shredded cheddar & natural cut fries. Try it topped with our sirloin!

Buffalo Salad

$8.99

Fresh veggies & mixed greens topped with crumbly blue cheese & diced celery. We suggest the buffalo chicken shakin' in our medium wing sauce!

Sandwiches

Cody's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly seasoned n' fried. Tossed in medium wing sauce & baked with mozzarella - brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Cordon Blue Sandwich

$13.99

Lightly seasoned & fried chicken breast baked with deli ham, honey mustard, swiss cheese & thick sliced bacon piled high on a brioche bun...big enough for two!

French Dip

$14.99

Roasted in-house, seasoned & sliced prime rib baked with thick sliced mozzarella - garlic & butter toasted Costanzo's hoagie roll. Add sautéed mushrooms or onions!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Seasoned flour & fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles & our cracked pepper honey mustard sauce for dippin' - natural cut fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Char-grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato & red onion. Jazz it up with some seasoning or cheese!

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Big enough for two! Char-grilled chicken breast baked with deli ham, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon & onion rings. Toasted brioche bun with all the good veggies & natural cut fries on the side.

Meatball Hoagie

$11.99

Homemade meatballs on garlic toasted hoagie roll with marinara & thick sliced mozzarella - crispy fries.

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

American cheese & thick sliced bacon!

Blue Cheese Burger

$12.99

Our half pound hand made burger patty char-grilled with cajun seasoning & topped with our own blue cheese alfredo sauce.

The Boone Burger

$12.99

Our half pound burger baked with sautéed onions & thick slices of cheddar cheese.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Pick whatever cheese tickles your fancy!

Plain Ol' Hamburger

$9.99

Plain & simple! our half pound char-grilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

$14.99

Baked with deli ham, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, thick bacon & onion rings!

Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Chicken breast char-grilled with a dash of your choice of seasoning! We love it with the Ribs' Rub - Choice of side & salad.

Smokehouse Chicken

Smokehouse Chicken

$16.99

Baked with deli ham, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon & onion rings - tossed salad & your choice of side.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$16.99

A local favorite! Sautéed mushrooms, honey mustard, swiss cheese & bacon - choice of side & salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Breaded & fried chicken breast baked with our homemade marinara & thick sliced mozzarella - spaghetti, garlic bread & tossed salad.

Pasta

Seafood Alfredo

$32.99

Jumbo shrimp & New Bedford scallops sautéed with fettuccine in alfredo sauce - garlic bread & tossed salad.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Al dente fettuccine sautéed in our homemade alfredo sauce - garlic bread & tossed salad. You can add a protein!

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with three homemade meatballs & spaghetti sauce. Garlic bread & tossed salad.

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Jumbo shells stuffed with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses baked in our homemade marinara with mozzarella - garlic bread & tossed salad.

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.99

Tri-color cheese filled tortellini tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce. Garlic bread & a tossed salad. Don't forget to pick a protein!

Ribs

Third Rack

$14.99

St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Slathered with our sweet n' tangy bbq sauce.1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones1/2 Rack about 6 bonesFull Rack about 12 bones

Half Rack

Half Rack

$19.99

St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Slathered with our sweet n' tangy bbq sauce. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones

Full Rack

$32.99

St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Slathered with our sweet n' tangy bbq sauce. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones

Dry Third Rack

$14.99

St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Finished with our Signature Ribs' Rub. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones

Dry Half rack

$19.99

St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Finished with our Signature Ribs' Rub. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones

Dry Full Rack

$32.99

St. Louis Style ribs that fall off the bone & melt in your mouth! Finished with our Signature Ribs' Rub. 1/3 Rack about 3-4 bones 1/2 Rack about 6 bones Full Rack about 12 bones

Steak

8oz Sirloin

$21.99

Lightly seasoned Prime Cut sirloin. Choice of side & salad.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$27.99

Select 12oz Strip Steak lightly seasoned & char-grilled to your liking. Choice of side & salad. Add accompaniments if you choose!

Six Ounce Steak

$15.99

Perfect for a lighter appetite! Add on shrimp scampi or broiled scallops to make a mini Surf & Turf!

11oz. Sirloin

$21.99Out of stock

16oz Delmonico

$31.99Out of stock

Cut in-house 14oz Delmonico lightly seasoned & char-grilled. Choice of side & salad.

Seafood

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$17.99

Icelandic haddock filet slowly broiled in garlic butter. Tossed salad & choice of side.

Broiled Scallops

$26.99

Fresh, never frozen, wild caught seas scallops from New Bedford, Mass - garlic butter. Tossed salad & side.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp baked in our own scampi butter made with feta cheese & white wine - side & salad.

Shrimp Scampi Over Fettuccine

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our scampi butter & served over fettuccine noodles. Garlic bread & tossed salad.

Seafood Alfredo

$32.99

Jumbo shrimp & New Bedford scallops sautéed with fettuccine in alfredo sauce - garlic bread & tossed salad.

California Haddock

California Haddock

$19.99

Icelandic haddock baked with tonights veggies & American cheese - side & salad.

Young Bucks

Kids Chicken Wings

$8.99

4 jumbo wings shakin' in your choice of sauce - natural cut fries.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce - natural cut fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid friendly Kraft Mac & Cheese - Natural cut fries.

Kids Ribs

$12.99

A 1/3 Rack of our St. Louis Style ribs - natural cut fries.

Kids Sirloin

$13.99

Our 6oz lean sirloin...cut up so you don't have to! Natural cut fries.

KIDS Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with our homemade sauce. Fries & a treat!

KIDS Spaghetti & 1 Meatball

$8.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with one homemade meatball & our sauce - fries & a treat!

Kid Spaghetti Plain

$6.99

Plain ol' spaghetti noodles, fries & a treat!

Kid Spaghetti with Butter

$6.99

Spaghetti noodles with a drizzle of butter! Fries & a treat.

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Two golden fried chicken tenders served with natural cut fries.

Desserts

Slice Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00
Whole Peanut Butter Pie

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.50

Vegan & GF Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Maple Walnut Cheesecake

$7.00

A la Carte

(2) Extra Sweet Rolls & Butter

$0.99

(4) Extra Sweet Rolls & Butter

$1.99

Celery & Blue Cheese

$2.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese

$1.50

Full Rack no sides

$29.99

Garlic Bread

$1.79

Half Rack no sides

$17.99

Sauteed Mushroom

$0.99

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$1.98

Sauteed Onions

$0.99

4oz side Side Alfredo Sauce (no noodles)

$1.99

Side Baked Potato

$3.99

4 oz Side Blue Cheese Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Side Broiled Scallops (3)

$12.99
Side Butter Beans

Side Butter Beans

$4.99

Side Cavatappi Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Fett w Marinara

$3.99

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Shrimp Scampi (3)

$8.99

Side Sweet Potato

$3.99
Side Tossed Salad

Side Tossed Salad

$3.99

Side Vegetables

$2.99

Single Meatball

$3.99

Small Side Spaghetti

$4.99

Third Rack no sides

$12.99

Retail

Bent Run Growler

$10.00

Economic Stimulus Tee Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Front Logo Unisex, Comfy Cozy T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Keep your beer cold - Koozie

Keep your beer cold - Koozie

$2.00

Ladies V-Neck Tee Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Ribs Car Decal

Ribs Car Decal

$2.00

Zip Up Hoodie Small

$40.00

Zip Up Hoodie Medium

$40.00Out of stock

Small Ladies Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Ladies Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Ladies Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Liberty Street Lunch Mango Habanero Hot Sauce 8oz Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Pullover Grey Hoodie

$35.00

BEER TO GO!

Angry Orchard Bottle 6 Pack

$11.50

Blue Moon Bottle 6 Pack

$11.50

Bud Light Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00

Budweiser Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00

Busch Light Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00

Busch N/A 6 Pack Can (Non-Alcoholic)

$9.00

Coors Light Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00

Corona Bottle 6 Pack Bottle

$12.50

Corona Light 6 Pack Bottle

$12.50

Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat Bottle 6 Pack

$12.50

Fat Tire Amber Bottle 6 Pack

$10.50Out of stock

Guinness 4 Pack Can

$12.50

Hazy Little Thing IPA 6 Pack Can

$12.50

Labatt Bottle 6 pack

$11.50

Labatt Light Bottle 6 Pack

$11.50

Michelob Amber Bock Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00

Miller Light Bottle 6 Pack

$9.00

Ottos Apricot Wheat 6 Pack Can

$13.50

Sam Adams Bottle 6 Pack

$11.50

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat Bottle 6 Pack

$11.50

Southern Tier 2XIPA Bottle 6 Pack

$12.50

Southern Tier 8 Days A Week 8 Pack Cans

$12.50

White Claw 6 Pack Can

$10.00

Yuengling Black & Tan Bottle 6 Pack

$10.00

Yuengling Light Bottle 6 Pack

$10.00

PBR 6 Pack Can

$7.00

N/A Beer 6 Pack Can

$7.00

Natural Light 6 Pack Can

$7.00

Straub Wild Berry Sangria 4 Pack

$9.00

Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale 6 Pack Bottles

$13.50

Hazy Little Thing IPA 6 Pack Can

$12.50

Ottos Red Mo 6 Pack Can

$12.50

Abita Pecan Ale 6 Pack Bottle

$13.50

Troegs Nimble Giant 4 Pack 16oz Can

$18.00

Cider Boys Blackberry Wild 6 Pack Bottle

$12.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade 6 Pack Bottles

$11.50

Bells Quit Brite 6 Pack Bottles

$13.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy atmosphere, local feel & great service! Our menu has waaay more than just ribs: crisp salads, fresh seafood, juicy char-grilled steaks, homemade sauces, burgers, sandwiches, wings! Full bar & huge beer selection. Hope to see you soon:)

Website

Location

6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren, PA 16365

Directions

Gallery
Ribs n' Bones image
Ribs n' Bones image
Ribs n' Bones image

