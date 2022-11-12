Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30308

Falafel Salad
Chicken Shawarma
French Fries

Hummus (served with 2 pita and vegetables)

Hummus No.0

Hummus No.0

$12.00

Tahini, olive oil, parsley.

Hummus No.1

Hummus No.1

$14.00

Hard egg, tahini, crispy chickpeas, pickles, slaw.

Hummus No.2

Hummus No.2

$14.00

Roasted spiced butternut, dukkha, harissa. *contains pine nuts & pistachios

Mezze

3 Mezze

3 Mezze

$10.00

Middle Eastern fresh sides and salads

6 Mezze

6 Mezze

$18.00

Middle Eastern fresh sides and salads

Moroccan Carrots

Moroccan Carrots

$4.00

Lightly cooked carrots with Jarusalem spices

Chickpeas

Chickpeas

$4.00

Al dente chickpeas with dates and sherry urfa vinagrette

Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$4.00

Tomato, cucumber and onion with parsley, olive oil and lemon juice

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$4.00

Olives marinated with rosemary, lemon and orange zest in olive oil

Half Sour Pickles

Half Sour Pickles

$4.00

Crisp pickles in seasoned brine

Sumac Slaw

Sumac Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage slaw with tangy sumac

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$4.00

Chopped parsley, tomato, mint, onion and bulgur wheat

Marinated Mushroom

Marinated Mushroom

$4.00

Marinated with garlic & oil

Mixed Pickles

Mixed Pickles

$4.00

Assortment of pickled carrots, celery, cauliflower, & onions

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$4.00

Lightly fried, tossed in sumac and topped with chermoula.

In Pita

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Baba ganoush, grilled onions, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini, *Chicken is cooked with onions and contains onions. Onions cannot be removed completely.

Sabich Pita

Sabich Pita

$15.00

Eggplant, hard egg, amba, harissa, tahini, fries, sumac slaw, Israeli salad.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$15.00

Chickpea fritter, hummus, sumac slaw, tahini, schug, Israeli salad

Platters

Amba Chicken

Amba Chicken

$16.00

Persian rice, charred vegetables, fresh herbs

Kofta Beef Kebab

Kofta Beef Kebab

$16.00

Garlic pita, brown butter tomato, labneh, sumac onions, harissa, tahini, (meat contains onions, cannot be removed) *contains dairy

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, feta, sunflower seeds, chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, falafels, Goddess dressing, tahini

Spiced Lamb Burger

Spiced Lamb Burger

$18.00

Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)

Steak Kebab

Steak Kebab

$23.00

Labneh marinated filet mignon, harissa couscous, caramelized onions, shaved fennel, cucumber olives salad, turmeric vinaigrette. *contains dairy

Jaffa Fried Fish

$20.00

Fried Gulf Grouper, falafel spice, green tahini, grilled lemon, herbs, Aleppo.

Sides & Extras

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

With a side of harissa mayo

Persian Rice

Persian Rice

$6.00

Fresh herbs

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

6 falafel balls, tahini sauce

Side Pita

Side Pita

$2.00
Green Goddess Dressing

Green Goddess Dressing

$1.50

Tahini, black pepper, garlic, parsley, scallions, lemon juice, cider vinegar (no dairy)

Amba Sauce

Amba Sauce

$0.75

tangy peach sauce

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$3.00

Roasted eggplant

Side Crudite

Side Crudite

$2.00

carrots, cucumbers, onions

Harissa

Harissa

$0.75

mild chili sauce

Harissa Mayo

Harissa Mayo

$0.75

spicy mayo

Labneh

Labneh

$2.00

thick, creamy, Middle Eastern style yogurt

Schug

Schug

$0.75

green hot sauce

Tahini

Tahini

$0.75

sesame seed paste

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

12 fl. oz., glass bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

8 fl. oz., glass bottle

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

12 fl. oz., glass bottle

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

12 fl. oz, glass bottle

Smart Water

Smart Water

$4.00Out of stock

20 fl. oz., plastic bottle

Desserts

Tahini Shake

Tahini Shake

$12.00

Vanilla, tahini, honey and dates (contains dairy)

Turkish Coffee Shake

Turkish Coffee Shake

$12.00

Vanilla, Turkish coffee (contains dairy)

Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookie

Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

1 large cookie per order

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
