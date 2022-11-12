Rina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Reasons To Be Happy
Location
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta, GA 30308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Realm Brewing Company - Atlanta
No Reviews
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101 Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurant
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett - 730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A
No Reviews
730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A ATLANTA, GA 30306
View restaurant