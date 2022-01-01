River City Brewery Company imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

River City Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

150 N. Mosley

Wichita, KS 67202

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac
Fried Chicken Mac
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$16.00

We buy the largest wings available, grilled then fried and tossed in your favorite sauce.

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.50

Baked and salted with scratch made cheese sauce

Chips N Salsa

$6.00

Crispy tortilla chips with our original salsa and tomatillo-avocado salsa.

Nacho Fries

$13.00

Queso, cheese sauce, ground beef, diced tomato, black beans, lettuce, jalapeno, tomatillo-avocado salsa, sour cream

Rock Island Red Queso

$7.50

House made chips served with homemade queso and salsa.

Sausage Board

$14.00

Assorted sausages, cheeses, Bavarian pretzel and accoutrements

Buttermilk Corn Bread Wedges (4)

$7.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Corn Bread Wedges (8)

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers

Served with rough-cut fries

Black Angus Burger

$13.00

Choice of cheese

Shroom Luva

$15.00

RCB-BQ Burger

$15.50

That's My Jam

$14.50

Burger Special

$15.00Out of stock

Kansas Wagyu Burger

$15.00

Wagyu Shroom Luva

$17.00

Wagyu RCB-BQ

$17.50

Wagyu That's My Jam

$16.50

Entrées

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Shrimp, cream sauce, Cajun spice, tomato, bell pepper, rigatoni

River City Fish and Chips

$15.00

Flaky white Cod beer battered and fried golden. Served in a basket of seasoned fries, slaw and homemade tartar.

Salmon

$23.00

Roasted poblano aioli, fingerling potatoes, carrots, asparagus

Short Rib Roast

$25.00

Slow cooked until rich, buttery and fork tender, red wine reduction, roasted carrots, fingerling potatoes, asparagus

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

We dip them in fresh buttermilk, roll them in seasoned flour and fry them to a crispy perfection. Served with rough-cut fries and choice of 2 sauces.

Roasted Chicken Breast

$15.50

Stone ground mustard cream sauce, white wine, rice, broccoli, asparagus

Beef Tips

$15.50

Tender steak, peppers and mushrooms with Emerald City Stout blue cheese sauce and mashed potatoes. Cooked between medium rare to medium.

Chicken Stroganoff

$16.50

White wine cream sauce, tender chicken, roasted mushrooms, rigatoni

Entree Special

$13.00Out of stock

Current Chef Special

Not Your Mama’s Mac

Buffalo Mac

$13.00

Toss our hand breaded fried chicken in buffalo sauce and lay it on top of our famous Mac N Cheese topped with fresh blue cheese crumbles.

Fried Chicken Mac

$12.50

Our famous Mac N Cheese topped with hand breaded fried chicken.

Broccoli Mac

$12.00

Our famous Mac N Cheese mixed with steamed broccoli.

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Big shell pasta tossed in our homemade creamy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.

Shrimp Mac

$14.00

Creamy, cheesy alfredo and big shell pasta topped with garlic shrimp.

Grilled Chicken Mac

$12.50

Our signature mac with grilled chicken.

Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Our special sauce, mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles and green onion.

Margherita

$12.50

Vegetarian- Homemade red sauce, fresh baby mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil with a balsamic reduction.

Ranch Chicken

$13.00

Homemade ranch dressing, tender chicken and crispy bacon topped with freshly grated mozzarella and provolone.

Greek Pizza

$13.00

Vegetarian- Fresh baby spinach, black olives, shaved red onion, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and provolone cheeses drizzled with virgin olive oil.

Kansan

$13.50

Ground beef, bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and melted cheeses.

Sicilian

$12.00

Our famous crispy thin crust, tangy sauce, melted cheese and a truckload of pepperoni.

Manhattan

$12.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onions, black olives, provolone and mozzarella on a crispy crust.

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Vegetarian- Thin crust, red sauce and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Michelangelo

$13.75

House Italian white sauce, capicola, artichokes, peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta

Thai Shrimp

$13.75

Thai chili sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, tomato, pickled red onion

Italian Stallion

$13.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, capicola, pepperoni, onions, baked then topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, herb vinaigrette

Chicken Enchilada Pizza

$13.50

Enchilada sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella, chicken, peppers, green onion, green chiles, sour cream.

Salad/Soup

Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.00

Southwest seasoned chicken resting on top of fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, black bean corn relish and corn tortilla chips.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Hand breaded fried chicken atop fresh mixed greens with sliced egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shaved red onion and mozzarella cheese.

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crisp salad mix with grilled chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onions, banana peppers, feta cheese and croutons.

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Crisp salad mix with tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and croutons.

Large Garden Salad

$12.00

Crisp salad mix with tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and croutons.

Steak Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, egg and choice of dressing36

Salad Special

$13.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Bangkok Chicken

$13.50

Fried chicken, chili garlic sauce, cabbage, cucumber, carrots, brioche bun.

Cheesesteak

$13.75

Roast beef, slow roasted in house, with grilled onions, creamy scratch made cheese sauce on hoagie bun

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and homemade ranch dressing on a brioche bun.

Fajita Wrap

$12.50

Seasoned chicken, black bean corn relish, tomato, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and salsa ranch wrapped in a sun dried tomato flour tortilla.

French Dip

$13.75

Roast beef, slow roasted in house, with mushrooms, onions, Swiss, au jus, pressed

Pressed Turkey Club

$13.75

Turkey, Swiss, avocado, ham, bacon, cream cheese

Pressed Italian

$14.00

House Italian sauce, capicola, salami, bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli with cheese

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Rough Fries

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Avocado

$2.50

Asparagus

$4.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Desserts

Dulce de Leche Almond Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Children’s Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

ONLINE SAUCE

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Mac Sauce

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Side of Thai Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Harvester Wheat

American Wheat- Crisp, clean and refreshing

Can Harvester Wheat

$5.00

4 pack Harvester Wheat

$20.00

Tornado Alley

Can Tornado Alley IPA

$5.50

4 pack Tornado Alley IPA

$22.00

Rock Island Red

Can Rock Island Red

$5.00

4 pack Rock Island Red

$20.00Out of stock

Old Town Brown

Can Old Town Brown

$5.00

4 pack Old Town Brown

$20.00Out of stock

Dim Wit

Can Dim Wit

$5.50

4 pack Dim Wit

$22.00Out of stock

Poppin Pils

Czech Pilsner 5.5%

Can Poppin Pils

$5.00

Marvin the Marzen

Can Marvin the Marzen

$6.00

Loud Noises

Can Loud Noises

$6.50

San Diego IPA

No. 45

Can No. 45

$7.00

Dude, Where's My Beer

Can Dude, Where's My Beer

$6.50

Basic Flamingo

Can Basic Flamingo

$6.50

Stay Woke

Can Stay Woke

$6.50

Gourdeous Ale

Can Gourdeous Ale

$5.00

Fly Over IPA

Can Fly Over IPA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

150 N. Mosley, Wichita, KS 67202

Directions

Gallery
River City Brewery Company image

Map
