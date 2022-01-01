River City Brewing Company

- Home
150 N. Mosley
Wichita, KS 67202
Popular Items
Appetizers
Jumbo Chicken Wings
We buy the largest wings available, grilled then fried and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Bavarian Pretzel
Baked and salted with scratch made cheese sauce
Chips N Salsa
Crispy tortilla chips with our original salsa and tomatillo-avocado salsa.
Nacho Fries
Queso, cheese sauce, ground beef, diced tomato, black beans, lettuce, jalapeno, tomatillo-avocado salsa, sour cream
Rock Island Red Queso
House made chips served with homemade queso and salsa.
Sausage Board
Assorted sausages, cheeses, Bavarian pretzel and accoutrements
Buttermilk Corn Bread Wedges (4)
Buttermilk Corn Bread Wedges (8)
Burgers
Entrées
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, cream sauce, Cajun spice, tomato, bell pepper, rigatoni
River City Fish and Chips
Flaky white Cod beer battered and fried golden. Served in a basket of seasoned fries, slaw and homemade tartar.
Salmon
Roasted poblano aioli, fingerling potatoes, carrots, asparagus
Short Rib Roast
Slow cooked until rich, buttery and fork tender, red wine reduction, roasted carrots, fingerling potatoes, asparagus
Chicken Tenders
We dip them in fresh buttermilk, roll them in seasoned flour and fry them to a crispy perfection. Served with rough-cut fries and choice of 2 sauces.
Roasted Chicken Breast
Stone ground mustard cream sauce, white wine, rice, broccoli, asparagus
Beef Tips
Tender steak, peppers and mushrooms with Emerald City Stout blue cheese sauce and mashed potatoes. Cooked between medium rare to medium.
Chicken Stroganoff
White wine cream sauce, tender chicken, roasted mushrooms, rigatoni
Entree Special
Current Chef Special
Not Your Mama’s Mac
Buffalo Mac
Toss our hand breaded fried chicken in buffalo sauce and lay it on top of our famous Mac N Cheese topped with fresh blue cheese crumbles.
Fried Chicken Mac
Our famous Mac N Cheese topped with hand breaded fried chicken.
Broccoli Mac
Our famous Mac N Cheese mixed with steamed broccoli.
Mac N Cheese
Big shell pasta tossed in our homemade creamy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Shrimp Mac
Creamy, cheesy alfredo and big shell pasta topped with garlic shrimp.
Grilled Chicken Mac
Our signature mac with grilled chicken.
Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our special sauce, mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
Margherita
Vegetarian- Homemade red sauce, fresh baby mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil with a balsamic reduction.
Ranch Chicken
Homemade ranch dressing, tender chicken and crispy bacon topped with freshly grated mozzarella and provolone.
Greek Pizza
Vegetarian- Fresh baby spinach, black olives, shaved red onion, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and provolone cheeses drizzled with virgin olive oil.
Kansan
Ground beef, bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and melted cheeses.
Sicilian
Our famous crispy thin crust, tangy sauce, melted cheese and a truckload of pepperoni.
Manhattan
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onions, black olives, provolone and mozzarella on a crispy crust.
Cheese Pizza
Vegetarian- Thin crust, red sauce and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Michelangelo
House Italian white sauce, capicola, artichokes, peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
Thai Shrimp
Thai chili sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, tomato, pickled red onion
Italian Stallion
Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, capicola, pepperoni, onions, baked then topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, herb vinaigrette
Chicken Enchilada Pizza
Enchilada sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella, chicken, peppers, green onion, green chiles, sour cream.
Salad/Soup
Fajita Chicken Salad
Southwest seasoned chicken resting on top of fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, black bean corn relish and corn tortilla chips.
Fried Chicken Salad
Hand breaded fried chicken atop fresh mixed greens with sliced egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shaved red onion and mozzarella cheese.
Greek Chicken Salad
Crisp salad mix with grilled chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onions, banana peppers, feta cheese and croutons.
Small Garden Salad
Crisp salad mix with tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and croutons.
Large Garden Salad
Crisp salad mix with tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and croutons.
Steak Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, egg and choice of dressing36
Salad Special
Sandwiches
Bangkok Chicken
Fried chicken, chili garlic sauce, cabbage, cucumber, carrots, brioche bun.
Cheesesteak
Roast beef, slow roasted in house, with grilled onions, creamy scratch made cheese sauce on hoagie bun
Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and homemade ranch dressing on a brioche bun.
Fajita Wrap
Seasoned chicken, black bean corn relish, tomato, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and salsa ranch wrapped in a sun dried tomato flour tortilla.
French Dip
Roast beef, slow roasted in house, with mushrooms, onions, Swiss, au jus, pressed
Pressed Turkey Club
Turkey, Swiss, avocado, ham, bacon, cream cheese
Pressed Italian
House Italian sauce, capicola, salami, bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Sides
Children’s Menu
ONLINE SAUCE
Harvester Wheat
Poppin Pils
Marvin the Marzen
Loud Noises
No. 45
Dude, Where's My Beer
Basic Flamingo
Stay Woke
Gourdeous Ale
Fly Over IPA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
150 N. Mosley, Wichita, KS 67202