Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
327 Reviews
$
7343 W Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bread Stix
Six hand cut bread stix, hot out of the oven. Made fresh daily from our New York Dough. Served with your choice of Knolla's famous Chicago Marinara sauce or Famous Ranch.
Bread Stix w/ Cheese
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven! Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
1/2 Bread Stix w/ Cheese
1/2 Breadstix
8 Piece Boneless Chicken Bites
8 pieces of boneless tender breaded white meat chicken baked to perfection. Served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara
Cheesy Bread
14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made with New York dough cut in squares. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Comes with 2 sides of Ranch or Marina. Additional charge for extra sauce
Mozarrella Cheese Stix
Crunch breading covering melted mozzarella cheese stix served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara sauce.
Meatballs
6 meatballs in Chicago Sauce topped with Mozzarella cheese
Sandwich
Italian Sub Sandwich
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Hand sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun or croissant. Served with a pickle spear.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender and juicy pulled pork, smokey barbeque sauce, red onion and sliced provolone
Lunchtime
Slice & Salad
New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 16 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.
Slice & Bread Stix
New York slice with up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with mozzarella cheese available for extra charge.
Small Pan & Salad
Personal size Chicago pan pizza up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Upgrade to a house salad for extra charge.
Small Pan & Bread Stix
Personal size Chicago Pan Pizza with choice up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our hot made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with cheese for an additional charge.
Sandwich & Salad
Choose any of our delicious sandwiches Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz drink. Upgrade to house salad for additional charge.
Sandwich & Breadstix
Choose from any of our delicious sandwiches. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix with choice of marinara or Knolla's famous Ranch on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Breadstix with cheese available for additional charge.
Sandwich & Chips
Salad & Breadstix
Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions. choice of dressing on the side.
House Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
BYO NY Style Pizza
Slice - NY Style
Knollas slices are made from our New York dough, not skimpy in size either!
Gluten Free- NY Style
Small - NY Style
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
Medium- NY Style
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
Large- NY Style
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
Giant- NY Style
18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
BYO Chicago Style Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
The Works Slice - NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black ollives
Cheeseburger Slice - NY Style
Beef, onion, diced dill pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Coney Island Slice - NY Style
Chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all-beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Buffalo Chicken Slice - NY Style
Marinated Baked white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Rance or blue cheese on the side
Vegetarian Delight Slice - NY Style
Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives
Meat Lovers Slice- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, ham, and beef
Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ Slice- NY Style
seasoned tender pulled pork, bacon, red onion, sauce, Cattleman's BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
The Mario Slice- NY Style
Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese
ICT Pizza Slice- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
The Juan Special Slice- NY Style
onions, chopped jalapeno, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon
The MPSITW Slice- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
Taco Pizza Slice-NY Style
Refried beans, onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, fresh slice tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
GF The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
GF Cheeseburger- NY Style
beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
GF Coney Island- NY Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
GF Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
GF Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
GF Meat Lovers- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
GF Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
GF The Mario- NY Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
GF ICT Pizza- NY Style
bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
GF The Juan Special- NY Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon
GF The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
GF Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
GF 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style
GF 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Sm. The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives
Sm. Cheeseburger- NY Style
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard
Sm. Coney Island- NY Style
chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Sm. Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
Baked marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Sm. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and black olives
Sm. Meat Lovers- NY Style
Pepperoni, Pork and Italian sausage, ham and beef
Sm. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
seasoned tender pulled pork, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and topped with Cattlemen's BBQ sauce
Sm. The Mario- NY Style
Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese
Sm. ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, and parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Sm. The Juan Special- NY Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Sm. The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
Sm. Taco Pizza- NY Style
refried beans, red onion, and taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato slices. Salsa on the side
Sm. 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style
Sm 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Med. The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Med. Cheeseburger- NY Style
beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
Med. Coney Island- NY Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Med. Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Med. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Med. Meat Lovers- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Med. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Med. The Mario- NY Style
Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
Med. ICT Pizza- NY Style
bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomoatoes, minced garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust
Med. The Juan Special- NY Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Med. The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Med. Taco Pizza- NY Style
refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
Med. 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style
Med 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Lg. The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Lg. Cheeseburger- NY Style
Sauce, beef, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard. House specialty!
Lg. Coney Island-NY Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Lg. Buffalo Chicken-NY Style
baked, marinated white chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Blue cheese on the side
Lg. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Lg. Meat Lovers- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
tender seasoned pulled pork bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Lg. The Mario- NY Style
Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
Lg. ICT Pizza- NY Style
bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust
Lg. The Juan Special- NY Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon
Lg. The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Lg. Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, taco meat, red onions. Topped with fresh cut lettuce, slice tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side.
Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style
You want a Mario but your friend craves buffalo chicken. Not a problem at Knollas!
Lg 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Giant The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Giant Cheeseburger- NY Style
beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Giant Coney Island- NY Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Giant Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Blue cheese on the side
Giant Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Giant Meat Lovers- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Giant Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Giant The Mario- NY Style
Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
Giant ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Giant The Juan Special- NY Style
Giant The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Giant Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, red onions, and taco meat. topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side
Giant 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style
Giant 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Sm. The Works- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Sm. Cheeseburger- CHI Style
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Sm. Coney Island- CHI Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Sm. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style
baked, marinated white meat chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Knolla's famous rance or blue cheese on the side
Sm. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style
red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Sm. Meat Lovers- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Sm. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style
tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Sm. The Mario- CHI Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
Sm. ICT Pizza- CHI Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Sm. The Juan Special- CHI Style
Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, diced bacon
Sm. The MPSITW-CHI Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Sm. Taco Pizza-CHI Style
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side
Med. The Works- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Med. Cheeseburger- CHI Style
beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Med. Coney Island- CHI Style
chili, red onions, diced pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Med. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style
red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olves
Med. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Med. Meat Lovers- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef
Med. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style
tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Med. The Mario- CHI Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
Med. ICT Pizza- CHI Style
bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Med. The Juan Special- CHI Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Med. The MPSITW- CHI Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Med. Taco Pizza- CHI Style
Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
Med. 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality- CHI Style
Med 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO - CHI Style
Lg. The Works- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Lg. Cheeseburger- CHI Style
beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Lg. Coney Island- CHI Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
Lg. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Lg. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style
red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Lg. Meat Lovers- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef
Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style
tender, seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Lg. The Mario- CHI Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses
Lg. ICT Pizza- CHI Style
bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust
Lg. The Juan Special- CHI Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Lg. The MPSITW- CHI Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Lg. Taco Pizza- CHI Style
Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- CHI Style
Lg 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - CHI Style
Sides
2 oz Banana Peppers
2 oz Garlic Butter
2 oz Jalapenos
16 OZ cup Ranch Dressing
16oz Cup Creamy Italian
Lays Plain
2 oz marinara sauce
Pickle Spear
Hot Sauce
Dressings
Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard
2 Oz Pineapple
Zapps Regular
Zapps Voo Doo heat (New Orleans style)
Side Of Anchovies
Parm and Peppers w take out/delivery
Desserts
C-Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Yummy good!
Dessert Pizza w/Apple
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with apple, streusel, topped with white icing. cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Cherry
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cherries, streusel and topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Chocolate Chip
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with chocolate chips, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Cinnamon Streusel
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cinnamon, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Pineapple
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with pineapple, streusel, topped with white icing. cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Styx
6 baked breadsticks topped with cinnamon, sugar and icing
New York Cheese Cake
Yummy New York cheesecake.
Cheesecake W/ Cherries
Yummy cheesecake with cherries
Cheesecake W/ Choc Chips
Yummy cheesecake topped with chocolate chips
Dough Patties
Drinks
2 Liters
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Locally owned and operated pizzeria. Dine out and take out. New York style and Chicago Pan crust dough made fresh daily. Voted Wichita's favorite pizza, 8 years running. Simply the best!
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212