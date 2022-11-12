  • Home
  • /
  • Wichita
  • /
  • Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road

327 Reviews

$

7343 W Central Ave

Wichita, KS 67212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large- NY Style
Medium- NY Style
Cheesy Bread

Appetizers

Cheesy bread, breadsticks, breadsticks with cheese, Mozzarella cheeses sticks, white meat chicken bites, Italian style wings. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or marina
Bread Stix

Bread Stix

$6.50

Six hand cut bread stix, hot out of the oven. Made fresh daily from our New York Dough. Served with your choice of Knolla's famous Chicago Marinara sauce or Famous Ranch.

Bread Stix w/ Cheese

Bread Stix w/ Cheese

$7.00

Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven! Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.

1/2 Bread Stix w/ Cheese

$3.50

1/2 Breadstix

$3.25
8 Piece Boneless Chicken Bites

8 Piece Boneless Chicken Bites

$7.50

8 pieces of boneless tender breaded white meat chicken baked to perfection. Served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.50

14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made with New York dough cut in squares. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Comes with 2 sides of Ranch or Marina. Additional charge for extra sauce

Mozarrella Cheese Stix

Mozarrella Cheese Stix

$7.00

Crunch breading covering melted mozzarella cheese stix served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara sauce.

Meatballs

$7.00

6 meatballs in Chicago Sauce topped with Mozzarella cheese

Sandwich

Choose from Knollas Italian sub, ham and cheese, turkey, meatball, chicken salad. We choose the finest meats and cheeses.
Italian Sub Sandwich

Italian Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.

Meatball Sub Sandwich

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00

Hand sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun or croissant. Served with a pickle spear.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Tender and juicy pulled pork, smokey barbeque sauce, red onion and sliced provolone

Lunchtime

Lunch specials available all day every. Guess we should change the name uh! Anyways, choose from several different specials! Great deal!

Slice & Salad

$10.00

New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 16 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.

Slice & Bread Stix

$10.00

New York slice with up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with mozzarella cheese available for extra charge.

Small Pan & Salad

$10.00

Personal size Chicago pan pizza up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Upgrade to a house salad for extra charge.

Small Pan & Bread Stix

$10.00

Personal size Chicago Pan Pizza with choice up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our hot made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with cheese for an additional charge.

Sandwich & Salad

$10.00

Choose any of our delicious sandwiches Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz drink. Upgrade to house salad for additional charge.

Sandwich & Breadstix

$10.00

Choose from any of our delicious sandwiches. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix with choice of marinara or Knolla's famous Ranch on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Breadstix with cheese available for additional charge.

Sandwich & Chips

$10.00

Salad & Breadstix

$10.00

Salads

Fresh cut every day. Your choice of dressing on side
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions. choice of dressing on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

BYO NY Style Pizza

Top your New York Style pizza with choice of toppings. Knolla's hand tossed New York is our most popular crust, a little thinner than Chicago but not much, made fresh daily, hand pressed with a tangy sauce. Panko bread crumbs on the bottom gives our French bread style crust a bit of a crunch

Slice - NY Style

$4.50

Knollas slices are made from our New York dough, not skimpy in size either!

Gluten Free- NY Style

Gluten Free- NY Style

$9.50
Small - NY Style

Small - NY Style

$9.50

9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices

Medium- NY Style

Medium- NY Style

$13.80

12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices

Large- NY Style

Large- NY Style

$16.80

15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices

Giant- NY Style

Giant- NY Style

$21.80

18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices

BYO Chicago Style Pizza

Our Chicago Pan Crust is a thicker crust, with a hint of sweetness topped with our thicker, a bit more spicy sauce. Dough made fresh every day and cooked to perfection.

Small - Chicago Style

$4.60

Medium- Chicago Style

$14.80

Large- Chicago Style

$17.75

Specialty Pizzas

Choose from our list of popular specialty pizzas on New York style or Chicago Pan crust. Some half and half combinations may not be available

The Works Slice - NY Style

$6.00

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black ollives

Cheeseburger Slice - NY Style

$6.00

Beef, onion, diced dill pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Coney Island Slice - NY Style

$6.00

Chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all-beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard

Buffalo Chicken Slice - NY Style

$6.00

Marinated Baked white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Rance or blue cheese on the side

Vegetarian Delight Slice - NY Style

$6.00

Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives

Meat Lovers Slice- NY Style

$6.00

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, ham, and beef

Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ Slice- NY Style

$6.00

seasoned tender pulled pork, bacon, red onion, sauce, Cattleman's BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

The Mario Slice- NY Style

$6.00

Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese

ICT Pizza Slice- NY Style

$6.00

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

The Juan Special Slice- NY Style

$6.00

onions, chopped jalapeno, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon

The MPSITW Slice- NY Style

$6.00

Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos

Taco Pizza Slice-NY Style

$6.00

Refried beans, onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, fresh slice tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.

GF The Works- NY Style

$11.75

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

GF Cheeseburger- NY Style

$11.75

beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese

GF Coney Island- NY Style

$11.75

chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

GF Buffalo Chicken- NY Style

$11.75

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

GF Vegetarian Delight- NY Style

$11.75

red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

GF Meat Lovers- NY Style

$11.75

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

GF Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style

$11.75

tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

GF The Mario- NY Style

$11.75

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

GF ICT Pizza- NY Style

$11.75

bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

GF The Juan Special- NY Style

$11.75

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon

GF The MPSITW- NY Style

$11.75

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos

GF Taco Pizza- NY Style

$11.75

Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side

GF 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style

$11.75

GF 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style

$11.75

Sm. The Works- NY Style

$10.50

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives

Sm. Cheeseburger- NY Style

$10.50

Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard

Sm. Coney Island- NY Style

$10.50

chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

Sm. Buffalo Chicken- NY Style

$10.50

Baked marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Sm. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style

$10.50

Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and black olives

Sm. Meat Lovers- NY Style

$10.50

Pepperoni, Pork and Italian sausage, ham and beef

Sm. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style

$10.50

seasoned tender pulled pork, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and topped with Cattlemen's BBQ sauce

Sm. The Mario- NY Style

$10.50

Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese

Sm. ICT Pizza- NY Style

$10.50

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, and parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

Sm. The Juan Special- NY Style

$10.50

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

Sm. The MPSITW- NY Style

$10.50

Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos

Sm. Taco Pizza- NY Style

$10.50

refried beans, red onion, and taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato slices. Salsa on the side

Sm. 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style

$10.50

Sm 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style

$10.50

Med. The Works- NY Style

$18.05

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Med. Cheeseburger- NY Style

$18.05

beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard

Med. Coney Island- NY Style

$18.05

chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

Med. Buffalo Chicken- NY Style

$18.05

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

Med. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style

$18.05

red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Med. Meat Lovers- NY Style

$18.05

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

Med. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style

$18.05

tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Med. The Mario- NY Style

$18.05

Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

Med. ICT Pizza- NY Style

$18.05

bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomoatoes, minced garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust

Med. The Juan Special- NY Style

$18.05

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

Med. The MPSITW- NY Style

$18.05

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

Med. Taco Pizza- NY Style

$18.05

refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side

Med. 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style

$18.05

Med 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style

$18.05

Lg. The Works- NY Style

$22.05

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Lg. Cheeseburger- NY Style

Lg. Cheeseburger- NY Style

$22.05

Sauce, beef, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard. House specialty!

Lg. Coney Island-NY Style

$22.05

chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

Lg. Buffalo Chicken-NY Style

$22.05

baked, marinated white chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Blue cheese on the side

Lg. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style

$22.05

red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Lg. Meat Lovers- NY Style

$22.05

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style

Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style

$22.05

tender seasoned pulled pork bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Lg. The Mario- NY Style

$22.05

Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

Lg. ICT Pizza- NY Style

$22.05

bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust

Lg. The Juan Special- NY Style

$22.05

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon

Lg. The MPSITW- NY Style

$22.05

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

Lg. Taco Pizza- NY Style

Lg. Taco Pizza- NY Style

$22.05

Refried beans, taco meat, red onions. Topped with fresh cut lettuce, slice tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side.

Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style

Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style

$22.05

You want a Mario but your friend craves buffalo chicken. Not a problem at Knollas!

Lg 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style

$22.05

Giant The Works- NY Style

$28.55

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Giant Cheeseburger- NY Style

$28.55

beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard

Giant Coney Island- NY Style

$28.55

chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard

Giant Buffalo Chicken- NY Style

$28.55

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Blue cheese on the side

Giant Vegetarian Delight- NY Style

$28.55

Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Giant Meat Lovers- NY Style

$28.55

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

Giant Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style

$28.55

tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Giant The Mario- NY Style

$28.55

Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

Giant ICT Pizza- NY Style

$28.55

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

Giant The Juan Special- NY Style

$28.55

Giant The MPSITW- NY Style

$28.55

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

Giant Taco Pizza- NY Style

$28.55

Refried beans, red onions, and taco meat. topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side

Giant 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style

$28.55

Giant 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style

$28.55

Sm. The Works- CHI Style

$6.85

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Sm. Cheeseburger- CHI Style

$6.85

Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese

Sm. Coney Island- CHI Style

$6.85

chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

Sm. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style

$6.85

baked, marinated white meat chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Knolla's famous rance or blue cheese on the side

Sm. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style

$6.85

red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Sm. Meat Lovers- CHI Style

$6.85

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

Sm. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style

$6.85

tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Sm. The Mario- CHI Style

$6.85

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

Sm. ICT Pizza- CHI Style

$6.85

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

Sm. The Juan Special- CHI Style

$6.85

Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, diced bacon

Sm. The MPSITW-CHI Style

$6.85

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

Sm. Taco Pizza-CHI Style

$6.85

Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side

Med. The Works- CHI Style

$18.55

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Med. Cheeseburger- CHI Style

$18.55

beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese

Med. Coney Island- CHI Style

$18.55

chili, red onions, diced pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

Med. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style

$18.55

red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olves

Med. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style

$18.55

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

Med. Meat Lovers- CHI Style

$18.55

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef

Med. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style

$18.55

tender seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Med. The Mario- CHI Style

$18.55

Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

Med. ICT Pizza- CHI Style

$18.55

bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

Med. The Juan Special- CHI Style

$18.55

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

Med. The MPSITW- CHI Style

$18.55

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

Med. Taco Pizza- CHI Style

$18.55

Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side

Med. 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality- CHI Style

$18.55

Med 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO - CHI Style

$18.55

Lg. The Works- CHI Style

$23.00

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Lg. Cheeseburger- CHI Style

$23.00

beef, red onions, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese

Lg. Coney Island- CHI Style

$23.00

chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard

Lg. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style

$23.00

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

Lg. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style

$23.00

red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Lg. Meat Lovers- CHI Style

$23.00

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef

Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style

$23.00

tender, seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Lg. The Mario- CHI Style

$23.00

Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheeses

Lg. ICT Pizza- CHI Style

$23.00

bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust

Lg. The Juan Special- CHI Style

$23.00

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

Lg. The MPSITW- CHI Style

$23.00

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

Lg. Taco Pizza- CHI Style

$23.00

Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side

Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- CHI Style

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - CHI Style

$23.00

Sides

Need extra dressings, side of japs, side of garlic butter or a big 16 oz cup of ranch etc..Your at the right place.

2 oz Banana Peppers

$0.50

2 oz Garlic Butter

$0.50

2 oz Jalapenos

$0.50
16 OZ cup Ranch Dressing

16 OZ cup Ranch Dressing

$5.00

16oz Cup Creamy Italian

$5.00

Lays Plain

$1.00

2 oz marinara sauce

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Dressings

$0.50

Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard

2 Oz Pineapple

$0.50

Zapps Regular

$1.00

Zapps Voo Doo heat (New Orleans style)

$1.00

Side Of Anchovies

$0.75

Parm and Peppers w take out/delivery

Desserts

Choose from fresh baked cookies, Knollas dessert pizzas made from our flaky, slightly sweet Chicago Pan crust or dessert sticks made from our never frozen, made daily New York dough. Knolla dessert pizzas not available half and half toppings. New York cheesecake is back on menu!
C-Chocolate Chunk Cookie

C-Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.00

Yummy good!

Dessert Pizza w/Apple

Dessert Pizza w/Apple

$11.50

12 inch Chicago Pan crust with apple, streusel, topped with white icing. cut into 8 servings.

Dessert Pizza w/Cherry

$11.50

12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cherries, streusel and topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.

Dessert Pizza w/Chocolate Chip

Dessert Pizza w/Chocolate Chip

$11.50

12 inch Chicago Pan crust with chocolate chips, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.

Dessert Pizza w/Cinnamon Streusel

Dessert Pizza w/Cinnamon Streusel

$9.50

12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cinnamon, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.

Dessert Pizza w/Pineapple

Dessert Pizza w/Pineapple

$11.50

12 inch Chicago Pan crust with pineapple, streusel, topped with white icing. cut into 8 servings.

Dessert Styx

Dessert Styx

$6.00

6 baked breadsticks topped with cinnamon, sugar and icing

New York Cheese Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$4.75

Yummy New York cheesecake.

Cheesecake W/ Cherries

Cheesecake W/ Cherries

$5.75

Yummy cheesecake with cherries

Cheesecake W/ Choc Chips

Cheesecake W/ Choc Chips

$5.75

Yummy cheesecake topped with chocolate chips

Dough Patties

Made fresh daily New York dough. Try with your favorite recipes.

Small Dough Pattie

$3.00

Medium Dough Pattie

$4.00

Large Dough Pattie

$5.00

Giant Dough Pattie

$6.00

Drinks

Fresh brewed tea, coke, diet coke, cherry coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Root beer, HI C, fruit punch, mellow yellow, sprite, gold peak sweet tea, blue power available at our coke fountain for self service.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Drink (in store fill cup with favorite flavor)

$2.80

Coca Cola

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Cherry Coke

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Fresh brewed Iced tea unsweetened

$2.80

Dr. Pepper

$2.80

2 Liters

Choose from 2 liter coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, or sprite. Variety may vary in store

2 LITER Coca-cola

$3.10

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.10

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.10

2 liter (choose your flavor in store)

$3.10

2 LITER Sprite

$3.10

2 LITER CHERRY COKE

$3.10Out of stock

2 LITER Diet Dr Pepper

$3.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated pizzeria. Dine out and take out. New York style and Chicago Pan crust dough made fresh daily. Voted Wichita's favorite pizza, 8 years running. Simply the best!

Website

Location

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212

Directions

Gallery
Knolla's Pizza Cafe image
Knolla's Pizza Cafe image
Knolla's Pizza Cafe image
Knolla's Pizza Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bionic Burger - 660 N Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
660 N Ridge Road Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue - 4311 w Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4311 w Central Ave Wichita, KS 67201
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
orange star4.3 • 138
4323 W Maple St Wichita, KS 67209
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wichita

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 2,002
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120 Wichita, KS 67207
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Lotus Leaf Cafe
orange star4.5 • 528
251 N WASHINGTON AVE WICHITA, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wichita
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston