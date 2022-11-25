Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

138 Reviews

$

4323 W Maple St

Wichita, KS 67209

Order Again

Popular Items

4-6 Servings
2 Servings
Dutch Apple

Online Ordering Not available Nov 19-24

Call 943-2783 to order Holiday Pies

Whole Pie Gift Card

Whole Pie Gift Card

Whole Pie Gift Card

$13.00

Share a little pie happiness! Can be used on any whole pie and never expires. Perfect Gift idea

Pie of the Month

Pumpkin Pie topped with Whipped Cream. A traditional holiday favorite.
Pumpkin Pie with Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Pie with Whipped Cream

$14.35

Pumpkin Pie with Whipped Cream. A traditional holiday favorite.

Fruit Pies

Apple

Apple

$13.45

The All American favorite. Filled With tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly spiced with cinnamon.

Blackberry

$13.45Out of stock

Succulent crimson Northwest berries grown with tender loving care. Bursting with flavor inside our flaky tender crust.

Blueberry

Blueberry

$13.45

Tender pie crust just like Grandma's filled to the brim with plump Michigan blueberries.

Cherry

Cherry

$13.45

Juicy, red cherries make this traditional pie a mouth-watering favorite.

Dutch Apple

Dutch Apple

$13.45

Same filling as the apple pie but with a cinnamon streusel top.

Strawberry Rhubarb

Strawberry Rhubarb

$13.45

One of our most popular pies. A perfect combination of tart and refreshing rhubarb, sweetened with ripe strawberries and baked in our flaky crust.

Whipped Cream Pies

Banana Cream

$13.45

French Vanilla filling spread over a thick layer of fresh ripe banana slices. Topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$13.45

A rich, creamy, chocolate filling topped with fresh, whipped cream held in by our tender hand crafted crust.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$13.45

The finest snow flaked coconut folded into a rich vanilla filling creates just the right coconut taste. Melt in your mouth goodness.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$13.45

Creamy and rich; layers of peanut butter and fudge is the classic pair.

Meringue Pies

Chocolate Meringue

Chocolate Meringue

$12.85

Creamy dark chocolate filling topped with an abundant cloud of meringue.

Coconut Meringue

Coconut Meringue

$12.85

A creamy coconut filling topped with beautiful meringue and toasted coconut flakes.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$12.85

Slightly tart, slightly sweet, this all-time favorite is topped with a light and airy, golden brown meringue.

Specialty Pies

Cheese Cake

$13.95

If you love cheese cake this one is for you. It's an old Spear's family recipe using sour cream and cream cheese blended smooth and baked a graham cracker crust.

Cherry Cheese Cake

Cherry Cheese Cake

$14.25

Our cheesecake is hard to beat but try it topped with plump, juicy cherries. Hard to stop with just one slice!

Chocolate Pudding Nut

$14.25

Layer of cream cheese mixture covered with pecans and chocolate filling. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with pecans.

French Silk

French Silk

$14.25

A most exquisite chocolate pie. Made with a rich milk chocolate filling, whipped until light and airy and topped with our real whipped cream.

Key Lime

Key Lime

$14.25

The tangy taste of Florida key limes baked in a graham cracker crust and ringed with whipped cream.

Oreo Cookie

Oreo Cookie

$14.25

A light, fluffy chocolate filling mixed with real OREO pieces.

Pecan

Pecan

$14.25

Loads of buttery, caramelized pecan halves baked in a rich and heavenly filling.

No Sugar Added Pies

No Sugar Added Apple

No Sugar Added Apple

$14.35

Only the finest ingredients enhanced with a sweetener to bring out all the natural flavor of Apple.

No Sugar Added Banana Cream

$14.35
No Sugar Added Chocolate Cream

No Sugar Added Chocolate Cream

$14.35

Creamy rich chocolate; no sugar added.

No Sugar Added Pumpkin (seasonal)

$14.35

Seasonal Pies

Pumpkin (available October-January)

Pumpkin (available October-January)

$13.45

When the season changes and the leaves start to fall this pumpkin pie beats them all. It's so good!

Family Style Meals

2 Servings

2 Servings

$21.95

All Meals for 2 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 2 Free Slices of Pie.

4-6 Servings

4-6 Servings

$44.95

All Meals that serve 4-6 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, your choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 1 Free Whole Pie.

8-10 Servings

8-10 Servings

$79.95

All Meals that serve 8-10 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, your choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 2 Free Whole Pies.

Fresh Salads with Pumpkin Bread

All Salads come with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.
TRIO SALAD

TRIO SALAD

$10.99

Three-In-One. Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad and Cottage Cheese garnished with Fresh Fruit. Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.

THE NATURAL SALAD

THE NATURAL SALAD

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, egg slices, sprouts, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds and raisins. Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.29

Fried chicken strips served over fresh greens, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, and egg slices. Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.

CHEF'S SALAD

CHEF'S SALAD

$10.99

Diced ham, turkey and cheddar cheese, garnished with olives, eggs and tomato. Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

$11.39

Tender, flavorful strips of grilled chicken breast piled on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar and black olives. Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Since 1956 Spear's has been welcoming family & friends to our relaxed Home-Style Restaurant & Bakery. Our food menu is full and varied including many different types of pie, all made in-house with only the finest ingredients and crafted to perfection.

4323 W Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209

