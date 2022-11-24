Roasted and Toasted imageView gallery
Roasted and Toasted 100 - Moore County #1

review star

No reviews yet

140 Arbutus Rd

Southern Pines, NC 28387

Order Again

COFFEES

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Flat White

$5.00+

Breve

$5.00+

Brew

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Be Vanilla Sweet

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean

Moo-mo

$5.00+

Chocolate Mocha

Maddy's Mess

$5.00+

Salted Caramel & English Toffee

Mythical Mocha

$5.00+

White Chocolate & Caramel

Namaste

$5.00+

Hazelnut & Shortbread

Salty Pooch

$5.00+

Salted Caramel

Pump it up

$5.00+

Marshmallow & Praline

Easy Breezy

$5.00+

Almond, Macadamia, Coconut, Hazelnut

Pure White

$5.00+

White Chocolate

Boozin Nut

$5.00+

Shortbread and brown sugar flavourings.

Americano

$4.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Eye

$4.50+

Caramel macchiato

$5.00+

Snickerdoodle

$5.00+

Nut Job

$5.00+

FRITZERS

Raspberry Squeeze

$5.00

Lemon & Lime Fritzer

Citrus Rain

$5.00

Mango, Strawberry & Cherry Fritzer

Fritzers

$5.00

TEAS

Tangerine iced tea! ( Semi-sweet)

Chai This

$5.00+

Blend of Chai Spices

Pressed Matcha

$5.00+

Pressed Japanese Green Tea Powder

Tea-Totaller

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate :)

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Tea bags

12 oz

$3.00

16 oz

$3.00

20 oz

$3.00

AÇAÍ BOWLS & SMOOTHIES

Açaí Bowl

$10.00

Acai Base topped w/ Granola, Fresh Fruit, Coconut & Honey

Basically Awesome Smoothie

$7.50

Banana, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey & Milk

Apple A Day

$7.50

Tumericlly Great

$7.50

LIEGE WAFFLES

Original Liege Waffle

$5.00

Chocolate Liege Waffle

$5.00

Cinnamon Liege Waffle

$5.00

Vanilla Liege Waffle

$5.00

Cookie Butter

$6.00

Cookie Butter Liege Waffle

Fall Festival Waffle

$9.50

Belgium Waffle, Banana, Strawberries, Whipped Cream

Bozeman

$11.00

Chicken and Waffles

$11.00

Nutella Waffle

$6.00

Caramel waffle

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

$5.00

PANINIS & GRILLS

Jersey

$8.00

Everything Bagel, Sausage, Egg, Arugula, Cheese & Horseradish

Jackson

$8.00

Everything Bagel, Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Ranch

Sedona

$9.00

Egg, Cheeses, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto & Spinach on a fresh panini

Wilmington

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fresh Greens, Ranch, Cheese pressed on a fresh panini. (Our version of a twisted club!

Portland

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Apricot Mayo, Fresh Greens, Tomato and cheese pressed on a fresh panini.

San Fran

$10.00

Avocado, Sweet Peppers, Kale, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto and cheese pressed on a fresh panini.

CHX and Waffle 🧇

$11.00

Cabo Cavo Toasty

$9.00

Toasted Sourdough with Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Smoked Chipotle Sauce

MojJo

$8.00

Bagel option

$4.00

Panini Option

$4.00

Plain bagel

$2.00

B.E.C.

$8.00

Short sleeve shirt

Short sleeve shirt

$25.00

Long sleeve shirt

Long sleeve shirt

$30.00

Sweet Waffles

Speculoos

$6.00

Fall Festival Waffle

$9.50

Belgium Waffle, Banana, Strawberries, Whipped Cream

Nutella Waffle

$6.00

Savory Waffles

CHX and Waffle 🧇

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 Arbutus Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Directions

Gallery
Roasted and Toasted image

