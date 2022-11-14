Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Fresh Choice Cafe'
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
From the fresh-made salads and sandwiches to the homemade soups, Fresh Choice Cafe' lives up to its name… Gourmet sandwiches and wraps, homemade soups, fresh salads, quiche, sides, vegetarian options, daily specials and homemade desserts
805 Wicker Street, Sanford, NC 27330
