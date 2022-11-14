Restaurant header imageView gallery
Fresh Choice Cafe'

review star

No reviews yet

805 Wicker Street

Sanford, NC 27330

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh Choice Salad
Kelly Club

Daily Specials

Seasoned beef, cheddar, Lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles in a wrap Mayo, mustard and ketchup - choice of side (add Bacon - $0.50)
Cobb Salad

$9.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, eggs, blue cheese over green leaf

Chicken Cheddar BLT Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon lettuce and tomato with chipotle ranch sauce in a wrap – choice of side

Soup

$2.35+

Soup of the day

Today's Desserts*

This week's homemade desserts

Quiche

$4.95

a piece of our homemade quiche

From the Garden Patch

Fresh Choice Salad

$4.75+

Cucumber, carrots, onion, zucchini, peppers & tomato on green leaf. Full and 1/2 sized options available.

Caesar Salad

$4.75+

Green Leaf, bacon bits, croutons & parmesan with Caesar dressing on the side. Full and 1/2 sized options available.

Southwest Salad

$7.75

Black beans & corn, tortilla chips, tomato, peppers, onions & cheddar on green leaf

BLT Salad

$7.75

Bacon, tomato & cheddar over green leaf

Spinach Salad

$8.95

Mushrooms, onion, egg, bacon, pecans & mandarin oranges on spinach leaves

Greek Salad

$8.95

Olives, onions, tomato & feta on green leaf with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Café Choice Salad

$9.25

Turkey, havarti, apples, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds on green leaf with fat-free raspberry dressing

Chef Salad

$9.25

Turkey, ham, cheddar, egg & veggies on green leaf

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.95

with a small Fresh choice salad and side item of your choice

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.95

with a small Fresh choice salad and side item of your choice

Signature Sandwiches and Wraps

Kelly Club

$9.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard & lettuce (it's great grilled) and a side.

1/2 Kelly Club

$7.50

1/2 sandwich - Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard & lettuce (it's great grilled) and a side.

Café Choice Sandwich

$9.25

Turkey, Havarti, apples and apple mayo on choice of bread/wrap and a side.

1/2 Café Choice Sandwich

$7.50

1/2 sandwich - Turkey, Havarti, apples and apple mayo on choice of bread/wrap and a side.

Italian Roast Beef

$9.25

Roast beef marinated in Italian dressing with grilled peppers & onions and Havarti on a Kaiser roll and a side.

The Firecracker

$8.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and chipotle on choice of toasted bread and side.

1/2 The Firecracker

$7.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and chipotle on choice of toasted bread and side.

Turkey Melt

$9.25

Turkey, cheddar and bacon on a grilled croissant and a side.

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna salad, tomato & melted Swiss grilled on wheat and a side.

1/2 Tuna Melt

$7.50

1/2 sandwich - Tuna salad, tomato & melted Swiss grilled on wheat and a side.

The David

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast , Havarti cheese and honey mustard on a Kaiser roll and a side.

Classic Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, corn and lettuce with ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken , Parmesan, bacon and lettuce with Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

with lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread and a side.

California Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing in a wrap - choice of side

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, black beans and corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar with a chipotle spread in a tortilla wrap and a side.

Mr. Fancy Pants

$9.25

Roast beef, tomato, onion, provolone, lettuce with a chipotle spread in a tortilla wrap and a side.

Classic BLT Sandwich

$8.25

What can I say...bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread or wrap and a side.

Reuben

$9.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye and a side.

Rachel

$9.25

Same as the Rueben, but substitute Turkey for Corned Beef...yum... and a side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.75

with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread/wrap and a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.75

with lettuce and tomato choice of bread/wrap and a side.

Design Your Own (DYO) Sandwich

$8.95

choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, veggie toppings and spread

Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich

$9.50

with lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy brown mustard on Kaiser roll and side (Tuna steak is well done. Consuming undercooked tuna steak may increase the risk of food borne illness)

Veg. Signature Sandwiches and Wraps

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Garden patty, loaded with all our veggies, topped with honey mustard on a toasted Kaiser Roll - and choice of side

Portabella

$8.95

Marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, provolone, spinach & balsamic on choice of bread

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers & onions - choose ranch or roasted red pepper hummus

Santa Fe Wrap

$8.95

Black beans & corn, portabella mushrooms, tomato, peppers, onions & cheddar, green leaf with chipotle sour cream in a flour tortilla

The Cucumber

$7.75

cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, Havarti and house spread

Egg Salad

$7.75

Homemade...classic egg salad

Pimento Cheese

$7.75

Homemade with mayonnaise, roasted red pepper and cheddar

Grilled Three Cheese

$7.95

Swiss, Havarti and Cheddar (subs available)

Old Fashioned American Grilled Cheese

$6.95

A classic...with a choice of side

Café Favorites

1/2 DYO with side

$7.25

choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, veggie toppings and spread

Quiche

$4.95

a piece of our homemade quiche

Quiche with a side

$7.25

Quiche with choice of side

Cup of Soup with Side Salad

$7.00

Select from today's soup with a side Fresh Choice or Caesar salad

Bowl Soup and Side Salad

$7.75

Select from today's soup with a side Fresh Choice or Caesar salad

Grilled Flat Bread with Hummus

$4.95

Grilled pita bread with 4 oz of roasted red pepper hummus

Grilled Flat Bread Bread

$1.95

Just for Kids

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50+

Your choice of 1/2 or whole sandwich with side and small drink

Kids Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50+

Your choice of 1/2 or whole sandwich with side and small drink

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50+

Your choice of 1/2 or whole sandwich with side and small drink

Kids Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich

$4.50+

Your choice of 1/2 or whole sandwich with side and small drink

Desserts

Selection of fresh cookies and fresh-made favorites like chocolate cake, strawberry cake, and cheesecakes. Check out what we have this week.

Side Items

pasta salad, loaded potato salad, cranberry salad, broccoli salad, cup of soup (please order from Cafe Favorites), fruit cup (seasonal), chips, pretzels, veggie sticks

Beverages

Fountain drinks include: Flavored Lemonades, Sweet and Unsweet Iced Tea, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

16 oz Fountain Drink

$1.75

Fountain drinks include: Flavored Lemonades, Sweet and Unsweet Iced Tea, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cup of Water

$0.35

Water (1 liter)

$2.50

Snapple

$2.00

Frappuccino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
From the fresh-made salads and sandwiches to the homemade soups, Fresh Choice Cafe' lives up to its name… Gourmet sandwiches and wraps, homemade soups, fresh salads, quiche, sides, vegetarian options, daily specials and homemade desserts

805 Wicker Street, Sanford, NC 27330

Fresh Choice Café image
Fresh Choice Café image

