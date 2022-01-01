Restaurant header imageView gallery
La Farm Bakery

425 Reviews

$$

220 W Chatham St

Cary, NC 27511

KITS & MIXES

Apprentice Kit

$69.00

Boulanger Kit

$149.00

Brownie Mix

$6.99

Crepe Mix - TIN

$13.99

Scone Mix - TIN

$13.99
Sourdough Baking Basics

$35.00

Everything you need to start making sourdough bread. Lionel's Book "A Passion for Bread, 5lbs Bread Flour, Starter, Sea Salt

FLOURS & GRAINS

Almond Flour - 10oz

$8.25

Bread Flour - 5lb

$6.99

Carolina Ground Whole Wheat Flour - 2.5lb

$6.99

Heirloom Wrens Abruzzi Rye - 2.5lb

$6.99

Oats - 2lb

$4.00

STARTER & YEAST

Starter

$7.00

Yeast - 3oz

$3.00

SUGAR & SALT

Organic Granulated Brown Sugar - 1lb

$3.50

Sugar - 5lb

$3.00

Sea Salt - 1lb

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

60% Cocoa Disks - 6oz

$6.50

Chocolate Chunks - 6oz

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Chips - 6oz

$4.50

White Chocolate Chips - 6oz

$3.75

SEEDS & NUTS

Pumpkin Seeds - 6oz

$3.00

Sunflower Seeds - 6oz

$1.75

Millet - 6oz

$2.00

Poppy Seeds - 6oz

$3.50

Flaxseed - 6oz

$1.50

Walnut Pieces - 12oz

$7.50

SEASONINGS

Fennel Seeds - 3oz

$6.00

Italian Seasoning - 3oz

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

220 W Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511

Directions

