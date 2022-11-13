Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh

Best Friend Blend

$19.99

Best Friend Blend: $2 from each purchase goes to the Wake County ASPCA A perfectly balanced organic coffee, this blend rounds out the sweet flavors of dark chocolate and cloves with a velvety texture” FLAVOR NOTES: Chocolate, Clove, Nutty ORIGIN: Americas, Indonesian ROAST LEVEL: Medium Dark PROCESS: Washed CERTIFICATIONS: USDA Organic & Fair Trade Net wt: 12oz