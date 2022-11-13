Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh

840 Reviews

$$

145 E Davie St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

Latte
BAGEL SANDWICH
Pumpkin King Cold Brew

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Dark or Light Roast

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50+

2oz of espresso pulled over hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso, vanilla-flavored syrup and milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Double espresso pulled over sweet condensed milk. Add Cold Brew for $1

French Press

$4.00

A personal brew of your choice, steeped for 4 minutes, and pressed to perfection

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

NItro Cold Brew CAN

$4.50

Nitro 4 Pack Cans

$16.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Traveler (Box of Coffee)

$21.99

Sir Walter Favorites

The Walter Raleigh

$6.00

Mocha syrup, simple syrup, cold brew, shaken with heavy cream and vanilla simple. Add Peanut Butter

Sir Walter Six

$6.00

Six shots of espresso, shaken with ice and your flavor choice, topped with homemade shaken cream

Coffee Julep

$6.00

Espresso, muddled mint, honey, shaken, served over ice, garnished with mint sprig

Coffee Imperial

Coffee Imperial

$6.00

House-made cinnamon simple, nitro cold brew, heavy cream, shaken with ice, topped with whipped cream

The Ginger Slap

$6.00

House-made ginger simple, fresh ginger, double espresso, Homeland Creamery milk

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

London Fog

$4.25+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.55+

Tea (Hot)

CPR (Chamomile)

$4.00

Finnigans Wake Up

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Jamie's Grey

$4.00

Himalayan Black

$4.00

Peachy Keen

$4.00

Pepe Le Tea

$4.00

Sweet Matcha

$4.05

Tea Cocktails

Ark Royale

$5.00

Strawberry, basil , mint, black tea

Croatoan

$5.00

Mint, ginger, lime, green tea

Heart and Honey

$4.50

Rose infused syrup, pomegranate, honey, white tea

Queen Mary

$5.00

Pomegranate, peach, white tea

Revival Tea

$5.00

Blackberry, mint, green tea

The Ralegh

$5.00

Hibiscus tea, mint, lemonade

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Lemonades

Black Tea Lemonade

$3.65

Matcha Tea Lemonade

$5.55

Lemonade

$2.75

FALL MENU

I'll Be Graham'd(Iced Only)

$5.50+

Tewksberry

$5.00

Spice Up Your Life

$5.00+

Pumpkin King Cold Brew

$6.50

Apple Pie Latte

$5.75+

Graham Cracker Milk(Iced only)

$4.50+

WINTER MENU

It's Raining (Gingerbread) Men

$5.00+

Santa's Buns

$5.50+Out of stock

Prancer's Perfect Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+Out of stock

Hogwarts Holiday

$5.75+Out of stock

Christmas Tree Cake Cold Brew

$6.50+Out of stock

Breakfast

BAGEL SANDWICH

$8.99

Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

Egg, Pepper Jack And Cheddar Cheeses. Served With Fruit And Salsa Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00

Boulted Avocado Toast

Boulted Avocado Toast

$7.99

One Thick Slice of Toasted Boulted Sesame Pan Bread with Creamy Avocado on Top and Everything Bagel Seasoning. Add An Egg For $1.00

WAFFLE BAR (Ends At 1PM)

$7.99Out of stock

1 Topping $0.75 | 2 Toppings $1.50 | 3 Toppings $2.25 – Chhose from: Chocolate Chips , Brown Sugar Cinnamon Dust Nutella , Agave/ Honey, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Whipped Cream

OVERNIGHT OATS

$5.50

Choose from our 2 flavors: Apple Chai with Honey Ricotta, Fruits and Nuts | Chocolate Oats with Almond Butter, Fruit and Nuts |

TOAST

$2.99

Choice of Butter, Nutella or Jam

SIDES

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Toasts

Boulted Sesame Pan with Herb Ricotta, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Glaze
Caprese Toast

Caprese Toast

$7.99

Boulted Sesame Pan With Herb Ricotta, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil And Balsamic Glaze

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$9.99

Boulted Sesame Pan with Herb Ricotta, Smoked Salmon, House-made Pickles, Capers and DiIl

Boulted Avocado Toast

Boulted Avocado Toast

$7.99

One Thick Slice of Toasted Boulted Sesame Pan Bread with Creamy Avocado on Top and Everything Bagel Seasoning. Add An Egg For $1.00

Berry Toast

Berry Toast

$7.99

Boulted Kids Loaf with Honey Ricotta, Berries, Basil and Balsamic Glaze

Bagel Bar

Choice of Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Capers and Dill

JANE PLAIN

$3.99

Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese

CROISSANT

$3.99

SALMON BAGEL

$9.99

Something Southern

$4.50

Dessert

COFFEE CUSTARD

$3.99Out of stock

Mocha Custard

$3.99Out of stock

Lunch

Tuna Salad Melt

$12.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Side of Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Sodas

La Croix

$2.49

Coca Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Tonic

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Perrier

$2.49

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.50

N/A Bev

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

MILK

$2.49

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.49

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

TRIBUCHA CAN

$4.50

LYRIX BOTTLE

$4.50

ICE CUP

$1.00

N/A UNTITLED ART IPA

$6.00

Beans

Cardinal Sin

Cardinal Sin

$17.99

Espresso: Notes: Bright, Complex, Smooth Roast: Medium 12oz bag

Wicked Smile

Wicked Smile

$18.99

Beans: Roast: Light Ethiopian Notes: Sweet Floral, Strawberry 12 oz bag

Downtown Single

Downtown Single

$17.99

Beans: Northern Peru - Single Origin Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Semi-Sweet Chocolate

Shipwreck Blend

$17.99

Dead Mans Blend

$17.99
Best Friend Blend

Best Friend Blend

$19.99

Best Friend Blend: $2 from each purchase goes to the Wake County ASPCA A perfectly balanced organic coffee, this blend rounds out the sweet flavors of dark chocolate and cloves with a velvety texture” FLAVOR NOTES: Chocolate, Clove, Nutty ORIGIN: Americas, Indonesian ROAST LEVEL: Medium Dark PROCESS: Washed CERTIFICATIONS: USDA Organic & Fair Trade Net wt: 12oz

Anti Fuel

Anti Fuel

$17.99

Beans: Decaf Roast: Medium Dark This blend is decaffeinated using the all natural water process, 100% chemical free.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Creatively Caffeinated

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image
Main pic

