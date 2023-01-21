Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock Creek Grill 917 4911 Elkin Hwy 268

review star

No reviews yet

4911 Elkin Hwy 268

Elkin, NC 28659

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Breakfast Sandwich
Gravy Biscuit
Fried Pickles

Biscuits

Biscuit

$1.59

Chicken Tender Biscuit

$4.29

Steak Biscuit

$4.29

Country Ham Biscuit

$4.29

Tenderloin Biscuit

$4.29

Bacon Biscuit

$3.09

Livermush Biscuit

$3.09

Sausage Biscuit

$3.09

Bologna Biscuit

$3.09

Gravy Biscuit

$3.29+

Egg Biscuit

$2.59

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plates

$6.09

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ultimate BEC

$9.89

4pc bacon,2egg,2pc of cheese,2slices of Toast, served with Hashbrowns

Ultimate BEC Only

$8.79

4pc bacon,2egg,2pc of cheese,2 slices of Toast- without hashbrowns

Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$4.79

chicken tender,steak,country ham,tenderloin,bacon,livermush,sausage or bologna

Egg Sandwich

$2.89

Griddle

1 Pancake

$3.19

2 Pancakes

$4.09

3 Pancakes

$5.19

One Belgian Waffle

$4.39

1pc French Toast

$3.09

2pc French Toast

$4.39

3pc French Toast

$5.89

Griddle Plate

$8.79

Hashbrowns

Single Hashbrown

$2.59

Double Hashbrown

$4.39

Single Loaded Hashbrown

$6.29

hashbrowns,peppers,onions,mushrooms,diced ham,jalapenos, and cheese

Loaded DBL Hashbrown

$8.49

hashbrowns,peppers,onions,mushrooms,diced ham,jalapenos, and cheese

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$5.19

Made with 3 eggs and 2 slices of cheese or shredded cheese

Veggie Omelet

$7.69

Made with 3 eggs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomato

Diced Ham Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs , 4oz of diced ham and 2 slices of cheese

Bacon Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs, 3pc of bacon and 2 slices of cheese

Bologna 1pc Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs, 1pc of bologna, and 2 slices of cheese

Livermush 1pc Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs, 1pc of livermush and 2 slices of cheese

Sausage Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs, 2 sausage patties and 2 slices of cheese

Sausage Links 3pc Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs, 3pc of sausage links, and 2 slice of cheese

Western Omelet

$7.99

Made with 3 eggs, 4oz of ham, peppers, onions, and 2 slices of cheese

Chicken Philly Omelet

$9.29

Made with 3 eggs, chicken, peppers, onions, and 2 slices of cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Omelet

$9.29

Made with 3 eggs, philly steak, peppers, onions, and 2 slices of cheese

Special Breakfast Plates

Hamburger Steak Breakfast

$10.99

Served with 3 eggs, grits or hasbrowns and biscuit or toast

Hungry Person Plate

$10.99

Served with 3 eggs, grits or hasbrowns and biscuit or toast

Garbage Plate

$9.39

Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, 1 suusage patty, peppers, onions, and jalapenos, 2 pc of sliced yellow cheese and 1 gravy biscuit

Country Fried Steak Plate

$10.99

Served with 2pc of country fried steak, 2 egg, gravy and 1 biscuit

Just Eggs Plate

$5.49

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.39

Fried Cheese Bites

Fried Cheese Bites

$6.39

Burgers

Boss Burger (Only)

$9.89

Angus Beef patty,lettuce,tomato,may,american cheese,cheddar cheese,mushrooms,onions,bacon,and boss steak sauc,CH special sauce

Boss Burger Combo

$13.88

Cheeseburger (Only)

$6.79

Angus Beef patty, lettuce,tomato,mayo,onions,pickles, or old fashioned, slice of cheese

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.78

Hamburger

$5.89

Angus Beef patty, lettuce,tomato,mayo,onions,pickles, or old fashioned

Hamburger Combo

$9.88

Double CB

$9.59

2 Angus Beef patty, lettuce,tomato,mayo,onions,pickles, or old fashioned

Dbl CB Combo

$13.58

French Burger

$8.29

Anuges beef patty, lettuce,tomato,onions,mayo on grilled Texas Toast

French Burger Combo

$12.28

Patty Melt (Only)

$7.19

2 slices of cheese, grilled onions on Texas Toast

Patty Melt Combo

$11.18

Hotdog

Hotdog

$3.49

Hotdog Combo

$7.48

Footlong

$4.59

Footlong Combo

$8.58

Sandwiches

Philly Sandwich Only

$9.89

Philly Steak Meat, 1 slice of white cheese, peppers, onions

Philly Combo

$13.88

Chicken Philly Sandwich Only

$9.89

Chicken, 1 slice of white cheese, peppers, onions

Chicken Philly Combo

$13.88

Club Sandwhich Only

$9.89

2pc of Turkey Sandwhich Meat, 2pc of Ham Sandwhich Meat,mayo,lettuce,tomato

Club Combo

$13.88

Chicken BLT Only

$9.89

Grilled Chicken Breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Chicken BLT Combo

$13.88

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only

$3.69

Grilled Cheese Combo

$7.68

Baked Ham & Cheese Sand. Only

$7.99

Baked Ham & Cheese Combo

$11.98

BLT

$4.79

bacon,lettuce,tomato

BLT Combo

$8.78

Hot Italian Sub

$9.89

Hot Italian Sub Combo

$13.88

Plates

Hamburger Steak

$9.89

Hamburger Patty, grilled onions, Salad or Coleslaw/Fried or Hashbrowns/Biscuit or Toast or Texas Toast

Baked Ham

$9.89

Baked Ham Salad or Coleslaw/Fried or Hashbrowns/Biscuit or Toast or Texas Toast

Chicken Breast 1pc

$9.89

Grilled Chicken Breast-Salad or Coleslaw/Fried or Hashbrowns/Biscuit or Toast or Texas Toast

Chicken Tenders

$9.89

3 chicken tenders-Salad or Coleslaw/Fried or Hashbrowns/Biscuit or Toast or Texas Toast

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.39

grilled chicken breast,lettuce,cheese,tomatoes

Chef Salad

$7.69

diced ham, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, 1 boiled egg

Side Salad

$4.49

lettuce,cheese,tomatoes

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.19

Decaf

$2.19

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lemoneade

$2.79

Cheerwine

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Tea Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.79

Milk

$2.09

Choc. Milk

$2.09

OJ

$3.29

To Go Water

$0.59

Meats

Bacon (3pc)

$3.59

Sausage Patties (2pc)

$3.59

Livermush (1pc)

$2.19

Bologna (1pc)

$3.59

Sausage Links (3pc)

$3.59

Country Ham (Full Slab)

$5.49

Country Ham (1/2 Slab)

$3.69

Tenderloin (1pc)

$3.29

Tenderloin (2pc)

$5.49

Turkey Bacon (3pc)

$4.09

Baked Ham (1pc)

$5.49

Chicken Breast (1pc)

$5.79

Hamburger Steak

$4.28

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Country Fried Steak

$5.49

Chicken Tenders

$2.39+

Eggs

1 Egg

$1.09

2 Eggs

$2.18

3 Eggs

$3.27

Potato

French Fries

$3.39

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.69

Bread

Biscuit

$1.59

Toast

$1.89

Texas Toast

$1.89

Grits

Grits

$2.09

Gravy

Gravy

$2.09

Tomato (3 slices)

Tomato (3 slices)

$1.69

Cooked Apples

Cooked Apples

$2.69

Slaw (4oz)

Slaw (4oz)

$1.89

Chilli

Chilli

$2.09

Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$0.89

Dressing

Dressing

$0.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4911 Elkin Hwy 268, Elkin, NC 28659

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 East Main Street Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Coffee House 901
orange starNo Reviews
419 Brushy Mountain Rd Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
1840 Winkler St Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Garden Route Coffee 1 - 5945 Rena Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5945 Rena Rd Hamptonville, NC 27020
View restaurantnext
Dodge City - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
4803 US-421 Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
orange starNo Reviews
2939 Hwy 16 North Miller Creek, NC 28651
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elkin
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (23 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston