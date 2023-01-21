Rock Creek Grill 917 4911 Elkin Hwy 268
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4911 Elkin Hwy 268, Elkin, NC 28659
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
No Reviews
111 East Main Street Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurant
Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
No Reviews
1840 Winkler St Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurant