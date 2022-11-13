A map showing the location of Sagebrush - WilkesboroView gallery

Sagebrush - Wilkesboro

review star

No reviews yet

1302 South Collegiate Drive

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Order Again

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Queso & Chips

$6.99

Chicken Tenders App

$10.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Blossom Petals

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Build Your Own 2

$10.99

Build Your Own 3

$12.99

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Steakhouse Salad

$11.99

Harvest Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.49

Signature Chicken Salad

$11.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Loaded Potato Soup

$3.99+

Chili

$4.99+

Chicken

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$13.99

Rodeo Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Seafood

Sweetwater Salmon

$15.99

Fish N' Chips

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Crabcakes (2)

$21.99

Side Kicks

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cowboy Potatoes

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Seasonal Fruit

$2.99

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Texas Slaw

$2.99

Hand Cut Steaks

10oz Ribeye

$18.99

12oz Ribeye

$21.99

Miss Kitty Filet

$23.99

Marshall Dillon Ribeye

$23.99

6oz Sirloin

$12.99

8oz Sirloin

$14.99

8oz New York Strip

$14.99

14oz New York Strip

$19.99

12oz Prime Rib

$23.99+

Skillets

Steak Skillet

$15.99

Texas Skillet

$18.99

Chicken Skillet

$14.99

Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Chopped Steak

$12.49

Sirloin Tips

$12.99

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+

Chicken Tips

$10.99

BBQ Trio

$18.99

Texas Two Step

$22.99

Surf N Turf

$27.99

Pork Chops

$16.99

Sandwiches

All American Burger

$11.99

S. O. B. Burger

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

Steakhouse Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Triple B Burger

$11.99

Buffalo Jack Hoagie

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Prime Melt

$11.99

Desserts

Brownie Blast

$5.99

Cheesecake Bites

$5.99

Homemade Cobbler

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid Steak Bites

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kid Corn Dog

$3.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1302 South Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
