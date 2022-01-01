Elkin restaurants you'll love

Elkin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Elkin

Elkin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Caterers
Steakhouses
Must-try Elkin restaurants

Dodge City - Elkin image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dodge City - Elkin

2001 N BRIDGE ST, ELKIN

Avg 4.1 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Rolls$3.50
Bacon & Apple Pork Ribeye$13.99
12oz Sirloin$17.99
More about Dodge City - Elkin
Angry Troll Brewing image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Angry Troll Brewing

222 E Main St, Elkin

Avg 4.8 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Shaved steak with chopped onions, banana peppers, red bell peppers, pickled chiles, served on a bun and topped with house-made queso
Large Fry$5.99
Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Add our house-made queso cheese & bacon or chili for an additional $2.99
Wood Fired Pretzel$9.99
Served with our house-made queso and mustard
More about Angry Troll Brewing
The Liberty Catering Company image

 

The Liberty Catering Company

222 East Main St., Elkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Table Registration Fee$25.00
Fee includes a Table and Tablecloth. Set-Up time from 4 PM - 6 PM. Event runs from 6 PM - 9 PM. Please put name, email, and phone number in Special Instructions Box.
Ticket$35.00
Please put name, email, and phone number in the "Special Instructions" box when you place your order!
More about The Liberty Catering Company
