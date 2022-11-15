Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Level NC Uptown

2,129 Reviews

$$

129 E. 5th St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
House Salad
Side Caesar Salad

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

house-made cocktail

Poke Tacos

Poke Tacos

$14.00

wontons, Sriracha-honey glaze, pineapple salsa

Oysters On The Half Shell (To-Go)

Oysters On The Half Shell (To-Go)

$15.00+

house oyster (typically the Sea Level Salt, but may rotate on occasion) over ice, house-made cocktail, horseradish, lemon

Seasonal Ceviche

$18.00

white fish, citrus aji emulsion, sweet potato puree, ground concha, braised choclo, micro cilantro, blue corn tortillas

J Vin Oyster Tray

$99.00

Appetizers

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$15.00

lemon garlic butter, herbed Parmesan, crispy panko

Seven Flavor Squid

Seven Flavor Squid

$16.00

roasted peanuts, lemongrass, chile, Thai basil, sweet & spicy tamari

Southern Fried Oysters

Southern Fried Oysters

$16.00

Fried oysters, fried green pickled tomatoes, fried lemon, Texas Pete dust, eel sauce, Alabama white BBQ sauce

Corn Bread

$10.00

House made cornbread with local honey maple butter

Hot Seafood Dip

$17.00

salmon, shrimp, whitefish, Boursin cheese, Parmesan, blue corn Tortillas

BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

House made cornbread, tail on shrimp, Caribbean BBQ sauce

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

New England style

Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

New England style

House Salad

House Salad

$9.50

mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, onion, pickled tomatoes

Caesar

$11.00

romaine, garlic crispies, parmesan

Smoked White Fish Caesar

Smoked White Fish Caesar

$16.50

smoked local white fish, romaine, Parmesan, garlic crispies, caesar dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, garlic crispies, parmesan

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, onion

Lobster and Shrimp Bisque

$14.00

Maine lobster, shrimp, sherry

Salmon Beet Salad

$24.00

grilled, mixed greens, goat cheese, spiced pecans, roasted beets, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Maine or Connecticut style

East Coast Shrimp Po Boy

East Coast Shrimp Po Boy

$16.50

crispy shrimp, local tomato, lettuce, house dill pickles, toasted local, hoagie, Cajun aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

"yay" sauce, dill pickles, mixed greens, mayo

BBQ Burger

$17.00

8oz patty, aged cheddar, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, candied bacon, ancho jalapeno aioli, dill pickles

Entrees

East Coast Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

andouille sausage, Adluh Mill stone ground grits, espagnole sauce

Fried NC Catfish

Fried NC Catfish

$24.00

Carolina Classics catfish, Hoppin' John with Carolina Gold seafood rice, bacon, andouille sausage, Sea Island red peas, green tomato relish

Atlantic Salmon*

$27.00

sweet potato puree, grilled asparagus, lemon onion butter, carrot powder

Grilled SC Swordfish

$35.00

cheesy grit cake, romesco, asparagus, pine nut & golden raisin relish

Scallops & Risotto

$37.00

Ramp and basil pesto risotto, three cheese blend, east coast scallops

SC Grouper Pappardelle

$45.00

pan seared grouper, Pasta & Provisions pappardelle, Maine lobster, tomato coulis, fire-roasted peppers, asparagus

Short Rib

$30.00

braised beef jus, smashed potatoes, rainbow carrots, bacon chutney, buerre monte cipollini onions

Chicken Chasseur

$26.00

Two chicken breasts, chasseur sauce, smashed potatoes, cream collards with bacon

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00
Adluh Mill Grits
$5.00

Adluh Mill Grits

$5.00

Side Risotto LG Side

$15.00

ramp & walnut basil pesto with three cheese parmesan blend

Hoppin' John LG Side

Hoppin' John LG Side
$11.00

$11.00

Side Potatoes LG Side

$11.00

smashed fingerling potatoes

Creamed Collards LG Side

$10.00

creamy collard greens, bacon

Rainbow Carrots LG Side

$12.00

bacon chutney

Grilled Asparagus LG Side

$12.00

three cheese parmesan blend, Bulls Bay Saltworks smoked salt

Grit Cakes LG SD

$12.00

cheesy grit cakes, romesco, pine nut relish

Add Ranch

Grilled Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Ala Mode

$2.00
Apple Buckle

Apple Buckle

$10.00

caramel pecans, bourbon whipped cream

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Butter pecans, brown sugar cobbler, vanilla ice cream

Oreo Nutella Cheese Cake

$12.00

Berries and Cream

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$9.00

grilled (breast) or fried (nuggets) with house cut fries

Kids Grilled Shrimp

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

5 pieces of East Coast shrimp with house cut fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

made with American + Swiss, with house cut fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

5 pieces of East Coast shrimp (Calabash style) with house cut fries

Kids Salmon

$9.00

5.5oz of Atlantic Salmon with house cut fries

Kids Fried Catfish

Kids Fried Catfish

$9.00

6oz of fried Carolina Classic Catfish with house cut fries (tartar upon request)

Utensils (Included Upon Request)

Utensil Packet

We strive to be sustainable whenever possible. Please note that we do not automatically provide utensil packets with To-Go orders. However, we are happy to provide them upon request.

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Uptown, Sea Level NC is committed to sourcing and serving only non-threatened species. Our core offerings, including our signature oyster, are harvested from NC farms and in partnership with Carolina fisherman.

Website

Location

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Sea Level NC image
Sea Level NC image

