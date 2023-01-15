Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local

105 E 5th St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

STARTERS

NACHOS

$9.00

CHOOSE BETWEEN TOTS OR CHIPS, CHICKEN OR BEEF

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

SIDE INCLUDED

FRIED CHEESE

$9.00

CHEESE CURDS

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

DIVE FRYS

$7.00

QUESO AND BACON

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$9.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

5 WINGS

$8.00

SERVED WITH CELERY

10 WINGS

$13.00

SERVED WITH CELERY

DIRTY SOUTH CHIPS

$8.00

HOUSE CHIPS, LOCAL SAUCE, PIMENTO CHEESE, FRIED JALAPENOS AND BACON

BURGERS, WRAPS, SANDWICHES

CHICKEN CLUB

$9.00

GRILLED OR FRIED, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BACON, PROVOLONE

THE LOCAL CHICKEN

$9.00

FRIED OR GRILLED, PLAN OR BUFFALO, LETTUCE, PICKLE

BLACKENED CEASER WRAP

$9.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN, ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN, CEASER DRESSING

GAMECOCK

$10.00

FRIED OR GRILLED, BUFFALO, PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, PICKLE, LOCAL SAUCE

SPAGHETTI SANDWHICH

$9.00

SPAGHETTI, TOASTED GARLIC BREAD, SPICY MEAT SAUCE

BUZZ CITY BURGER

$9.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

PIMENTO CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

PIMENTO CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION JALAPENOS

DIRTY SOUTH BURGER

$10.00

PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, FRIED JALAPENOS, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONION

VEGAN BURGER

$10.00

VEGAN PATTY LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

CHICKEN, LETTUCE, CHEESE, PICO, CHIPOTLE MAYO

BEEF TACO

$4.00

BEEF, LETTUCE, CHEESE, PICO, CHIPOTLE MAYO

BUFFALO SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP, CHEESE, PICO, CHIPOTLE MAYO

SALADS

THE LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED OR FRIED CHICEN, ROMAINE, CUCUMBERS, TOMATO, ONIONS, SHREDDED CHEESE

BLACKENED CHICKEN CEASER

$12.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTON

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

ROMAINE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, SHREDDED CHEESE

SIDE CEASER

$4.00

ROMAINE, PARMASAN, CRUTONS

SIDES

HAND CUT FRYS

$3.00

HAND CUT FRIES

TATER TOTS

$3.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRYS

$3.00

HOUSE MADE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

ROMAINE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CHEESE

SIDE CEASER

$4.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

REDBULL

$5.00

REDBULL UPCHARGE

$3.00

PENNY TIP

$0.01

LIQUID DEATH

$3.00

DRINK

TRULY

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

TRULY VODKA

$6.00

PURPLE PANTHER

$8.00

CHERRY LIMEADE

$8.00

MERCH

KOOZIE

$5.00

BLACK HOODIE

$50.00

SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Local connects Queen City residents and visitors with what they crave-flavorful meals, classic drinks and outstanding happy hour specials, all in a low-key setting. Gather up your friends for lunch, dinner, post-work corporate happy hours, or late-night, and our friendly and attentive staff will be right there to serve you as your top choice to eat here in Uptown, Charlotte.

Location

105 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

