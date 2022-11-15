Social on State imageView gallery

Social on State 201 State Street

1,398 Reviews

$$

201 State Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Order Again

Soups & Salads

Burrata Caprese

$18.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Lasagna Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Small Plate

Asparagus Fries

$14.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Bread & Dips

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Drunken Clams

$20.00

Fried Burrata

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Lamb Lollipops

$30.00

Lobster BLT Sliders

$36.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$30.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$18.00

Shrimp Taco

$21.00

Spicy Tuna Tower

$24.00

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Sticky Chicken

$15.00

Large Plates

Barramundi

$32.00

Bolognese

$30.00Out of stock

Cauliflower

$24.00

Lamb Shank

$35.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Rack of Lamb

$48.00

Steak & Lobster

$65.00

Stuffed Tenderloin

$45.00

SHORT RIB

$35.00

Extras

Additional Sauce

$3.00

Xtra Bread Dip

$2.00

Xtra Slider

$12.00

Xtra PB Skewers

$6.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Xtra Wonton

$2.00

Xtra Sticky Chicken

$5.00

Xtra Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Xtra Lamb Lollipop

$10.00

Xtra Crostini

$4.00

Xtra Naan

$3.00

Add Scallops

$10.00

Desserts

Cookie Soufflé

$8.00

Mousse

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Features

Bolognese

$30.00Out of stock

Cheese Plate

$14.00

Chowder

$12.00Out of stock

Lasagna Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$14.00

Prime Rib Soup

$8.00

Scallops

$40.00

NA Beverages

S.Pellegrino 34oz

$6.00

Acqua Panna Still 34oz

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Coffee/Hot Tea

$2.00

FREE REFILL

MockMule

$5.00

NA Grapefruit Sour

$5.00

NA PomLemonade Martini

$5.00

NA Social Cosmo

$5.00

NA Mojito

$5.00

Bitters And Soda

$3.00

Cola Old Fashioned

$6.00

IcedTeaLemonade

$4.00

Mockmarg

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

To Go Littles

Pom Little

$10.00

Marg Little

$10.00

French Martini Little

$10.00

Watermelon Sugar High Little

$10.00

Blood Orange Little

$10.00

Social Butterfly

$10.00

Feature Cocktails

End of Summer Sangria

$12.00

Cincider

$14.00

Bitter Sweet Symphony

$16.00

Summer Shandy 16oz

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest 16oz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern decadent restaurant and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton

Location

201 State Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Directions

