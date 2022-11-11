Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

SUNGRANO PIZZA & WHEATLY'S BURGERS

review star

No reviews yet

4510 E 19th St N

Wichita, KS, KS 67208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Turkey Bacon Ranch Flatbread Sandwich
Cortado Salad

Appetizers

Small Bites and Shareables
Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Creamy Hummus topped with Sun Chile Oil, Fresh Oregano & Za'atar. Served with Toasted Flatbread, Cucumbers and Shishito Peppers

Ricotta & Basil Pesto Dip

Ricotta & Basil Pesto Dip

$12.00

Warmed Ricotta with Basil Pesto, served with Toasted Flatbread

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Wood Fired Artichoke Dip with a Panko Gremolata, Served with Toasted Flatbread and Tortilla Chips

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella cooked to perfection in our Wood Fired Crust. Served with warmed Marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$12.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Slightly Spicy Pickle Chips, breaded and fried to perfection. Your choice of our House Made Ranch or Chili Ranch for dipping.

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$8.00
Basket of Tots

Basket of Tots

$6.00

A Basket Full of our Crispy Tater Tots with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00

A Basket Full of our Delicious Double Crisped Crinkle Cut Fries with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Wood Fired Pizza 12 Inch

Fired at high temps of over 650 degrees for a perfect, smokey, crisp, yet chewy crust. This dough comes slightly charred and blistered for flavor that cannot be duplicated by any regular oven or cooking method. Our dough goes through a 48-hour fermentation process for that Neapolitan flavor you crave from wood fired pizza. All Wood Fired Pizzas are 10 inches, perfect to share or keep all to yourself!
Fantastic 4

Fantastic 4

$11.00

Our take on the classic Margherita. Wood Fired Crust, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan, Basil Pesto

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

Wood Fired Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Fresh Oregano

Tucker

Tucker

$14.00

Basil Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Rosemary, Sausage, Gorgonzola, Fig Jam and Parmesan

Verdure Fresh

Verdure Fresh

$13.00

10" Wood Fired Crust, Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions Fresh Basil

Super 88

Super 88

$13.00

Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Green Onions, Fresh Mozzarella and Bacon. Topped with Garlic Oil, Arugula and Asiago.

Carne Roar

Carne Roar

$14.00

10" Wood Fired Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Green Chile, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Oregano

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

10" Wood Fired Crust, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Chile Ranch, Green Onions

Ranchero

Ranchero

$13.00

Maseca Pizza Dough, Chile Oil, Mozzarella, Chicken, Green Chile, Corn, Fire Roasted Salsa Verde

Regal

Regal

$14.00

Chile Oil, Mozzarella, Portobello Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Roasted Sweet Onions, Rosemary

Bella

Bella

$13.00

Marinara, Pesto, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Oregano

Sunpreme

$13.00

House Marinara, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, House Made Sausage, Red Onion, Roast Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dust

Niihau (Forbidden Pie)

Niihau (Forbidden Pie)

$12.00

Wood Fired Crust, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Pineapple, Sun Dust

Kansas State Bird

Kansas State Bird

$13.00

10" Wood Fired Crust, Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Roasted Mushrooms

Zephyr

Zephyr

$14.00

Garlic Oil Base, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil

DeVille

DeVille

$14.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Capocollo, Pinched Sausage, Roasted Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives and Fresh Oregano

Tavern Style Pizza 14 Inch

The ULTIMATE community pizza, this one is best shared with a friend and a pint! Ultra-thin crispy with cheese all the way to the edges for ultimate flavor. Cooked the old school way in our brick-oven at 500 degrees. All Tavern Pizzas are 14 inches, and best served with a max 3 toppings. All Tavern Pizzas are cut into squares so you can hold in one hand and free up your other hand to keep hold of your favorite beer!
Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$12.00

14" Tavern Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Sun Dust

Pepperoni*

Pepperoni*

$16.00

14" Tavern Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sun Dust

P-B-R

P-B-R

$18.00

14" Tavern Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Red Bell Peppers

Classic Tavern

Classic Tavern

$24.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Sweet White Onion, Mushroom, Fresh Oregano and Sundust

Sandwiches

Italian Flatbread Sandwich

Italian Flatbread Sandwich

$13.00

Salami, pepperoni, Capocollo ham, provolone, shaved romaine, tomato, red onion, red bell pepper, pepperoncini, Duke's mayo, vinegar & oil, and parmesan. All served on a toasted flatbread with a side of kettle chips.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Flatbread Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Ranch Flatbread Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, pesto, provolone, shaved romaine, sliced tomato, red onion, house-made ranch, parmesan, toasted flatbread. Served with a side of kettle chips.

Roast Beef and Arugula

Roast Beef and Arugula

$14.00

Shaved roast beef, arugula, provolone, horseradish mayo, and diced tomatoes. All served on a toasted French roll with a side of kettle chips.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Roast beef and provolone served on a toasted French roll with a side of Au Jus and kettle chips.

Breuben

Breuben

$15.00

Seasoned shaved roast beef, Wheatly's sauce, caramelized onions, and smoked provolone. All served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Gouda, Smoked Provolone, Served on Texas Toast with a cup of Tomato Bisque.

Turkey Pimento

Turkey Pimento

$13.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, house-made pimento cheese, red onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, and deli mustard. All served on a toasted pretzel bun with kettle chips.

Sack Lunch

Sack Lunch

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter and raspberry jam. Served on thick cut bread with Cool Ranch Doritos.

Soup & Salads

Fresh Made Salads, Flatbreads and Sandwiches
Sungrano Salad

Sungrano Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Red Bell Peppers, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, House Made Vinaigrette Served with a Warm Flatbread

Spinach Caprese Salad

Spinach Caprese Salad

$13.00

A Spinach based salad dressed in a lemon vinaigrette with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onion, toasted almonds, basil and topped with balsamic glaze.

Cortado Salad

Cortado Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Fire Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Diced Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Green Onion, Cornbread Croutons, Home Made Ranch, Served with a Warm Flatbread

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Burrata, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Artichoke, Red Onion, Cucumber, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Almonds

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing Served with Warm Flatbread

Roasted Beets and Arugula

Roasted Beets and Arugula

$13.00

Fire Roasted Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$7.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Soup- Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Tomato Bisque Soup with Asiago Cheese and Cornbread Croutons. Served with Flatbread on the side.

Sides

Fries (Side)

Fries (Side)

$3.00
Tots (Side)

Tots (Side)

$3.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$7.00

Desserts and Dessert Drinks

Pizza Cloud

Pizza Cloud

$6.00

Lightly fried pizza dough tossed with cinnamon and sugar, lightly coated in powdered sugar and honey to dip!

Fried Apple Pie

Fried Apple Pie

$12.00

Fried Apple Pie drizzled with caramel and powdered sugar!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tiramisu Sungrano Style. Sharing is ok but do you really want to?

Sun Chili Oil Bottle

New 16 Ounce Bottle Sun Chili Oil

$18.00

Our house blend of spices and chili, infused with oil.

Refill 16 Ounce Bottle Sun Chili Oil

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab a Seat!

Website

Location

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS, KS 67208

Directions

Gallery
Social Tap Drinkery image
Social Tap Drinkery image
Social Tap Drinkery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Belmont - Wichita
orange starNo Reviews
3555 E. Douglas Ave Wichita, KS 67218
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - Online - Holiday Orders
orange starNo Reviews
3555 E Douglas Ave suite 500 Wichita, KS 67218
View restaurantnext
Clutch House - 524 S Seneca St
orange starNo Reviews
524 S Seneca St Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Little Busters Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 583
457 N Baltimore Ave Derby, KS 67037
View restaurantnext
Vorshay's Cocktail Lounge - 417 E Douglas Ave
orange star4.4 • 358
417 E Douglas Ave Wichita, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wichita, KS

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 2,002
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120 Wichita, KS 67207
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Lotus Leaf Cafe
orange star4.5 • 528
251 N WASHINGTON AVE WICHITA, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wichita, KS
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston