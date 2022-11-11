SUNGRANO PIZZA & WHEATLY'S BURGERS

Tavern Style Pizza 14 Inch

The ULTIMATE community pizza, this one is best shared with a friend and a pint! Ultra-thin crispy with cheese all the way to the edges for ultimate flavor. Cooked the old school way in our brick-oven at 500 degrees. All Tavern Pizzas are 14 inches, and best served with a max 3 toppings. All Tavern Pizzas are cut into squares so you can hold in one hand and free up your other hand to keep hold of your favorite beer!