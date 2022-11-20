Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern

Social Q Smokehouse

No reviews yet

4047 Arendell Street

Morehead City, NC 28557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pick 2 Plate

Specials

Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack

$20.99

St. Louis-style pork ribs smoked with a brown sugar-cinnamon dry rub and glazed with Dr. Pepper Q sauce

Smoked Pork Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked pork BBQ, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and Carolina gold sauce | served with choice of 1 side

Q Stew

$3.99+

Our take on Brunswick stew | smoked brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, sausage | fresh veggies | savory tomato broth

Bulk Meats

Smoked meats sold by the half pound (Sausage sold per 2 links)
USDA Prime Brisket

$15.99+

Smoked USDA Prime brisket | sold by the half pound

Smoked Pork BBQ

$9.99+

Smoked pork shoulder chopped with our signature Q Sauce | sold by the half pound

Smoked Turkey

$11.99+

Cajun rubbed Smoked turkey breast | sold by the half pound

House Pork Sausage

$9.99+

Smoked house-made pork sausage links | sold by 2-link portions

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$11.99+

Smoked pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & salty glaze | sold by the half pound

USDA Prime Brisket Burnt Ends

$15.99+

Smoked brisket burnt ends with a sweet & salty glaze | sold by the half pound

Smoked Chicken Bites

$8.99+

Smoked chicken thigh bites glazed in Alabama white sauce | sold by the half pound

Plates

Plates come with choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Pick 2 Plate

$20.99

Choice of 2 smoked meats, 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Pick 3 Plate

$23.99

Choice of 3 smoked meats, 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

USDA Prime Brisket Plate

$17.99

Sliced USDA Prime brisket | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Smoked Pork BBQ Plate

$14.99

Chopped smoked pork shoulder | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.99

Sliced smoked turkey | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

House Sausage Plate

$14.99

House-made smoked pork sausage | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

$15.99

Smoked pork belly burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

USDA Prime Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

$17.99

Smoked brisket burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Smoked Chicken Bites Plate

$13.99

Smoked chicken thigh bites glazed in Alabama white sauce | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread

Sandwiches

Sandwiches come with choice of 1 side
USDA Prime Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced USDA Prime brisket, buttermilk slaw, house pickles and Lusty Monk mustard demi served with a choice of 1 side

Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped smoked pork shoulder and Carolina slaw served with a choice of 1 side

House Sausage Dog

$9.99

Smoked house-made pork sausage and mustard slaw served with a choice of 1 side

Sides

Benton's Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Macaroni with cheddar cheese sauce and smokey bits of Benton's Bacon

Carolina Slaw

$3.99+

Our take on classic cole slaw

Dad's Baked Beans

$3.99+

BBQ baked beans cooked with bits of house-made sausage

Braised Cabbage

$3.99+

Cabbage braised in a meaty potlikker

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Southern-style potato salad

Smokehouse Dirty Rice

$3.99+

Rice with chunks of brisket and smoked sausage

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

$3.99

Sharp cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños | Drizzled with honey | served by 1 portion each

Side Q Sauce

$1.99+

Just the right amount of sweet, tangy, and vinegar in our signature BBQ sauce.

Side Carolina Vinegar Sauce

$1.99+

8 oz. of our Carolina-style vinegar sauce.

Desserts

Atlantic Beach Pie

$3.99

Sweet lemon custard with a Ritz cracker crust, topped with cool whip! Local favorite

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Our take on the Southern favorite. Made with real bananas and vanilla wafers

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.99

Choose your flavor from our cooler at the pickup window: Cheerwine, Diet Cheerwine, RC Cola, 7UP, A&W Root Beer, Orange Crush, Diet Rite, Tahitian Treat, Canada Dry Ginger Ale-Lemonade

Bottled Water

$1.99

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Social Q Smokehouse is for the meat freaks and smoke junkies who love serious meats smoked all night long.

4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

