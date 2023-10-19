Catering

Appetizer Packages

4 Apps
$14.00
5 Apps
$20.00

Appetizers

Assorted Empanadas
$45.00+

Fried turnover consisting of pizza, chicken, veggie or beef

Charcuterie Cups
$75.00+

Individual cups with different, meats, cheese, fruit or nuts to create your perfect appetizer.

Chicken Wings
$65.00+

Baked, Jerk, Asian Glaze or Dry Rub

Crab Rangoon Dip w/Pita Chips
$65.00+
Egg Rolls Chicken or Veggie
$45.00+

Buffalo Chicken

Grilled Skewers
$55.00+
Loaded Potato Skins
$55.00+
Maryland Crab Cakes
$75.00+
Meatballs
$65.00+

Beef or Vegan

Mississippi Crab Dip w/Pita Chips
$65.00+
Roasted Spinach Cheese Dip w/Chips
$45.00+
SGE Beer Cheese Dip w/Pretzel Bites
$45.00+
Trio Dip
$65.00+
Vegan Vegetable Rolls
$45.00+
Veggie Spanakopita Bites
$55.00+

Savory spinach pie with feta cheese

Breakfast Catering Menu

Continental Breakfast
$14.50

Scrambled eggs or egg casserole - 2 choices of fresh fruit or breakfast potatoes - 2 choice of sausage, bacon, chicken sausage, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage

Sunrise Breakfast
$12.50

Assorted Danishes, muffins and fresh fruit

Breakfast Box Burrito Combo
$13.50

Pork bacon, sausage, turkey sausage and veggie filled with eggs, breakfast potatoes and cheese

Breakfast Box Butter Croissant Combo
$13.50

Pork bacon, sausage, turkey sausage and veggie filled with eggs and cheese

Protein Bowl Combo
$13.50

Scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh avocado, peppers with choice of bacon, turkey bacon crumbles, sausage or chicken sausage

Waffle Bar
$12.50

Vanilla waffles or chocolate waffles served with choice of turkey sausage, bacon, pork sausage side: hot maple syrup, whip cream and fresh strawberries

Shrimp Over Grits
$15.50
Blackened Salmon Over Grits
$15.50
Biscuit and Gravy Combo
$12.50

With egg casserole & fresh fruit

Breakfast Tacos
$9.50
Small Chicken & Waffles Feeds 15-30 People
$55.00
Medium Chicken & Waffles Feeds 40-60 People
$85.00
Large Chicken & Waffles Feeds 60-100 People
$130.00

Breakfast Drinks

Regular Coffee
$3.75

Cups, stirrers, cream, and sugar

Decaf Coffee
$3.75

Cups, stirrers, cream, and sugar

Juices
$2.75
Hot Tea
$3.75

Cream, sugar, lemon and honey

Breakfast Pan Sizes

Mini Quiches Medium 15-20 People
$35.00
Mini Quiches Large 50 People
$50.00
Grits - Small - 8-10 People
$25.00
Breakfast Sides

Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Chicken Sausage, Salmon Croquette - Small
$35.00

Small Pan feeds 8-10 People

Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Vegan Sausage, Chicken Sausage, Salmon Croquette - Medium
$55.00

Medium Pan feeds 15-20 People

Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Chicken Sausage, Salmon Croquette - Large
$75.00

Large Pan feeds 50 People

Eggs - Small
$25.00

Scrambled. Cheese additional charge. Small Pan feeds 8-10 People

Eggs - Medium
$35.00

Scrambled. Cheese additional charge. Medium Pan feeds 15-20 People

Eggs - Large
$50.00

Scrambled. Cheese additional charge. Large Pan feeds 50 People

Fruit Bowl or Tray
$45.00+
Grits - Small - 8-10 People
$25.00
Grits- Medium- 15-20 People
$35.00
Grits - Large - 50 People
$55.00
Breakfast Potatoes Small - 8-10 People
$25.00
Breakfast Potatoes Medium- 15-20 People
$35.00
Breakfast Potatoes Large- 50 People
$55.00
Cinnamon Apples Small - 8-10 People
$25.00
Cinnamon Apples Medium- 15-20 People
$35.00
Cinnamon Apples Large- 50 People
$55.00
Egg Casserole Small - 8-10 People
$30.00
Egg Casserole Medium- 15-20 People
$45.00
Egg Casserole Large- 50 People
$65.00
Mini Quiches Small 8-10 People
$25.00

Bacon and Cheese, Spinach and Cheese

Mini Quiches Medium 15-20 People
$35.00
Mini Quiches Large 50 People
$50.00
Mini Yogurts Small 8-10 People
$35.00
Mini Yogurts Medium 15-20 People
$45.00
Mini Yogurts Large 50 People
$65.00

Catering Meats & Side Pans

Small Pan - Mac & Cheese -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Mac & Cheese -50 Peopole
$130.00
Small Pan -Mashed Potatoes -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Mashed Potatoes -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Mashed Sweet Potatoes -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Mashed Sweet Potatoes -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Candied Yams -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Candied Yams -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Seasoned Rice -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Seasoned Rice -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Collard Greens -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Collard Greens -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Green Beans -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Green Beans -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Sauteed Veggies -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Sauteed Veggies -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Red Beans & Rice -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan - Red Beans & Rice -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Fried Cabbage -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Fried Cabbage -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Potato Casserole -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Potato Casserole -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Cream Style Corn -25 People
$65.00
Full Size Pan -Cream Style Corn -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Baked Chicken -25 People
$55.00
Large Pan -Baked Chicken -50 People
$75.00
Small Pan -Sothern Lemon Herb or Blackened Salmon -25 People
$65.00
Large Pan -Southern Lemon Herb or Blackened Salmon -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -BBQ Brisket -25 People
$85.00
Large Pan -BBQ Brisket -50 People
$150.00
Small Pan -Honey Baked Ham -25 People
$55.00
Large Pan -Honey Baked Ham -50 People
$75.00
Small Pan -Country Beef or Turkey Meatloaf -25 People
$65.00
Large Pan - Country Beef or Turkey Meatloaf -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Smothered Turkey Chops or Chicken -25 People
$65.00
Large Pan -Smothered Turkey Chops or Turkey Chops or Chicken
$130.00
Small Pan -Vegan Smothered Steaks -25 People
$65.00
Large Pan -Vegan Smothered Steaks -50 People
$130.00
Small Pan -Baked Veggie Lasagna -25 People
$55.00
Large Pan -Baked Veggie Lasagna -50 People
$75.00
Small Pan of Rolls
$25.00
Large Pan of Rolls
$45.00
Small Pan of Cornbread
$30.00
Large Pan of Cornbread
$50.00

Catering Salads

Garden Salad 10-20 Small
$55.00
Garden Salad 25-40 Medium
$75.00
Garden Salad 40-60 Large
$95.00
Spinach Salad 10-20 Small
$65.00
Spinach Salad 25-40 Medium
$85.00
Spinach Salad 40-60 Large
$105.00
Wedge Salad 10-20 Small
$55.00
Wedge Salad 25-40 Medium
$75.00
Wedge Salad 40-60 Large
$95.00

Drinks

Assorted Sodas
$2.50
Tea & Lemonade
$3.00
Water
$1.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.75
Orange Juice
$2.75
Pineapple Juice
$2.75
Apple Juice
$2.75
Coffee - Regular - stirrers, sugars, and cream
$3.75
Decaf Coffee - stirrers, sugars, and cream
$3.75

Eatery, Plates and Napkins

Eatery, Plates and Napkins
$3.75

Heating Units

Individual Set
$6.00

Hot Lunch Entrees

Taco & Salad Bar
$14.50

2 choice of grilled chicken, salmon, black beans or grilled shrimp includes: peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes

Hibachi Bowl
$14.50

Grilled chicken, salmon, grilled shrimp or Cajun tofu peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes with yum yum or teriyaki

Pasta Bar
$15.50

Penne pasta or fettuccine 2 sauce choices: alfredo, tomato basil, pesto, meat sauce 2 meat choices: grilled chicken, Italian beef meatballs, blackened salmon or shrimp

Slider Bar
$12.50

3 choices meat options meatloaf, chicken, pork & black bean served with house sauce and crispy onion straws turkey, roast beef or ham served with tomato, lettuce, cheese & house aioli

Hot Lunch Packages

Basic Package
$15.00

1 Meat, 2 Sides and Dinner Rolls

Lunch Box

Lunch Box
$13.50

Choice of bread: wheat, white, butter croissant, or wrap choice of turkey, salmon, ham, chicken salad, roast beef or veggie side of choice: pasta salad, corn salad, chips or fresh fruit

Lunch Salads

House Salad - Per Person
$11.50

Local organic field greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, fresh broccoli and cucumbers. Two choices of dressing: ranch balsamic, Italian. Blue cheese, and lemon vinaigrette

House Salad - Large Bowl
$65.00

Local organic field greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, fresh broccoli and cucumbers. Two choices of dressing: ranch balsamic, Italian. Blue cheese, and lemon vinaigrette. Feeds up to 40 people

Local Organic Field Greens Salad
$12.50

Cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions & red wine vinaigrette

Spinach Salad
$11.75

Organic baby spinach with crisp bacon blue cheese, toasted almonds, strawberries pomegranate vinaigrette

Per Person Packages

Bless Your Heart 1 Meat 2 Sides Cornbread or Rolls
$23.00
Southern Classic Package 2 Meats, 3 Sides Cornbread or Rolls
$28.00
Carolina Package 1 Salad, 1 Meat or entree or 2 Meats , 3 sides Cornbread or Rolls
$33.00
Southern Belle 1 App, 2 Meats, 4 Sides Cornbread or Rolll
$38.00
Custom Package

Southern Desserts

Scratch - Made Cakes
$45.00
Seasonal Cobblers
$45.00+
Mini Assorted Dessert Shooters
$3.50

Trays & Platters

Cheese and Cracker Tray
$55.00+

Assorted cheese and crackers

Fruit Tray
$55.00+

Assorted seasonal fruit

Antipasto Tray
$55.00+
Alaskan Smoked Salmon Tray
$75.00+
Domestic Meat and Cheese Platter
$65.00+
Specialty Slider Pans
$45.00+

Assorted slides: Ham & Cheese, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Turkey & Pepper Jack (tomato, lettuce, mayo & mustard on the side).

Italian Meatballs Sliders
$75.00

Includes marinara sauce, mozzarella, and seasoning.

Brisket Sliders
$65.00+

Includes BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Onion Straws

Small Assorted Pastry Tray 10-25 People
$45.00
Medium Assorted Pastry Tray 25-40 People
$75.00
Large Assorted Pastry Tray 40-60 People
$120.00
Mini Assorted Wrap & Croissant Tray

Wedding Menu

Bless Your Heart Package
$23.00

1 Meat, 2 Sides w/Cornbread or Yeast Rolls

Southern Classic Package
$28.00

2 Meats, 3 Sides w/Cornbread or Yeast Rolls

The Carolina Package
$33.00

1 Salad, 1 Meat or 1 Entree or 2 Meat, 3 Sides w/ Cornbread or Yeast Rolls

Southern Belle Package
$36.00

1 App, 2 Meats and 4 Sides w/ Cornbread or Yeast Rolls

Restaurant

Baskets

4 Fried Wings and 4 Shrimp & FF
$16.00
4 Fried Wings and 2 Piece of Fish & FF
$20.00
2 Fried Fish, 4 Wings, FF
$16.00
3 Fried Chicken Tender & Fries
$14.00
5 Wings, Fries & Drink
$14.00
2 Fried Fish, Fries & Drink
$14.00
5 Fried Shrimp, Fries & Drink
$14.00
All Beef Burger, FF & Drink
$16.00
Salmon Sandwich, FF and Drink
$16.00
Black Bean Vegan/ Vegetarian Burger, FF, and Drink
$16.00
Turkey Burger, FF and Drink
$16.00

Drinks

Coffee
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.00
Mango Punch
$2.50
Soda
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Water
$0.50
Refill Charge on Tea or Lemonade (2)
$0.50

Fresh Salads

SGE Mixed Green Salad
$14.50

Fresh mixed greens, boursin cheese, craisins, roasted pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad
$15.50

Mixed greens, fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers

Southern Veggie
$12.50

Mixed greens, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers

Farm Cobb Salad
$12.50

Mixed greens, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, sourdough croutons, ranch dressing

Spinach Salad
$13.50

Spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, strawberries, red wine vinaigrette

Hot Dinners Entrees

3 Whole Wings
$20.00
5 Chicken Wings
$20.00

Tossed in our signature dry rub

Baked Chicken
$20.00
BBQ Brisket
$20.00
Blackened Salmon
$20.00

Cajun spiced & griddled

Country Meatloaf
$20.00

BBQ glazed and griddled

Fried Chicken
$20.00
Fried Fish
$20.00
Fried Shrimp
$20.00
Lemon Herb Salmon
$20.00
Smothered Turkey Chops
$20.00

Smothered in gravy, sauteed peppers and onions

Oven Roasted Turkey
Pot Roast
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken and Noodles

Hot Lunch Entrees

10 Wings
$18.00
15 Wings
$21.00
25 Wings
$28.00
Baked Chicken
$15.00
BBQ Brisket
$15.00
Blackened Salmon
$15.00
Fish & Shrimp
$15.00
Fish & Wings
$15.00
Fried Chicken
$15.00
Fried Fish
$15.00
Fried Shrimp
$15.00
Fried Wing
$15.00
Lemon Herb Salmon
$15.00
Smothered Turkey Chops
$15.00
Vegan Pulled Pork
$15.00
Vegan Pasta
$15.00
Salmon Croquette
$15.00

Side Order of Meat

Fried Fish 1 piece
$2.00
Fried Fish 2 piece
$4.00
5 Wings
$6.00
10 Wings
$13.00
15 Wings
$26.00
25 Wings
$35.00
2 Piece Dark Meat Fried Chicken
$6.50
2 Piece White Meat Fried Chicken
$8.50
2 Piece Dark Meat Baked Chicken
$6.00
2 Piece White Meat Baked Chicken
$8.00
Side of Meatloaf
$5.00
Side of 6 Shrimp
$5.00
Side of Turkey Chops
$7.00
Side of Honey Baked Ham
$7.00
Side of Smothered Chicken
$7.00
Side of Smothered Hamburger Steak
$8.00

Sides

Assorted Chips
$2.00
Candied Yams
$4.00
Coleslaw
$4.00
Collard Greens
$4.00
Corn
$4.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese
$4.00
Dirty Rice
$4.00
Fresh Cut Potato Fries
$4.00
Garden Side Salad
$5.00
Honey Cornbread
$1.25
Krispy Potato Chips
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Pint Side
$14.00
Rolls
$1.25
Sauteed Veggies
$4.00
Seasoned Yellow Rice
$4.00
Southern Style Green Beans
$4.00
Sweet Potatoes
$4.00
White Rice
$4.00
Cornbread Dressing
$4.00
Red Beans and Rice
$4.00
Cabbage
$4.00