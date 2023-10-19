- Home
Southern Grace Eats 3751 Montgomery Road
3751 Montgomery Road
Norwood, OH 45212
Catering
Appetizer Packages
Appetizers
Fried turnover consisting of pizza, chicken, veggie or beef
Individual cups with different, meats, cheese, fruit or nuts to create your perfect appetizer.
Baked, Jerk, Asian Glaze or Dry Rub
Buffalo Chicken
Beef or Vegan
Savory spinach pie with feta cheese
Breakfast Catering Menu
Scrambled eggs or egg casserole - 2 choices of fresh fruit or breakfast potatoes - 2 choice of sausage, bacon, chicken sausage, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage
Assorted Danishes, muffins and fresh fruit
Pork bacon, sausage, turkey sausage and veggie filled with eggs, breakfast potatoes and cheese
Pork bacon, sausage, turkey sausage and veggie filled with eggs and cheese
Scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh avocado, peppers with choice of bacon, turkey bacon crumbles, sausage or chicken sausage
Vanilla waffles or chocolate waffles served with choice of turkey sausage, bacon, pork sausage side: hot maple syrup, whip cream and fresh strawberries
With egg casserole & fresh fruit
Breakfast Drinks
Breakfast Pan Sizes
Bacon and Cheese, Spinach and Cheese
Breakfast Sides
Small Pan feeds 8-10 People
Medium Pan feeds 15-20 People
Large Pan feeds 50 People
Scrambled. Cheese additional charge. Small Pan feeds 8-10 People
Scrambled. Cheese additional charge. Medium Pan feeds 15-20 People
Scrambled. Cheese additional charge. Large Pan feeds 50 People
Catering Meats & Side Pans
Catering Salads
Drinks
Eatery, Plates and Napkins
Heating Units
Hot Lunch Entrees
2 choice of grilled chicken, salmon, black beans or grilled shrimp includes: peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes
Grilled chicken, salmon, grilled shrimp or Cajun tofu peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes with yum yum or teriyaki
Penne pasta or fettuccine 2 sauce choices: alfredo, tomato basil, pesto, meat sauce 2 meat choices: grilled chicken, Italian beef meatballs, blackened salmon or shrimp
3 choices meat options meatloaf, chicken, pork & black bean served with house sauce and crispy onion straws turkey, roast beef or ham served with tomato, lettuce, cheese & house aioli
Hot Lunch Packages
Lunch Box
Lunch Salads
Local organic field greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, fresh broccoli and cucumbers. Two choices of dressing: ranch balsamic, Italian. Blue cheese, and lemon vinaigrette
Local organic field greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, fresh broccoli and cucumbers. Two choices of dressing: ranch balsamic, Italian. Blue cheese, and lemon vinaigrette. Feeds up to 40 people
Cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions & red wine vinaigrette
Organic baby spinach with crisp bacon blue cheese, toasted almonds, strawberries pomegranate vinaigrette
Per Person Packages
Southern Desserts
Trays & Platters
Assorted cheese and crackers
Assorted seasonal fruit
Assorted slides: Ham & Cheese, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Turkey & Pepper Jack (tomato, lettuce, mayo & mustard on the side).
Includes marinara sauce, mozzarella, and seasoning.
Includes BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Onion Straws
Wedding Menu
1 Meat, 2 Sides w/Cornbread or Yeast Rolls
2 Meats, 3 Sides w/Cornbread or Yeast Rolls
1 Salad, 1 Meat or 1 Entree or 2 Meat, 3 Sides w/ Cornbread or Yeast Rolls
1 App, 2 Meats and 4 Sides w/ Cornbread or Yeast Rolls
Restaurant
Baskets
Drinks
Fresh Salads
Fresh mixed greens, boursin cheese, craisins, roasted pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon vinaigrette
Mixed greens, fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers
Mixed greens, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers
Mixed greens, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, sourdough croutons, ranch dressing
Spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, strawberries, red wine vinaigrette
Hot Dinners Entrees
Tossed in our signature dry rub
Cajun spiced & griddled
BBQ glazed and griddled
Smothered in gravy, sauteed peppers and onions
Hot Lunch Entrees
Side Order of Meat
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're a southern homestyle full service catering company that offers take our service and soon be a full service restaurant.
