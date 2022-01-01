Squid Ink imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Squid Ink Mobile, AL

1,013 Reviews

$$

102 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36602

Popular Items

All-American Burger
Mobtown Hot Chicken Sandwich
Tuna Poke Bowl

Apps

Fried Calamari

$13.50

Fried Deviled Egg

$7.00

Street Cauliflower

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Spanish S.O.S

$14.00

Mobtown Bites

$8.00

Mobtown Hot Fries

$9.75

Mahi Bites

$8.00

Paella Fritters

$11.50

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Tuna Nachos

$11.00

Ecletic Eats

Fish and Chips

$18.75

Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Seafood Pasta

$19.50

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.50

Tuna Poke Power Bowl

$14.75

Spicy Tuna Sushi

$17.00

Poboys & Sandwiches

Fresh Gulf Fish Sandwich

$15.50

Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.00

Mobtown Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

Avocado BLT

$11.00

Tuna Poke Bao

$8.00

Chicken Bahn Mi Bao

$8.00

Mobtown Bao

$8.00

Bahn Mi Hoagie

$13.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup Special

$13.50

Burgers

All-American Burger

$10.50

Cadillac Burger

$13.50

Viper Burger

$12.75

Greens

Chicken Bahn Mi Salad

$13.50

Power Salad

$12.50

Simple Green Salad

$10.00

Kids

Kids burger

$6.00

Kids shrimp

$6.00

Kids Uncrustable

$6.00

Kids Chicken And Fries

$6.00

Sides

Side of fries

$4.00

Side salad

$5.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Chimi Vinny

$0.50

Side of Soy Vinny

$0.50

Side of Viper

$0.50

Side of Squid Ink Aioli

$0.50

Side of Malt Vinegar Aioli

$0.50

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.50

Side of Remolaude

$0.50

Side of Viper Ranch

$0.50

Side of Romesco

$2.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Poke Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese Spread

$1.50

Side of Ginger

$0.50

Side of Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Side of sriracha

$0.50

Side of Mob Sauce

$0.50

Side of Viper Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Extra Proteins

Extra Patty

$4.00

Extra poke tuna

$4.00

Extra Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Extra Bacon Jam

$2.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Extras

Extra Avocado

$1.50

Side House Pickles

$1.00

Add jalapeño

$0.50

Add Raw Onion

$0.25

Add Grilled Onions

$1.25

Add Extra Tom

$1.00

Extra Gyoza

$0.50

Extra Lettuce

$0.50

Extra Parm OS

$0.50

Side Of Cotija

$0.50

Extra Kale

$1.00

Desserts

Peach Bao

$6.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Coffee Cookies

$8.00

ALLERGY

SEAFOOD ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

NUT ALLERGY

GLUTEN ALLERGY

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.90

Coke Zero

$2.90

Dr. Pepper

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.90

Coffee

$3.00

Dasani

$1.00

Water

Beer/Wine Sample

Soda Water w/lime

Soda Water w/lemon

Q Tonic Water

$3.50

Q Ginger Ale

$3.50

Q Ginger Beer

$3.50

Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

House Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirts

Grey Small

$24.00

Grey Medium

$24.00

Grey Large

$24.00

Grey XL

$24.00

Grey XXL

$24.00Out of stock

Grey XXXL

$28.00Out of stock

Squid Game Small

$30.00

Squid Game Med

$30.00

Squid Game Large

$30.00

Squid Game XL

$30.00

Squid Game 2X

$30.00Out of stock

PP hoodie

$29.00Out of stock

Eat or Die Small

$30.00

Eat or Die Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Eat or Die Large

$30.00Out of stock

Eat or Die XL

$30.00

Eat or Die 2X

$30.00

Eat or Die 3x

$30.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Pete's Beignet Mix

$6.99

Squid Ink Hat

$30.00

Santo Special Barrel Reposado Bottle

$99.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

102 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
Squid Ink image

