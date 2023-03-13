Main picView gallery

Tandy’s Bubbles 2818 Watch Hill Ave

2818 Watch Hill Ave

460 County Road 111, Manorville, NY, 11949, US

Medford, NY 11763

BUBBLES TEA

MILK TEA

Taro Milk Tea

$6.49+

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.49+

Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.49+

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.49+

HoneyDew Milk Tea

$6.49+

FRUIT TEA

Mango Bubble Tea

$6.49+

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$6.49+

Lemon Bubble Tea

$6.49+

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$6.49+

Lychee Bubble Tea

$6.49+

COFFEE BUBBLE TEA

Cappuccino Bubble Tea

$6.49+

Vietnamese Bubble Tea

$6.49+

TOPPINGS (PICK ONE FREE)

Lychee Jelly

Mango Star Jelly

Rainbow Jelly

Strawberry Jelly

Popping Peach

Popping Passion Fruit

Popping Mango

Popping Yogurt

Boba Tapioca

TEA

Earl Grey (Black Tea )

$1.99+

Jamine (Green Tea )

$1.99+

COLD

HOT

EXTRAS

Lychee Jelly

$0.50

Organic Milk

$0.50

Slush

$0.50

Mango Star Jelly

$0.50

Rainbow Jelly

$0.50

Strawberry Heart Jelly

$0.50

Popping Peach Bubbles

$0.50

Popping Passion Fruit Bubbles

$0.50

Popping Mango Bubbles

$0.50

Popping Yogurt

$0.50

BOBA-TAPIOCA

$0.50

SUGAR LEVEL

LOW

MEDIUM

NORMAL

EXTRA

ICE

NO ICE

$0.50

REGULAR ICE

ChocoBanana

SMALL

$1.50

MEDIUM

$2.75

SWEETS

MACARONS

$1.75

TIRAMISU

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

CAKE POPS

$2.00

DRINKS

CAM DRINKS

SODA

$1.50

WATER

$1.00

S-PERREGRINO

$2.50

SNACKS

CHEEZ-IT

$1.00

KNOTT'S

$1.00

WAFER

$2.00

ICE CREAM

1 SCOOP

$1.99

2 SCOOP

$2.49

TOYS

BUBBLE TOY

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2818 Watch Hill Ave, 460 County Road 111, Manorville, NY, 11949, US, Medford, NY 11763

Directions

