The Tap House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Tap House, your ultimate destination for a memorable dining experience in the heart of Beacon Falls, CT! Opening its doors in fall 2023, our restaurant combines the best of local beers on tap, elevated comfort pub food, a family-friendly environment, and live music events to create an atmosphere like no other.
Location
29 North Main street, Beacon Falls, CT 06403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Beacon Falls