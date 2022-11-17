Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill

721 Reviews

$

51 Lincoln Rd

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Popular Items

Bufalo Wings (8)
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco

Appetizers

Brooklyn Super Fries w/ Meat

$16.00

Brooklyn Super Fries w/ Vegetables

$17.00

Bufalo Wings (8)

$12.00

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Fresh Salsa Ranchera & Chips

$7.00

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Guacamole Molcajete

$15.00

La Paisana Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Tri-Color Taquitos (4)

$13.00

---------------------

Calamari

$14.00

Soups

Large Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crispy Taco Salad

$11.95

House Salad

$10.95

---------------------

Burgers

Escape Burger

$13.95

---------------------

Burritos

5 de Mayo Burrito

$16.00

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Cancun Fish Burrito

$17.00

Chelsea Burrito

$19.00

Coney Island Burrito

$17.00

Crispy Burrito

$15.00

El Cartel Burrito

$14.00

El Gigante Burrito (2)

$17.00

El Patron Burrito

$17.95

Flatbush Vegetarian Burrito

$14.00

Mole Fiesta Burrito

$17.95

San Francisco Burrito

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Super Vato Loco Burrito

$16.00

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Burrito De Rancho

$8.00

sencillo burrito

$6.00

---------------------

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Mole (2)

$17.95

Enchiladas Rojas (2)

$17.95

Enchiladas Suizas (2)

$17.95

---------------------

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Chicken Fajita Platter

$18.00

El Patron Fajita Burrito

$22.00

El Patron Fajita Platter

$24.00

Mix Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Mix Fajita Platter

$20.00

Salmon Fajita Platter

$20.00

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita Platter

$22.00

Skirt Steak Fajita Burrito

$20.00

Skirt Steak Fajita Platter

$24.00

Vegetable Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Vegetable Fajita Platter

$18.00

---------------------

Quesadillas & Nachos

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$11.00

Nacho Supreme

$17.00

Quesadilla Supreme

$17.00

Regular Nachos

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

---------------------

Quesabirria

$16.00

House Special Soft Tacos

Al Carbon Soft Taco (3)

$14.00

Azteca Tacos (3)

$12.00

El Patron Soft Taco

$6.00

Kid's Soft Taco

$5.00

Supreme Soft Taco

$5.00

Vegetarian Soft Taco

$5.00

---------------------

Birria Tacos 3

$14.00

Soft & Crispy Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetable Taco

$4.00

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

---------------------

Sides

8oz Salsa Verde

$3.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Chips

$3.50

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.50

French Fries

$4.00

Guacamole 8oz

$11.00

Low-Fat Yogurt

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Mole 3.25oz

$4.00

Side Mole 8oz

$8.00

Side of Al Pastor

$8.00

Side of Barbacoa

$8.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Carnitas

$8.00

Side of Corn

$7.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side of Ground Beef

$8.00

Side of Guacamole 3.25oz

$4.00

Side of Mushrooms

$7.00

Side of Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side of Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Shredded Chicken

$7.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side Pico de Gallo 8oz

$6.00

Side Salsa Ranchera 8oz

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Steak

$8.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Trio

$4.50

---------------------

Side Pico Gallo 3.25oz

$2.50

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Combinations

2 Tacos Combo

$17.95

Aztecas Tacos (3)

$17.95

Steak & Cheese Enchilada Combo

$24.00

Taco & Enchilada Combo

$17.95

---------------------

Platter

2 Crispy Fish Tacos Platter

$18.00

2 Crispy Shrimp Tacos Platter

$18.00

2 Soft Fish Tacos Platter

$18.00

2 Soft Shrimp Tacos Platter

$18.00

Adelita's Carne Asada Steak Platter

$24.00

Chelsea Platter

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewer Platter

$22.00

---------------------

Specials

Fried Calamari

$14.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$13.00

Shredded Beef Soup

$7.50

Pozole

$12.00

---------------------

Taco Tuesday

$22.00

Chefs Special

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

VIRGEN MARGARITA FROZEN

$7.00

Medio Litro Mexican Coke

$4.00

Shirley Tempo

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles Rojo

$14.00

Chilaquiles Verde

$14.00

Burrito Breakfast

$14.00

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two Eggs any Style

$10.00

Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

Omelette

$13.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Bellini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Bottomless Brunch

Special Brunch

$25.00

Tacos- Antojitos

Taco- Antojitos

$3.00

Special Tacos- Antojitos

Special Tacos- Antojitos

$6.00

Tortas- Antojitos

Tortas- Antojitos

$10.00

Tostadas- Antojitos

Tostadas- Antojitos

$6.00

Guaraches- Antojitos

Guaraches- Antojitos

$10.00

Picaditas- Antojitos

Picaditas- Antojitos

$5.00

Tamales- Antojitos

Rajas Tamales- Antojitos

$4.00

Verde Tamales- Antojitos

$4.00

Mole Tamales- Antojitos

$4.00

Dulce Tamales- Antojitos

$4.00

Tamal Patron- Antojitos

$5.00

Pozole Del Patron- Antojitos

Pozole Del Patron- Antojitos

$12.00

Ceviche de Camaron- Antojitos

Ceviche de Camaron- Antojitos

$12.00

Quesadillas- Antojitos

Quesadillas- Antojitos

$10.00

Salads- Antojitos

Mexican Salad- Antojitos

$7.00

Nopal Salad- Antojitos

$10.00

Sides- Antojitos

Guac and Chips- Antojitos

$10.00

Breakfast Tortas- Antojitos

Breakfast Tortas- Antojitos

$8.00

Pan Dulce- Antojitos

Pan Dulce- Antojitos

$1.50

Desserts- Antojitos

Tres Leches Cake- Antojitos

$5.00

Chocoflan- Antojitos

$5.00

Gelatina- Antojitos

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

