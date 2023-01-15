Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Reynosa

review star

No reviews yet

2701 N. Grandview Ave

Odessa, TX 79762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Dr. Ben's Famous Tacos
Taco Quesadillas
Chicken Flautas

Appetizers

Large Nachos

$12.99

In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!

Small Nachos

$7.99

In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!

Faji Papa

$12.00

Large gut busting potato filled with melted butter, Mexican cream, topped off with cheddar cheese, 100% Grilled Beef Fajita and a side of in house made tortilla chips!

Large Papa's Reyno

$12.99

A bed of French Fries loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, pico de Gallo, drizzled with Mexican cream, habanero and avocado sauce!

Small Papa Reyno

$7.99

A bed of French Fries loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, pico de Gallo, drizzled with Mexican cream, habanero and avocado sauce!

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Large Chips & Queso

$11.99

Large Queso With Meat

$12.25

Tacos

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.00

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!

Tacos Beef Fajita

$14.00

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!

Tacos Chicken Fajita

$11.50

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!

Tacos De Tripa

$14.00

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans! *Please let us know if you would like your Tripas soft or crispy in the special instructions box*

Tacos De Bistec

$13.00

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!

Discada

$14.00

Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!

Pastor Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!

Fish Fillet Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!

Fish Fillet Tacos

$14.00

Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!

Mix taco plate

Order includes tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!

Single Tacos

Gringas

Four flour tortillas to a plate topped off with grilled white cheese, traditionally served with Al Pastor Meat.

Gringas Al Pastor

$12.00

Four flour tortillas to a plate topped off with grilled white cheese, traditionally served with Al Pastor Meat.

Gringas Bistec

$12.00

Gringas Beef Fajita

$12.99

Gringas Chicken Fajita

$12.00

Gringas De Tripa

$12.99

Gringas Discada

$12.99

Mix Gringa Plate

Single Gringa

Gringas Shrimp

$13.50

Taco Quesadillas

Five corn tortillas topped with grilled white cheese and your choice of meat.

Taco Quesadillas

$15.00

Five corn tortillas topped with grilled white cheese and your choice of meat.

Single Taco Quesadillas

Taco Quesadilla Shrimp

$16.50

Espadas

Four Al Carbon Corn tostadas topped with your choice of Cheddar or Mozzarella cheese, Beef Fajita, Mexican Cream and pico de Gallo! *Only served with 100% Beef Fajita*

Beef Fajita Espadas

$12.00

Four Al Carbon Corn tostadas topped with your choice of Cheddar or Mozzarella cheese, Beef Fajita, Mexican Cream and pico de Gallo! *Only served with 100% Beef Fajita*

Single Espada

$3.00

Dr. Ben's Famous Tacos

Five Corn tortillas filled with Bistec, Queso Fresco, sliced avocado in each delicious taco and a side of Mexican cream!

Dr. Ben's Famous Tacos

$14.00

Five Corn tortillas filled with Bistec, Queso Fresco, sliced avocado in each delicious taco and a side of Mexican cream!

Single Dr.Bens Famous Tacos

$3.00

Sincronizada

12 Inch Flour Tortilla filled with Mozzarella cheese, beans, and your choice of meat. *You Can Choose up to 3 choices of Meat!*

Sincronizada

$15.00

12 Inch Flour Tortilla filled with Mozzarella cheese, beans, and your choice of meat. *You Can Choose up to 3 choices of Meat!*

Flautas

5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce tomato Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.

Shredded Beef Flautas

$13.00

5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce, Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce, Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.

Green Enchiladas

5 Rolled corn corn tortillas filled with chicken and smothered with our amazing tomatillo sauce, served with rice, refried beans and a roasted jalapeño.

Chicken Green Enchiladas

$13.00

5 Rolled corn corn tortillas filled with chicken and smothered with our amazing tomatillo sauce, served with rice, refried beans and a roasted jalapeño.

Bazucaso

Bazucaso Al Pastor

$35.99

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with pastor, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.

Bazucaso Bistec

$33.99

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Bistec, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people. *you can choose up to 3 meats*

Bazucaso Beef Fajita

$40.00

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Beef Fajita, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.

Bazucaso Chicken Fajita

$33.99

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Chicken Fajita, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.

Bazucaso Tripas

$38.99

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Tripas, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.

Bazucaso Discada

$38.99

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Discada, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.

Mixed Bazucaso

$33.99

Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! You can choose up to 3 meat choices! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.

Bazucaso No Meat

$24.99

Hamburgers

Traditional Cheeseburger

$9.99

100% Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato. *All hamburgers are served with French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with our house special habanero sauce.* Upgrade your fries with shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, our house specialty avocado sauce, Mexican cream, and with your choice of meat!

Al Carbon Burger

$11.99

100% Beef patty, cheese, grilled pineapple, sausage, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and topped of with a fried egg. *All hamburgers are served with French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with our house special habanero sauce.* Upgrade your fries with shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, our house specialty avocado sauce, Mexican cream, and with your choice of meat!

La Trompuda Burger

$11.99

100% Beef patty, cheese, grilled pineapple, topped off with Al Pastor, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado. *All hamburgers are served with French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with our house special habanero sauce.* Upgrade your fries with shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, our house specialty avocado sauce, Mexican cream, and with your choice of meat!

Sides

Side of Rice

$1.99

Small Charro Beans

$2.99

Side of Chips

$2.00

Refried Beans

$1.99

Side of Avocado

$1.99

Side Of Tortillas

$0.99

Single Taco

$2.50

Single Gringa

$2.50

Single Dr.Ben's Famous Bistec Tacos

$3.00

Single Beef Fajita Espada

$3.00

Single Taco Quesadilla

$2.50

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Parillada Reynosa

Pipping hot skillet with 100% Grilled Beef and Chicken Fajita, grilled cactus, grilled scallions and roasted jalapeños filled with Mozzarella Cheese! *All Family Packs include your choice of charro beans or refried beans, Rice, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.*

Parillada Reynosa 2

$33.99

Pipping hot skillet with 100% Grilled Beef and Chicken Fajita, grilled cactus, grilled scallions and roasted jalapeños filled with Mozzarella Cheese! *All Family Packs include your choice of charro beans or refried beans, Rice, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.*

Parillada Reynosa 4

$50.99

Parillada El Golfo

Parillada EL Golfo 2

$42.99

Parillada El Golfo 4

$60.99

Fish Fillet

Fried Fish Fillet

$14.99

(2) Deep Fried Breaded Fish Fillet served with rice, French fries, and a salad.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Served with avocado slices, crackers, and tortilla chip. 20oz *Sweet and sour flavor*

Kids Menu

Kids Nachos Beef Fajita

$7.99

House made corn chips, smothered with beans shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Beef Fajita.

Kids Nachos Chicken

$7.99

House made corn chips, smothered with beans shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Chicken.

Kids Nachos No Meat

$6.99

House made corn chips, smothered with beans and shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Mini Chicken Quesadillas

$7.99

(3) Flour or Corn tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Chicken. Accompanied with beans and rice.

Mini Beef Quesadillas

$7.99

(3) Flour or Corn tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Beef Fajita. Accompanied with beans and rice.

Kids Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.00

Flour or Corn Taco filled with beans and Mozzarella Cheese.

Mini Q Just Cheese

$6.99

(3) Flour or Corn tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese. Accompanied with beans and rice.

Mexican Cokes

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Manzanita

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Grape Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Fanta

$3.50

Pineapple Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Fresca

$3.50

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Agua Mineral Preparada

$5.00

Ponche

$3.50

Sangria

$2.50

Dr.pepper

$2.00

Agua Fresca

20 0z.Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Large Strawberry 32 oz.

$4.99

Kids Small Cuv lemonade

$1.50

20 oz. Cucumber Lemonade

$3.00

Large Cucumber 32 oz.

$4.99

Large Pineapple 32 oz.

$4.99

20 oz. Pineapple

$3.00

Water

$1.20

Kids Juices

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Chocolate 20 0z

$2.50

Coffe

$2.50

Sides

Side of Rice

$1.99

Small Charro Beans

$2.99

Medio Charro

$7.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Side of Avocado

$1.99

Single Gringa

$2.50

Side Of Tortillas

$0.99

Extra Salsa

$0.50

2oz. Please specify which salsa you would like. -Green salsa -Orange salsa -Avocado salsa -Pico de Gallo -Purple Onion with Habanero

Side of Chips

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$0.50

Side Of Crema

$0.75

Queso fresco

$1.25

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Small Fries

$1.99

Side Of Chicken

$4.50

8 Oz Salsa Cup

$4.00

Grilled Scallions

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Beef

$4.50

Side Of Cilantro

Pineapple

$0.75

Tostada

$0.25

1 Egg

$1.00

Roasted Jalapeños stuffed with Mozzarella

$0.75

Avocado salsa

$0.50

Nopal

$1.99

20 0z Salsa Cup

$8.00

Side Of Grill Fish

$3.50

Bacon

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Mayonnaise

$0.35

Grilled Onion

Large Fries

$3.98

Tomato

$0.75

Habanero sauce

$1.00

Crackers

$1.00

Bottle

$50.00

Cabbage

$1.00

Yellow Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Extra Limon

$2.50

Butter

$0.75

Libra Bistc

$20.00

Media Libra Pastor

$10.00

Libra Tripas

$30.00

Media Libra Beef

$12.50

Large Beans

$12.50

Lb Chicken

$20.00

Salsa Enchilada

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great, traditional food with traditionally great service.

Location

2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX 79762

Directions

