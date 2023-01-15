- Home
Taqueria Reynosa
No reviews yet
2701 N. Grandview Ave
Odessa, TX 79762
Appetizers
Large Nachos
In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!
Small Nachos
In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!
Faji Papa
Large gut busting potato filled with melted butter, Mexican cream, topped off with cheddar cheese, 100% Grilled Beef Fajita and a side of in house made tortilla chips!
Large Papa's Reyno
A bed of French Fries loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, pico de Gallo, drizzled with Mexican cream, habanero and avocado sauce!
Small Papa Reyno
A bed of French Fries loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, pico de Gallo, drizzled with Mexican cream, habanero and avocado sauce!
Chips & Queso
Large Chips & Queso
Large Queso With Meat
Tacos
Tacos Al Pastor
Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Tacos Beef Fajita
Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Tacos Chicken Fajita
Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Tacos De Tripa
Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans! *Please let us know if you would like your Tripas soft or crispy in the special instructions box*
Tacos De Bistec
Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Discada
Order includes 5 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!
Pastor Shrimp Tacos
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Shrimp Tacos
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!
Fish Fillet Al Pastor Tacos
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Fish Fillet Tacos
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!
Mix taco plate
Order includes tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!
Single Tacos
Gringas
Taco Quesadillas
Espadas
Dr. Ben's Famous Tacos
Sincronizada
Flautas
Shredded Beef Flautas
5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce, Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.
Chicken Flautas
5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce, Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.
Green Enchiladas
Bazucaso
Bazucaso Al Pastor
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with pastor, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.
Bazucaso Bistec
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Bistec, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people. *you can choose up to 3 meats*
Bazucaso Beef Fajita
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Beef Fajita, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.
Bazucaso Chicken Fajita
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Chicken Fajita, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.
Bazucaso Tripas
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Tripas, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.
Bazucaso Discada
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with Discada, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.
Mixed Bazucaso
Over a foot and a half long (50cm) quesadilla stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, avocado sauce and shredded cabbage! You can choose up to 3 meat choices! Perfect to share with 2-4 people.
Bazucaso No Meat
Hamburgers
Traditional Cheeseburger
100% Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato. *All hamburgers are served with French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with our house special habanero sauce.* Upgrade your fries with shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, our house specialty avocado sauce, Mexican cream, and with your choice of meat!
Al Carbon Burger
100% Beef patty, cheese, grilled pineapple, sausage, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and topped of with a fried egg. *All hamburgers are served with French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with our house special habanero sauce.* Upgrade your fries with shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, our house specialty avocado sauce, Mexican cream, and with your choice of meat!
La Trompuda Burger
100% Beef patty, cheese, grilled pineapple, topped off with Al Pastor, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado. *All hamburgers are served with French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with our house special habanero sauce.* Upgrade your fries with shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, our house specialty avocado sauce, Mexican cream, and with your choice of meat!
Sides
Side of Rice
Small Charro Beans
Side of Chips
Refried Beans
Side of Avocado
Side Of Tortillas
Single Taco
Single Gringa
Single Dr.Ben's Famous Bistec Tacos
Single Beef Fajita Espada
Single Taco Quesadilla
Queso Fresco
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Parillada Reynosa
Parillada Reynosa 2
Pipping hot skillet with 100% Grilled Beef and Chicken Fajita, grilled cactus, grilled scallions and roasted jalapeños filled with Mozzarella Cheese! *All Family Packs include your choice of charro beans or refried beans, Rice, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.*
Parillada Reynosa 4
Parillada El Golfo
Kids Menu
Kids Nachos Beef Fajita
House made corn chips, smothered with beans shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Beef Fajita.
Kids Nachos Chicken
House made corn chips, smothered with beans shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Chicken.
Kids Nachos No Meat
House made corn chips, smothered with beans and shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Mini Chicken Quesadillas
(3) Flour or Corn tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Chicken. Accompanied with beans and rice.
Mini Beef Quesadillas
(3) Flour or Corn tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Beef Fajita. Accompanied with beans and rice.
Kids Bean & Cheese Taco
Flour or Corn Taco filled with beans and Mozzarella Cheese.
Mini Q Just Cheese
(3) Flour or Corn tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese. Accompanied with beans and rice.
Mexican Cokes
Agua Fresca
Sides
Side of Rice
Small Charro Beans
Medio Charro
Refried Beans
Side of Avocado
Single Gringa
Side Of Tortillas
Extra Salsa
2oz. Please specify which salsa you would like. -Green salsa -Orange salsa -Avocado salsa -Pico de Gallo -Purple Onion with Habanero
Side of Chips
Chiles Toreados
Side Of Crema
Queso fresco
Mozzarella Cheese
Small Fries
Side Of Chicken
8 Oz Salsa Cup
Grilled Scallions
Cheddar Cheese
Side Of Beef
Side Of Cilantro
Pineapple
Tostada
1 Egg
Roasted Jalapeños stuffed with Mozzarella
Avocado salsa
Nopal
20 0z Salsa Cup
Side Of Grill Fish
Bacon
Lettuce
Mayonnaise
Grilled Onion
Large Fries
Tomato
Habanero sauce
Crackers
Bottle
Cabbage
Yellow Corn Tortilla
Extra Limon
Butter
Libra Bistc
Media Libra Pastor
Libra Tripas
Media Libra Beef
Large Beans
Lb Chicken
Salsa Enchilada
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great, traditional food with traditionally great service.
2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX 79762