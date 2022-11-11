Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Belgium - Findlay Market

review star

No reviews yet

1801 Race Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club (FM)
Hot Tea

Waffles - Findlay

Banana Nutella Waffle

Banana Nutella Waffle

$6.00

Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.

Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle

Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle

$6.00

House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.

Plain Waffle

$4.50
Strawberries & Cream Waffle

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$6.00

Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.

Seasonal Waffle

$8.00

Crepe - Market

Banana Nutella Crepe

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe

$7.00

The Italian Crepe

$8.00Out of stock

Lavendar Sugar & Lemon Curd Crepe

$7.00

Salty Carmel & Walnut Crepe

$7.00

The OG Galette

$10.00

Sunny-side egg, ham, Gruyère

Vegetarian Crepe

$10.00

Sandwich & Pizza

Belgian PB&J

$6.00

Ham & Brie (FM)

$9.00

Smoked Salmon (FM)

$11.00

Southwestern (FM)

$9.00

Turkey Club (FM)

$9.00

Quiche Lorraine Slice

$6.00

Quiche Veggie Slice

$6.00

Quiche Bacon Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Full Pepperoni

$18.00

Full Cheese

$17.00

Stromboli

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Bag of Lays

$1.50

Bag of Grippos

$1.50

Blink

Blink Waffle

$5.00

Blink Coffee

$3.00

Blink Water

$3.00

Blink Hot Chocolate

$3.00

N/A Beverages - Findlay

12oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee

$1.75

16oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee

$2.25

Apple Juice - Btl

$3.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00+Out of stock

Coke - Can

$1.50

Cran/Grape Juice

$3.00

Dasani

$2.50

Iced Pomegranate

$3.00

Water- Cup

$0.50

Iced Blueberry

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice - Btl

$3.00

Sprite - Can

$1.50

Diet-Can

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

12oz Coffee/Cold

12oz Americano

$2.50

12oz Apple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Buckeye - Coffee

$4.75

12oz Cappucino

$4.25

12oz Chai

$4.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

12oz Latte

$4.25

12oz Mocha

$4.50

12oz Red Eye

$3.50Out of stock

12oz TOB Latte

$4.75

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Frappe

$6.00

Iced Chai

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.50

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Smoothie

$6.50

Iced Cider

$4.25Out of stock

Coffee 16oz

16oz Apple Cider

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Buckeye - Coffee

$5.25

16oz Chai

$4.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Latte

$4.75

16oz Mocha

$5.00

16oz Red Eye

$4.50Out of stock

16oz TOB Latte

$5.25

Espresso

$3.25

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Pies/Tarts

5 for $20 Cheesecakes

$20.00

Chocolate Dome Tort

$6.75

Gluten Friendly Cheesecake

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - Funfetti

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Hot Cocoa

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - Lemon

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Strawberry

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Turtle

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - White Choc Rasp

$5.00Out of stock

SM NY Cheesecake

$5.00

Small Seasonal Cheesecake

$5.00

Bars/Brownie/Bite

12 Mac $20

$20.00

Brownie - Triple Choc

$3.50Out of stock

Buckeye

$2.50

Coco Mac

$2.50Out of stock

Confetti Blondie

$3.50Out of stock

French Mac

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Frosted Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

GIngersnap

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Breakfast

Croissant

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Pop Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Packaged

Bag of Coffee

$15.00

Bag of Granola

$12.00Out of stock

Gift Box

$50.00Out of stock

Bag Waffles

4- Pack

4- Pack

$12.00

Double 4- Pack

$20.00

8 Bags of Waffles

$72.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Taste of Belgium image
Taste of Belgium image
Taste of Belgium image

