Taste of Belgium - Findlay Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Knox Joseph Distillery at the OTR StillHouse - 2017 Branch St
No Reviews
2017 Branch St Cincinnati, OH 45214
View restaurant