Chacabanas 1809 Elm Street

1809 Elm Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

SANDWICHES

EL CUBANO

$13.00

Savory roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on toasted Cuban bread, pressed to perfection.

MEDIA NOCHE

$11.00

Roasted pork shoulder, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served on a hot pressed Cuban sweet bread.

YBOR CITY

$14.00

Roasted pork shoulder, ham, genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard. Served on a hot pressed Cuban bread.

CHACABANAS SPECIAL

$14.00

Roasted pork shoulder, ham, cheddar and muenster cheese, tomatoes, yellow mustard and pink sauce. Served on a hot pressed Cuban bread.

CHIMI

$9.00

Seasoned burger patty, topped with shredded cabbage, sliced tomatoes, red onions and chimi sauce. Served on a warm roll.

ANTOJITOS

CROQUETA

$2.00

Crispy golden exterior and creamy ham center, a traditional Spanish tapa dish, perfect as an appetizer or side dish.

EMPANADA

$4.00

Crispy, flaky pastry filled with savory beef, chicken or cheese; perfect for an on-the-go snack or appetizer. Served with salsa verde.

PASTELITO

$3.00

Flaky dough filled with savory beef and minced olives.

YUCA FRIES

$5.00

Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Served with mojo aioli dipping sauce.

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$3.00

Made from green plantains that are thinly sliced and fried to perfection, these chips are the perfect snack or as a side.

SALSAS

MOJO AIOLI

$1.50

Tangy and garlicky, made with fresh garlic, olive oil, and a hint of citrus.

HABANERO MOJO AIOLI

$1.50

Our mojo aioli with a habanero pepper kick.

CHIMI SAUCE

$1.50

Unique blend of ketchup, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and a splash of orange juice.

SALSA VERDE

$1.50

Creamy and tangy, made with freshly crushed garlic, mayonnaise, vinegar, and cilantro.

POSTRES

TRES LECHES

$5.00

Sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three milks, topped with fresh meringue.

FLAN

$5.00

A classic Latin American dessert made with a rich custard base, caramelized sugar and a silky texture.

GUAVA PUFF

$3.50

Flaky dough filled with guava and cream cheese.

DRINKS

REFRESCOS

SPRITE

COCA COLA

JUPINA

$2.50

MATERVA

$2.50

RICA

$2.50

COUNTRY CLUB

$3.00

COCO RICO

$2.50

JUGOS NATURALES

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$3.50

TAMARIND JUICE

$3.50

LEMONDADE

$3.00

MORIR SONANDO

$4.00

Classic Latin American beverage is made with fresh squeezed orange juice, milk, sugar, and vanilla.

WATER

Water Bottle .5L

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Cuban Sandwiches!

Location

1809 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Main pic

