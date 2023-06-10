Restaurant header imageView gallery

French Crust Cafe and Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1801 Elm St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Brunch

Soup & Salads

Cup of Chicken Soup

$5.00

creamy chicken, blended rice, mushrooms

Bowl of Chicken Soup

$8.00

creamy chicken, blended rice, mushrooms

Cup of Soup du Jour

$5.00

soup of the day

Bowl of Soup du Jour

$8.00

soup of the day

Small House Salad

$4.00

field greens, dried fruit, radishes and honey mustard dressing

Large House Salad

$7.50

field greens, dried fruit, radishes and honey mustard dressing

Apple, Endive and Gruyere Salad

$13.00

walnuts, arugula

Avocado and Shrimp Salad

$14.00

romaine, radish, grapefruit

Poached Chicken Salad

$13.00

asparagus, field greens and hazelnut dressing

Quiches

Quiche du Jour

$14.00

special quiche of the day

Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

ham, gruyere, leeks

Quiche Goat Cheese

$14.00

goat cheese, zucchini, tomato

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$13.00

"C" BLT charcuterie club

Flat Croissant Chicken

$14.00

chicken, apple, mushroom, swiss cheese with arugula, frisee & balsamic

Flat Croissant Ham and Cheese

$14.00

ham, swiss cheese, bechamel with arugula, frisee & balsamic

Flat Croissant Tomato, Avocado, Brie

$14.00

tomato, avocado, brie, arugula, frisee & balsamic

Salmon Croissant

$16.00

croissant with duo of salmon, egg mimosa, tomato, avocado

Tuna Baguette

$14.00

baguette with tuna Nicoise-style salad

Casseroles

Salmon Casserole

$18.00

tomato, corn, shitake mushrooms, wild rice and lemon sauce

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

medley of mushroom, leek, celery

Steak Casserole

$19.00

red potatoes, carrots, peas, zucchine with demi-glace

Scallop and Shrimp Vol au Vent

$19.00

puff pastry, mushroom, vegetables

Breakfast

Omelette du Jour

$14.00

special omelette of the day

Fruit Salad

$3.00+

seasonal fruit

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

homemade brioche, two poached eggs, rooasted tomatoes, wilted spinach

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

maple butter, seasonal fruit

Tarte Fine

$15.00

mushroom, tomato, fried egg, add bacon, sausage or goetta

Puff Pastry

$12.00

local goetta, poached egg, hollandaise, piperade

Croissant Perdu

$8.00

cinnamon, sirup, seasonal fruit

Croque Monsieur

$13.00

sunnny side up egg

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$13.00

goat cheese, confit tomatoes and asparagus on a croissant

Eggs any style

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Goetta

$5.00

Red Skin Potatoes

$4.00

Baguette

$3.00+

Single Pancakes

$6.00

Pastries & Desserts

Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Pistachio Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.25

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

Chocolate Eclair

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse

$7.75

Lemon Tart

$6.50

Creme Brulee

$6.50

Pot de Creme

$6.50

Duo of Mousse

$8.75

Strawberry Fraisier

$9.75

Macarons

$2.00

Beverages

Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

French Press

$7.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Bottled Water Sparkling Sm

$4.00

Bottled Water Sparkling Lg

$7.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Specialty Soda

$5.00

Latte

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to French Crust Café and Bistro by Jean-Robert. It's a little piece of Paris, tucked away in Over-the-Rhine across from Findlay Market.

Website

Location

1801 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chacabanas - 1809 Elm Street
orange starNo Reviews
1809 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
The Rhined
orange star5.0 • 239
1737 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Mighty Good
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202 Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
The Arepa Place - Findlay Market
orange star4.7 • 227
131 West Elder St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Findlay Market
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Race Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley, OH
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston