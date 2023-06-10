French Crust Cafe and Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to French Crust Café and Bistro by Jean-Robert. It's a little piece of Paris, tucked away in Over-the-Rhine across from Findlay Market.
Location
1801 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati