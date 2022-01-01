Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cha Cha Cha LA

812 E. 3rd st, Los Angeles CA 90013

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Botanas

Chiles Toreados

$15.00

Frijoles Refritos

$11.00

Guacamole

$15.00

Mollete

$12.00

Tacos Dorados

$14.00Out of stock

Antojitos

Ensalada Caesar

$15.00

Ensalada de Jicama

$14.00

Esquites

$16.00

Fideo Seco

$15.00

Tamal de Cebollín con Caviar

$18.00

Tacos

Flor De Calabasa Taco

$8.00

Tacos de Asada

$8.00

Tacos de Hongos

$8.00

Tacos de Pollo

$8.00

Mariscos

Aguachile de Camaron

$18.00

Callos En Salsa Negra

$19.00

Ceviche de Betabel

$17.00

Tostada Monumento

$16.00

Tostada Terraza

$18.00

Principales

Carnitas

$44.00

Chili Relleno

$30.00Out of stock

Langosta Zarandeado

$85.00Out of stock

Lengua

$47.00

Pescado Cha Cha Cha

$51.00

Pollo A Las Brasas

$37.00

Steak Pa Taquer

$67.00

Postres

Arroz Con Leche

$9.00

Bomba

$12.00

Buñuelo

$8.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$4.00

ChocoFlan

$12.00

Mazapan

$13.00

Raspados

Santa Canela Churros

$14.00

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

Avocado Salsa

Chapulines

$5.00

Chip Refill

$2.00

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Jardin

Just Guacamole

$10.00

Kids Bowl

$6.00

Kumquat Salad

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Salsa Botanera

Salsa Habanero

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja Vino

Salsa Trio

$2.00

Salsa Verde

Serrano Aioli

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Blue Corn Tortilla

Side Sourdough

$1.00

Side Tostadas

$2.00

Tamarind Straw

$2.00

BTG

Splash

Splash Mocktail

GL Espumoso De La Casa

$19.00

GL Reflejo

$15.00

GL Pozo De Luna

$19.00

GL Henri Lurton

$18.00

GL Angeleno Superbloom

$15.00

GL El Bajio

$15.00

GL Tres Raices Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GL Tres Raices Rose

$14.00

GL Sea Shell Cabernet

$18.00

GL Cava Quintanilla Reserve Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Vinaltura Chenin Blanc

$14.00

GL Terra Madi

$10.00

Bottle

Espumoso De La Casa

$108.00

Los Chuchaquis

$75.00Out of stock

Henri Lurton Orange

$80.00

Casa Jipi

$60.00Out of stock

Tres Raices Rose

$65.00

Sinonimo Sauv. Blanc

$64.00Out of stock

Angeleno Wine Co Superbloom

$65.00Out of stock

Tres Raices Sauv Blanc

$65.00

Cava Quintanilla Reserve Chardonnay

$70.00

Vinaltura Chenin Blanc

$65.00

Fincas Natural Cabernet

$90.00

Jardin Secreto

$82.00Out of stock

Reflejo Pt. Verdot

$60.00Out of stock

Pozo De Luna

$96.00

El Bajio

$60.00

Seashell Estate Cab

$80.00

Corkage

$30.00

Corkage 3+ Bottles

$50.00Out of stock

Food

Guanabana

$13.00

Mejillones

$13.00Out of stock

Huitlacoche Cavatelli

$19.00Out of stock

Pate de Pescado

Out of stock

Chocolata Rellena

Out of stock

Tostada de Atun

Out of stock

Coctel de Pata de Mula

Out of stock

La Torre

Out of stock

Taco al Pastor

$13.00Out of stock

Escabeche

Out of stock

Pulpo Zarandeado

Out of stock

Dueto de Apio

Out of stock

Tostada Betabel

Out of stock

Jackfruit Coctel

Out of stock

Rabano Relleno

Out of stock

Gazpacho

Out of stock

Escabeche

Out of stock

Cauliflower

Out of stock

Taco al Pastor

Out of stock

Beverage

La Ofrenda

$16.00Out of stock

Verde Maria

$18.00Out of stock

Serenata

$18.00Out of stock

Aca Entre Nos

$19.00Out of stock

Negrete

$20.00Out of stock

The Romy

$15.00

Guacamole

Guacamole

Salsa Trio

1st course

Aguachile

Ceviche

Plant-Based Ceviche

Tacos Dorados

Callos

Esquites

2nd course

Tuna Tostada

Octopus Tostada

Tomato Tostada

Oysters

$3.50

3rd course

Hongo Taco

Steak Taco

Chicken Taco

Ensalada jicama

Ensalada Caesar

4th course

Carnitas

Pescado

Steak

Side Of Tortilla

Brasas

Relleno

Vegan Fideo Seco

Tamal de Cebollín con Caviar

Chilaquiles

Pan Francis

Dessert

Arroz

Pepino

Cha Cha Chá - Prix Fixe

Cocktail Party

$60.00

LA FOODBOWL

$100.00

Pre Fixe $60

$60.00

Pre Fixe $70

$70.00

Prix Fixe $80

$80.00

Prix Fixe - $100

$100.00

Prix Fixe - $120

$120.00Out of stock

Prix Fixe - $85

$80.00

Prix Fixe w/ Jicama & Steak - $130

$130.00

Prix Fixe w/ Jicama - $110

$110.00

Section Buyout

$3,500.00

Full Buyout

$41,300.00

Patron Buyout

Signature B

Classic Marg

Patron And Soda

Amantes

Mami Marg

Mocktail

Patron Silver

$0.00+

Patron Repo

$0.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$0.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

812 E. 3rd st, Los Angeles CA 90013, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

