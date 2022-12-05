Boone Dog Wood Fire Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Barn in Sisters is a bar/food truck pod built to provide an experience that far surpasses the ordinary. We strive to serve unique products offered by curated individuals, families and companies with sustainability and organic practices that are at the heart of what they do.
Location
171 East Main Avenue, Sisters, OR 97759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Martolli's Authentic Pizza - 220 W Cascade Ave
No Reviews
220 W Cascade Ave Sisters, OR 97759
View restaurant