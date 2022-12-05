Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boone Dog Wood Fire Pizza

No reviews yet

171 East Main Avenue

Sisters, OR 97759

Wine Tasting Dinner

1 Ticket @ 5:00 Seating

$130.00Out of stock

1 Ticket @ 7:30 Seating

$130.00Out of stock

1 Food Only ticket @5:00

$70.00Out of stock

1 ADA Ticket

$130.00

Pizza (Deep Copy)

Mozzarella, manchego, nduja, fermented jalapeño, corn
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella

Red Pie

Red Pie

$14.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrian Chile, parmigiana, parsley, sea salt, olive oil

The Brooklyn cheese

$16.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella,fresh mozzarella, Parmigianino, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Tomato pie

$15.00

Red sauce, fresh cream, mozzarella curd, chili flakes, extra virgin olive oil

Special Pepperoni

Special Pepperoni

$17.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, castelvetrano olives, mozzarella curd, caramelized onions, parsley, parmigiana

Sausage and Pepper

Sausage and Pepper

$17.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage,mozzarella curd, red onions, pepper, parmigiana, sea salt

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, assortment of veggies, extra virgin olive oil, red wine gastric

Quattro

$20.00

Four cheese, potatoes, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction

Pear and radicchio pizza

$20.00

Aged mozzarella, pears, radicchio, blue cheese, spicy honey

Pork belly Pizza

$20.00

White base, aged mozzarella, squash ricotta, red onion, parm, parsley, red wine gastrique

Doh Ball

$2.00

Box

$1.00

Small Plates

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Olympia Provisions hot dog, potato bun, seasonal fruit

Sauce

$1.00

Soup

$8.00

Call for details

Roasted Turnips

$10.00

Call for details

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Barn in Sisters is a bar/food truck pod built to provide an experience that far surpasses the ordinary. We strive to serve unique products offered by curated individuals, families and companies with sustainability and organic practices that are at the heart of what they do.

