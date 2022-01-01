Sisters restaurants you'll love

Sisters restaurants
Toast
  • Sisters

Sisters's top cuisines

American
Southern
Must-try Sisters restaurants

Ski Inn image

 

Ski Inn

310 E Cascade Ave, Sisters

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoke Shack Sampler$27.00
Brisket, four ribs, four wings, sweet potato wedges, guacamole, pico de gallo and chips.
Classic Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, romano cheese, croutons, tomato slice
Sweet Potato Wedges$7.00
Applewood-smoked sweet potato wedges served with house remoulade.
More about Ski Inn
Wonderland Chicken Co. image

SANDWICHES

Wonderland Chicken Co.

223 E Hood Ave, Sisters

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Juicy dark meat fried chicken, covered in a Nashville style sauce, topped with our signature pickle slaw and served on a potato bun. Pick your spice level and one side.13
Wonderland Chicken Bites$12.00
Crunchy fried dark meat chicken bites, hand cut so size of the pieces vary, but each serving is about 1/3 of a pound. Tossed in our Nashville style sauce and comes with one side.
Loaded Mac n' Cheese$13.00
A generous serving of our delicious Mac n' Cheese, topped with a piece of our signature fried chicken, diced pickles and your favorite sauce.
More about Wonderland Chicken Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Wrap Star

171 E Main St, Sisters

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Curried Shrimp$12.00
Lamb Gyro$12.00
More about Wrap Star
Consumer pic

 

The Barn In Sisters

171 East Main Avenue, Sisters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Special Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, castelvetrano olives, mozzarella curd, caramelized onions, parsley, parmigiana
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Pepperoni$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella
More about The Barn In Sisters
Spoons in Sisters image

 

Spoons in Sisters

281 West Cascade Avenue, Sisters

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Spoons in Sisters
Restaurant banner

 

Sisters Depot

250 W CASCADE AVE, Sisters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sisters Depot
Restaurant banner

 

Martolli's Authentic Pizza

220 W Cascade Ave, Sisters

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Martolli's Authentic Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sisters

Mac And Cheese

