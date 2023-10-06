Summer Menu '23

Appetizers

Garlic Bread 1/2

$2.49

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Onion Ring 1/2 portion

$5.49

Onion Rings Basket

$8.99

Fry Basket 1/2 portion

$3.99

Fry Basket

$7.99

Nachos

$14.99

Crispy seasoned fries piled with bacon, poblano peppers, Cheddar Jack cheese, red pepper queso, green onions, sour cream crema, and served with a side of chipotle ranch

Tomato Bruschetta

$9.99

Garlic crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic glaze

Charcuterie Board

$20.99

Chef's choice assortment of cheeses and meats served inside a warm pretzel and with crackers

Caprese Style Bites

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella is lightly fried and served on a pesto drizzle, finished with a balsamic glaze and a side of marinara for dipping

Colossal Pretzel

$12.99

Brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan, served with spicy brown mustard and red pepper queso

Buffalo Wings

$15.99

Roasted bone-in wings lightly fried and tossed with your choice of buffalo, spicy honey BBQ, sweet chili, or our house dry rub - served with ranch or Gorgonzola dressing

Side Mac

$4.99

Salads/Soups

Tomato bisque

$7.49Out of stock

Large Greek Salad

$12.99

Small Greek Salad

$7.49

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.99

Your choice of small classic salad served with a bowl of French onion soup

French Onion Soup

$7.49

Sherry laced beef broth, caramelized onions, garlic croutons, and melted gruyere

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.99

Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, bacon, red onion, and Gorgonzola crumbles over mixed greens. Served with ranch dressing

Large Arugula & Spinach

$12.99

Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing

Small Arugula & Spinach

$7.49

Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing

Large Wedge

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Small Wedge

$7.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Large House

$12.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons

Small House

$7.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons

Chef Soup

$7.49

Brick Oven Pizza

Center of the Universe Four Cheese Pizza

$13.99

House marinara, Italian cheese blend, and mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and oregano, finished with fresh basil and balsamic drizzle

Veggie The Goat Pizza

$16.99

Roasted garlic olive oil, tapenade, red onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, goat cheese, and arugula

Pulaski BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Spicy house BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, Cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and jalapeños, (substitute BBQ burnt ends for chicken $2)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Creamy ranch dressing, Italian cheese blend, crispy fried chicken, green onions, and Gorgonzola crumble with a buffalo sauce drizzle

Spicy Italian Pizza

$17.99

House marinara, hot capicola, pepperoni, salami, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, oregano, crushed red, and pepperoncini peppers

Mountain Man Pizza

$19.99

House marinara, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, red onion, bison, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, oregano, crushed red peppers, and hot honey drizzle

Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, green onion, roasted peppers, cilantro, shredded carrots, and a sriracha drizzle

Kickin Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Spicy Hawaiian BBQ, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, red onion, and cilantro

The Greek Pizza

$17.99

Pasta

Brick Oven Baked Ziti

$17.99

House marinara, Italian sausage, fire-roasted peppers, ricotta cheese, and Parmesan

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$15.99

Rigatoni, fire-roasted peppers, poblanos, and caramelized onions

Lemon Ricotta Ziti

$15.99

Artichokes, roasted peppers, caramelized onions in a light sauce finished with Parmesan, fresh tomatoes, and basil

Brick Oven Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Crispy crusted cavatappi in white Cheddar sauce with roasted poblanos and bacon

Cowboy Mac & Cheese

$19.99

BBQ burnt ends mixed into our brick oven mac and cheese, spicy honey BBQ drizzle, and topped with crispy onion straws

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Sandwiches

Bison Sliders

$17.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$12.99Out of stock

Veggie Panini

$13.99

Pesto aioli, olive tapenade, tomato, mushrooms, arugula and spinach, cucumber, red onion, and goat cheese

Spicy Italian Panini

$13.99

Pepperoni, salami, capicola, pepperoncini, provolone, creamy brown mustard, chile, and oregano

Chicken Parm Panini

$14.99

House marinara, crispy chicken breast, basil, and Italian cheeses

Kids Menu

Kid Mac

$8.49

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.49

Kid Tenders

$8.49

Marinara Kid Pasta

$8.49

Kid Butter Pasta

$8.49

Desserts

Brick Oven Cookie

$7.99

Warm chocolate chip cookie, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle

Apple Pie Churros

$7.99

Two churros filled with apples and drizzled with cream cheese glaze and a caramel dipping sauce

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$7.99

Chocolate cake topped with huckleberry ice cream and house-made chocolate sauce

Peach Pie Pizza

$9.99

Pizza topped with peaches, streusel, and cream cheese drizzle

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.99

Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized crispy sugar topping served over fresh strawberry sauce

Gelato

$5.99

Ask server for available flavors

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

Merchandise

Fainting Goat Pint Glass

$10.00

Fainting Goat Etched Wine Glass

$20.00

Fainting Goat T-shirt

$25.00

Fainting Goat team member T-shirt

$15.00

Fainting Goat Sweatshirt

$45.00

Fainting Goat Large Sticker

$3.99

Fainting Goat Small Sticker

$2.99

Fainting Goat Leather Patch Hat

$35.00

Protein Only

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Crispy Chicken

$4.99

Garlic Shrimp (6)

$5.99

Bison (3 slider patties)

$6.99

Blackened Salmon

$6.99

BBQ Burnt Ends

$6.99

Italian Sausage

$4.99

Additional Sauces $

Ranch

$0.50

Gorgonzola

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Chipolte Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Drink Menu

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

lemonade

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.49

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49