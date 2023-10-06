The Fainting Goat Wine Bar and Restaurant
516 Bank St
Wallace, ID 83873
Summer Menu '23
Appetizers
Garlic Bread 1/2
Garlic Bread
Onion Ring 1/2 portion
Onion Rings Basket
Fry Basket 1/2 portion
Fry Basket
Nachos
Crispy seasoned fries piled with bacon, poblano peppers, Cheddar Jack cheese, red pepper queso, green onions, sour cream crema, and served with a side of chipotle ranch
Tomato Bruschetta
Garlic crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic glaze
Charcuterie Board
Chef's choice assortment of cheeses and meats served inside a warm pretzel and with crackers
Caprese Style Bites
Fresh mozzarella is lightly fried and served on a pesto drizzle, finished with a balsamic glaze and a side of marinara for dipping
Colossal Pretzel
Brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan, served with spicy brown mustard and red pepper queso
Buffalo Wings
Roasted bone-in wings lightly fried and tossed with your choice of buffalo, spicy honey BBQ, sweet chili, or our house dry rub - served with ranch or Gorgonzola dressing
Side Mac
Salads/Soups
Tomato bisque
Large Greek Salad
Small Greek Salad
Soup & Salad Combo
Your choice of small classic salad served with a bowl of French onion soup
French Onion Soup
Sherry laced beef broth, caramelized onions, garlic croutons, and melted gruyere
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, bacon, red onion, and Gorgonzola crumbles over mixed greens. Served with ranch dressing
Large Arugula & Spinach
Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing
Small Arugula & Spinach
Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing
Large Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing
Small Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing
Large House
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons
Small House
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons
Chef Soup
Brick Oven Pizza
Center of the Universe Four Cheese Pizza
House marinara, Italian cheese blend, and mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and oregano, finished with fresh basil and balsamic drizzle
Veggie The Goat Pizza
Roasted garlic olive oil, tapenade, red onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, goat cheese, and arugula
Pulaski BBQ Chicken Pizza
Spicy house BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, Cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and jalapeños, (substitute BBQ burnt ends for chicken $2)
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Creamy ranch dressing, Italian cheese blend, crispy fried chicken, green onions, and Gorgonzola crumble with a buffalo sauce drizzle
Spicy Italian Pizza
House marinara, hot capicola, pepperoni, salami, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, oregano, crushed red, and pepperoncini peppers
Mountain Man Pizza
House marinara, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, red onion, bison, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, oregano, crushed red peppers, and hot honey drizzle
Thai Chicken Pizza
Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, green onion, roasted peppers, cilantro, shredded carrots, and a sriracha drizzle
Kickin Hawaiian Pizza
Spicy Hawaiian BBQ, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, red onion, and cilantro
The Greek Pizza
Pasta
Brick Oven Baked Ziti
House marinara, Italian sausage, fire-roasted peppers, ricotta cheese, and Parmesan
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Rigatoni, fire-roasted peppers, poblanos, and caramelized onions
Lemon Ricotta Ziti
Artichokes, roasted peppers, caramelized onions in a light sauce finished with Parmesan, fresh tomatoes, and basil
Brick Oven Mac & Cheese
Crispy crusted cavatappi in white Cheddar sauce with roasted poblanos and bacon
Cowboy Mac & Cheese
BBQ burnt ends mixed into our brick oven mac and cheese, spicy honey BBQ drizzle, and topped with crispy onion straws
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Sandwiches
Bison Sliders
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Veggie Panini
Pesto aioli, olive tapenade, tomato, mushrooms, arugula and spinach, cucumber, red onion, and goat cheese
Spicy Italian Panini
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, pepperoncini, provolone, creamy brown mustard, chile, and oregano
Chicken Parm Panini
House marinara, crispy chicken breast, basil, and Italian cheeses
Kids Menu
Desserts
Brick Oven Cookie
Warm chocolate chip cookie, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle
Apple Pie Churros
Two churros filled with apples and drizzled with cream cheese glaze and a caramel dipping sauce
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Chocolate cake topped with huckleberry ice cream and house-made chocolate sauce
Peach Pie Pizza
Pizza topped with peaches, streusel, and cream cheese drizzle
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized crispy sugar topping served over fresh strawberry sauce
Gelato
Ask server for available flavors
Ice Cream Scoop
Merchandise
Protein Only
Additional Sauces $
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
516 Bank St, Wallace, ID 83873