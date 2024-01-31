The Honey Bee Motel, dba The Bee's Knees 16166 Rankin Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great Drinks, Great Bites....Cheers!
Location
16166 Rankin Ave, Dunlap, TN 37327
Gallery
