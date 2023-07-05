Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rallo's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

3456 US 127

Signal Mountain, TN 37377

MENU

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$6.99

8 Zesty Onion Rings

Bosco Sticks

$6.99

3 Bread Sticks Filled with Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

1/2 lb. of Fried Mushrooms

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.99

Lightly Breaded Pickle Chips

Fried Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

1/2 lb. of Hand Breaded Shrimp Tossed in sauce of your choice

Totchos

$10.99

Tots covered in queso, bacon, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Jalapeno Ranch dressing

BBQ Pork Fries

$12.99

Natural cut fries covered with shredded cheese,Kings BBQ Pork, Sour Cream

BBQ Pork Tots

$12.99

Tater Tots covered with shredded cheese,Kings BBQ Pork, Sour Cream

6 Wings

$8.99

Jumbo Wings covered in your choice of sauce

12 Wings

$15.99

Jumbo Wings covered in your choice of sauce

Salads

House Salad

$6.49

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, cheese, and croutons

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, cheese, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, cheese, and croutons

Burgers

1/3 lb. Hamburger

$8.99

5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries

1/2 lb. Hamburger

$10.99

5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries

Veggie Burger

$9.99

5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries

Philly Burger

$10.99

5 Inch Bun With Mayo, White American Cheese, Grilled Onions,Bell Peppers, Onions & Natural Cut Fries

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.99

5 Inch Bun with Mayo Swiss Cheese, & Mushrooms with Natural Cut Fries

Double Burger

$15.99

5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion

Wraps

Fried chicken Wrap

$10.99

12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch dressing

Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.99

12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch dressing

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled 12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled 12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms with Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, & Sour Cream on the side

BBQ Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled 12 Inch Tortilla with Kings Pig BBQ, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled 12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Texas Toast with Mayo, 2 Slices of American Cheese, 1 Slice of White American

B.L.T.

$10.99

Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Kings Pig BBQ Sandwich

$12.29

5 Inch Bun With BBQ Pork. Onions, Pickles,Cole Slaw, with King Pigs Famous mild or hot BBQ sauce

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Hoagie Bun with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, & White American

Steak Philly

$14.99

Hoagie Bun with Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, & White American

Pizza

Build your own 14 Inch Pizza

$13.50

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza add $2.00 per Topping

Veggie Pizza

$15.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, & Bacon

BBQ Pizza

$20.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pork and Red Onions

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Grilled Chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Bacon, Tomatos, and Ranch Dressing

Supreme Pizza

$20.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, & Bell Peppers

Mountain of Meat Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham, Pork, & Beef

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Sides

Natural Cut Fries

$2.69

Large Natural Cut Fries

$4.69

Tater Tots

$2.69

Large Tater Tots

$4.69

Beer Battered Steak Fries

$2.69

Large Beer Battered Steak Fries

$4.69

Fried Okra

$2.69

Large Fried Okra

$4.69

Daily Vegetable

Corn

$2.69

Mashed Potatos

$2.69

Mixed Greens

$2.69

Green Beans

$2.69

Baked Beans

$2.69

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$6.99

2 Chicken Tenders with your choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.99

Grilled Cheese with 2 slices of American Cheese and 1 slice of White American Cheese and a side

Kids Burger Meal

$6.99

1/4 Burger with your choice of a Side

Desserts

Sea Salt & Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Reeces Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.50

MEALS

Fried Chicken Tender Meal

$10.99

3 Chicken Tenders with Cole Slaw, Toast, a Daily Vegetable, And Natural Cut Fries

Hamburger Steak Meal

$12.99

8 oz. Hamburger with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Brown Gravy, Cole Slaw, a Daily Vegetable, & Natural Cut Fries

Fried Shrimp Meal

$12.99

12 Fried Shrimp, 3 Hushpuppies, Cole Slaw, a daily vegetable, & Steak Fries

Kings Pig BBQ Meal

$13.99

6 oz. of BBQ Pork with cole slaw, toast, a daily vegetable, & Natural Cut Fries

Pork Country Meal

$12.99

MERCHANDISE

Cigarettes

American Spirit Dark Green

$9.15

American Spirit Green

$9.15

American Spirit Yellow

$9.15

American Spirt Blues

$9.15

Carton of Camel Menthol Crush

$75.00

Job French White

$1.83

Juul 5% Menthol

$14.99

Juul menthol box

$90.00

L & M Blue 100 Carton

$67.00

L & M Menthol

$6.75

L&M Blue

$6.62

L+M Blue 100's

$6.62

L+M Blue pack

$6.62

L+M Reds

$6.62

L+M Reds 100's

$6.62

Marlboro 72 Reds

$7.32

Marlboro Gold 100 Box

$7.82

Marlboro Gold Box

$7.82

Marlboro Menthol

$7.82

Marlboro Menthol 72's

$7.14

Marlboro Red Special Select

$7.82

Marlboro Reds

$7.82

Marlboro Reds 100's

$7.82

Marlboro Silver

$7.82

Marlboro Sliver 100 Box

$7.82

Marlboro Smooth

$7.89

Winston Lts 100's

$7.88

Bic Lighter

$1.99

Tobacco

Tobacco

Copenhagen Long Cut

$5.79

Copenhagen Long Cut Straight

$4.50

Copenhagen Longcut Log

$26.50

Copenhagen Longcut Straight Log

$23.00

Copenhagen Longcut WG

$4.99

Copenhagen Snuff

$5.79

Grizzly Fine Cut

$4.99

Grizzly Long Cut Wintergreen

$4.99

Grizzly Snuff

$4.99

Can Beer to go

Can Beer to go

Bud Light 12pk

$13.99

Bud Light 16 oz Alum Btl 8 Pk

$13.99

Bud Light 18pk

$23.69

Bud Light 25oz

$2.75

Bud Light 6pk

$8.39

Bud Light Case

$29.69

Bud Light Next 12pk

$17.99

Budlight Chelada Case

$35.00

Budweiser 12 pk Can

$13.99

Budweiser 16oz 6pk

$8.99

Budweiser 16oz Alum Btl 8 Pk

$13.99

Budweiser 18pk

$23.69

Budweiser 25oz

$2.75

Budweiser 6pk

$8.39

Budweiser Case

$29.69

Coors 12pk Cans

$13.99

Coors 16 oz Alum 9 packs

$15.75

Coors 18pk Cans

$23.69

Coors 6pk Cans

$8.39

Coors Case Cans

$29.69

Coors Light 12pk Cans

$13.99

Coors Light 18pk Cans

$23.69

Coors Light Case

$29.69

Coors Light 16 oz Alum 9 packs

$15.75

Coors Light 25oz

$2.75

Coors Light 6pk Cans

$8.39

Mich Ultra 12pk Cans

$17.99

Mich Ultra 16 oz 8 pk Alum Btl

$15.99

Mich Ultra 18pk Cans

$28.59

Mich Ultra 6pk Cans

$9.50

Mich Ultra Case

$35.79

Michelob Ultra 25oz

$2.99

Miller Light 12pk

$13.99

Miller Light 18pk

$23.69

Miller light 25oz

$2.75

Miller Light 6pk

$8.39

Miller Light Case

$29.69

Miller Lite 16oz Alum 9 packs

$15.75

Natural Light 12pk

$12.99

Natural Light 18pk

$19.29

Natural Light 25oz

$2.46

Natural Light 6pk

$6.89

Natural Light Case

$25.75

PBR 16oz 6pk

$6.99

PBR Sea Salt Caramel 4 Pk

$9.99

PBR Variety 8 Pack

$19.99

White Claw Variety #3 12pk

$18.99

White Claw Surge Variety 12 pk

$18.99

Bottle Beer To Go

Bottle Beer To Go

Angry Orchard 12pk

$19.49

Angry Orchard 6pk bottle

$10.99

Blue Moon 12pk Btl

$19.49

Blue Moon 6pk Btl

$10.99

Bold Rock Apple 6pk bottle

$10.99

Bud Light 12pk Btl

$13.99

Bud Light 18pk Btl

$23.69

Bud Light 6pk Btl

$8.39

Bud Light Case Btl

$29.69

Bud Light Lime 12pk Bt

$15.88

Bud Light Lime 6pk Btl

$9.00

Budweiser 12pk Btl

$13.99

Budweiser 18pk Btl

$23.69

Budweiser 6pk Btl

$8.39

Budweiser Case Btl

$29.69

Budweiser Zero 12pk Btl

$14.99

Budweiser Zero 6pk Btl

$8.39

Coors 12pk Btl

$13.99

Coors 18pk Btl

$23.69

Coors 6pk Btl

$8.39

Coors Case Btl

$29.69

Coors Light 12pk Btl

$13.99

Coors Light 18pk Btl

$23.69

Coors Light Case Btl

$29.69

Coors Light 6pk Btl

$8.39

Corona 12pk Btl

$19.99

Corona 6pk Btl

$10.99

Corona Premier 12pk bottle

$19.99

Corona Premier 6pk Btl

$10.99

Dos Equis 6 Pk Bottle

$10.99

Land Shark 6pk Bottles

$8.49

Mich Ultra 12pk Btl

$16.88

Mich Ultra 18pk Btl

$23.73

Mich Ultra 6pk Btl

$9.00

Mich Ultra Case Btl

$31.76

Miller Light 12pk Btl

$13.99

Miller Light 18pk Btl

$23.69

Miller Light 6pk Btl

$8.39

Miller Light Case Btl

$29.69

Models Negra

$10.49

Natural Light 12pk Btl

$11.88

Natural Light 18pk Btl

$16.76

Natural Light 6pk Btl

$6.33

Natural Light Case Btl

$22.35

Sierra Nevada Narwhal Imp Stout 6pk bottle

$14.99

Yuengling 12pk Btl

$14.99

Yuengling 6pk Btl

$8.39

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

2 Liter Coca-Cola

$3.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99

4 pk. Monster Energy Rehab

$9.99

Coke 20 oz.

$2.49

Coke Zero 20 oz.

$1.99

Diet Coke Btl 20 oz.

$2.49

Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$2.49

Dt. Dr. Pepper Btl 20 oz.

$2.49

Gold Peak Diet Tea

$3.00

Monster Energy Rehab Tea

$2.99

Snacks

Snacks

4.5 Oz. Reeces Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Kit Kat

$1.83

M&M's

$1.83

Reese's Cup

$1.83

Sea Salt & Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.99

Snickers

$1.83

Retail

Retail

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Goody's Powder

$1.50

Lighters

$2.00

To Go Single Beers

16 Oz. Mich Ulta

16 Oz. Budweiser

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr . Pepper

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Good Food, Good Friends, Great Times

3456 US 127, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

