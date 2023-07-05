- Home
Rallo's Bar and Grill
3456 US 127
Signal Mountain, TN 37377
MENU
Appetizers
Onion Rings
8 Zesty Onion Rings
Bosco Sticks
3 Bread Sticks Filled with Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara
Fried Mushrooms
1/2 lb. of Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickle Chips
Lightly Breaded Pickle Chips
Fried Cheese Sticks
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce
Fried Shrimp
1/2 lb. of Hand Breaded Shrimp Tossed in sauce of your choice
Totchos
Tots covered in queso, bacon, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Jalapeno Ranch dressing
BBQ Pork Fries
Natural cut fries covered with shredded cheese,Kings BBQ Pork, Sour Cream
BBQ Pork Tots
Tater Tots covered with shredded cheese,Kings BBQ Pork, Sour Cream
6 Wings
Jumbo Wings covered in your choice of sauce
12 Wings
Jumbo Wings covered in your choice of sauce
Salads
Burgers
1/3 lb. Hamburger
5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries
1/2 lb. Hamburger
5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries
Veggie Burger
5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries
Philly Burger
5 Inch Bun With Mayo, White American Cheese, Grilled Onions,Bell Peppers, Onions & Natural Cut Fries
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
5 Inch Bun with Mayo Swiss Cheese, & Mushrooms with Natural Cut Fries
Double Burger
5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion
Wraps
Fried chicken Wrap
12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap
12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch dressing
Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap
12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch dressing
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled 12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled 12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms with Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, & Sour Cream on the side
BBQ Quesadilla
Grilled 12 Inch Tortilla with Kings Pig BBQ, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled 12 Inch Flour Tortilla with Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast with Mayo, 2 Slices of American Cheese, 1 Slice of White American
B.L.T.
Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Kings Pig BBQ Sandwich
5 Inch Bun With BBQ Pork. Onions, Pickles,Cole Slaw, with King Pigs Famous mild or hot BBQ sauce
Chicken Philly
Hoagie Bun with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, & White American
Steak Philly
Hoagie Bun with Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, & White American
Pizza
Build your own 14 Inch Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza add $2.00 per Topping
Veggie Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Hawaiian Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, & Bacon
BBQ Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pork and Red Onions
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Grilled Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Bacon, Tomatos, and Ranch Dressing
Supreme Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, & Bell Peppers
Mountain of Meat Pizza
14 Inch Thin & Crispy or Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham, Pork, & Beef
Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Sides
Kids Meals
Desserts
MEALS
Fried Chicken Tender Meal
3 Chicken Tenders with Cole Slaw, Toast, a Daily Vegetable, And Natural Cut Fries
Hamburger Steak Meal
8 oz. Hamburger with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Brown Gravy, Cole Slaw, a Daily Vegetable, & Natural Cut Fries
Fried Shrimp Meal
12 Fried Shrimp, 3 Hushpuppies, Cole Slaw, a daily vegetable, & Steak Fries
Kings Pig BBQ Meal
6 oz. of BBQ Pork with cole slaw, toast, a daily vegetable, & Natural Cut Fries
Pork Country Meal
MERCHANDISE
Cigarettes
American Spirit Dark Green
American Spirit Green
American Spirit Yellow
American Spirt Blues
Carton of Camel Menthol Crush
Job French White
Juul 5% Menthol
Juul menthol box
L & M Blue 100 Carton
L & M Menthol
L&M Blue
L+M Blue 100's
L+M Blue pack
L+M Reds
L+M Reds 100's
Marlboro 72 Reds
Marlboro Gold 100 Box
Marlboro Gold Box
Marlboro Menthol
Marlboro Menthol 72's
Marlboro Red Special Select
Marlboro Reds
Marlboro Reds 100's
Marlboro Silver
Marlboro Sliver 100 Box
Marlboro Smooth
Winston Lts 100's
Bic Lighter
Tobacco
Tobacco
Can Beer to go
Can Beer to go
Bud Light 12pk
Bud Light 16 oz Alum Btl 8 Pk
Bud Light 18pk
Bud Light 25oz
Bud Light 6pk
Bud Light Case
Bud Light Next 12pk
Budlight Chelada Case
Budweiser 12 pk Can
Budweiser 16oz 6pk
Budweiser 16oz Alum Btl 8 Pk
Budweiser 18pk
Budweiser 25oz
Budweiser 6pk
Budweiser Case
Coors 12pk Cans
Coors 16 oz Alum 9 packs
Coors 18pk Cans
Coors 6pk Cans
Coors Case Cans
Coors Light 12pk Cans
Coors Light 18pk Cans
Coors Light Case
Coors Light 16 oz Alum 9 packs
Coors Light 25oz
Coors Light 6pk Cans
Mich Ultra 12pk Cans
Mich Ultra 16 oz 8 pk Alum Btl
Mich Ultra 18pk Cans
Mich Ultra 6pk Cans
Mich Ultra Case
Michelob Ultra 25oz
Miller Light 12pk
Miller Light 18pk
Miller light 25oz
Miller Light 6pk
Miller Light Case
Miller Lite 16oz Alum 9 packs
Natural Light 12pk
Natural Light 18pk
Natural Light 25oz
Natural Light 6pk
Natural Light Case
PBR 16oz 6pk
PBR Sea Salt Caramel 4 Pk
PBR Variety 8 Pack
White Claw Variety #3 12pk
White Claw Surge Variety 12 pk
Bottle Beer To Go
Bottle Beer To Go
Angry Orchard 12pk
Angry Orchard 6pk bottle
Blue Moon 12pk Btl
Blue Moon 6pk Btl
Bold Rock Apple 6pk bottle
Bud Light 12pk Btl
Bud Light 18pk Btl
Bud Light 6pk Btl
Bud Light Case Btl
Bud Light Lime 12pk Bt
Bud Light Lime 6pk Btl
Budweiser 12pk Btl
Budweiser 18pk Btl
Budweiser 6pk Btl
Budweiser Case Btl
Budweiser Zero 12pk Btl
Budweiser Zero 6pk Btl
Coors 12pk Btl
Coors 18pk Btl
Coors 6pk Btl
Coors Case Btl
Coors Light 12pk Btl
Coors Light 18pk Btl
Coors Light Case Btl
Coors Light 6pk Btl
Corona 12pk Btl
Corona 6pk Btl
Corona Premier 12pk bottle
Corona Premier 6pk Btl
Dos Equis 6 Pk Bottle
Land Shark 6pk Bottles
Mich Ultra 12pk Btl
Mich Ultra 18pk Btl
Mich Ultra 6pk Btl
Mich Ultra Case Btl
Miller Light 12pk Btl
Miller Light 18pk Btl
Miller Light 6pk Btl
Miller Light Case Btl
Models Negra
Natural Light 12pk Btl
Natural Light 18pk Btl
Natural Light 6pk Btl
Natural Light Case Btl
Sierra Nevada Narwhal Imp Stout 6pk bottle
Yuengling 12pk Btl
Yuengling 6pk Btl
Bottled Soda
Snacks
To Go Single Beers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Good Food, Good Friends, Great Times
3456 US 127, Signal Mountain, TN 37377