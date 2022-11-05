A map showing the location of Jardín Cafe 90 east Main Street, unit EView gallery

Jardín Cafe 90 east Main Street, unit E

review star

No reviews yet

90 east Main Street, unit E

Patchogue, NY 11772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Long Island Mocha
Flaming Rooster Sandwich

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.99

gluten-free breaded cauliflower, house buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumble

Cheese & Meat

$23.99

Seasonal cheeses & charcuterie

Guacamole

$13.99

Made fresh to order. Served with mixed raw vegetables & yuca chips

Ahi Tuna Bites

$17.99

Everything Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, zucchini, wasabi & sriracha mayo

Quesadilla

$11.00

Whole wheat tortilla, Mexican cheeses & guacamole

Yuca Chips

$8.99

Homemade yuca chips & sea salt

Ceviche

$16.99

Chilled shrimp, pulpo, citrus, guacamole & yuca chips GF

Burrata

$15.99

Heirloom tomato confit, arugula,, parmigiano reggiano tuile, balsamic & prosciutto

Wings

$14.99

Apricot BBQ Chili or house buffalo sauce

Tuna Tartare

$19.99

Pulpo

$19.99

Grilled octopus, olive oil, potatoes, arugula & chimichurri. GF

Goat Cheese Fritters

$13.99

G.f. breaded goat cheese, house jam & balsamic glaze GF

Eggs

Classic Breakfast Bowl

$14.99

Organic free-range egg any style, choice of bacon, sausage or turkey bacon. Served with home fries & toast.

Omelette

$14.99

Eggs Benny Toast

$17.99

Poached organic free-range eggs, avocado, hollandaise, bacon jam, sautéed kale & spinach, sour dough & home fries or fruit

Huevos Rancheros

$17.99

Corn tostadas topped with black beans, organic free-range sunny side eggs, homemade salsa roja, queso fresco, avocado & jalapeños.

Breakfast Burger

$19.99

Brioche bun, grass-fed beef, organic free- range sunny side egg, bacon jam & brioche bun

Morning Cheats

Pancakes

$12.99

Powdered sugar, mixed berries, whipped cream & a side of fruit.

French Toast

$12.99

Powdered sugar, mixed berries & whipped cream.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Multi Grain toast, avocado, sea salt & crushed red pepper. Served with fruit.

Jardín Toast

$11.99

Avocado, baby arugula, goat cheese, pomegranate, heirloom tomatoes & balsamic glaze & side of fruit

Burrata Toast

$15.99

Avocado, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, local burrata & balsamic glaze & fruit.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.99

Smoked salmon, avocado, capers, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & microgreens.

Breakfast Sides

Jardín Home Fries

$6.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$5.00

2 eggs any style

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Vegan Sausage

$6.00

2 beyond sausages

Side of Toast

$2.00

Muti Grain Toast

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Burgers

Grass-fed Burger

$18.99

Grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo

Bohemian Beach Burger

$19.99

Grass-fed Wagyu beef, roasted pineapple, garlic mayo, cheddar, turkey bacon, tomato & lettuce.

Veggie Burger

$16.99

Black bean, lentil, corn & quinoa burger, lettuce, red onion, tomato & BBQ apricot chili glaze

Sandwiches & Wraps

South Shore Sandwich

$17.99

Grilled salmon, spring onions, cream cheese, avocado, heirloom tomato & red wine berry balsamic vinaigrette

Flaming Rooster Sandwich

$18.99

Gluten free fried chicken, chipotle coleslaw, pickled onions & brioche bun

Hawaiian Chicken BLT

$18.99

Grilled or gluten free fried chicken, roasted chimi pineapple, chimichuri mayo, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato & sourdough

Grass-fed Steak Sandwich

$20.99

Grass-fed sliced coulotte, arugula, avocado, garlic mayo, roasted red pepper, pomegranate, goat cheese & sourdough

Veggie Wrap

$17.99

Spinach, kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomato, zucchini, falafel, balsamic glaze & goat cheese.

Flatbread Pizza

Strong Island Pizza

$19.99

Tomato sauce, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapeños, prosciutto bites, kale & cilantro lime crema

Burrata Pizza

$20.99

Basil pesto, local burrata, prosciutto bites, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, arugula & balsamic glaze

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Chipotle sauce, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, roasted chicken, black beans, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish & chipotle crema.

Avo Flats Pizza

$19.99

Basil pesto, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, pomegranate, pecans, arugula & balsamic glaze

Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Homemade tomato sauce, sharp cheddar & mozzarella.

Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

$20.99

Gluten-free breaded buffalo cauliflower, blue cheese dressing, house buffalo sauce & baby spinach.

Mains

Grass-Fed New York Strip Steak

$39.99

16oz. New York strip steak & chimichurri

Sustainable Salmon

$26.99

Free-Range Chicken Breast

$23.99

Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.99

Tacos

Jardín Tacos

$14.99

Two roasted sweet potato tacos, charred corn, jalapeños, crispy yuca & chipotle maple. Served with black beans.

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.99

Two Grilled marinated grass-fed steak tacos, sautéed onions & mushrooms, gluten-free fried goat cheese, arugula & balsamic glaze

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Two grIlled shrimp topped with mango pico de gallo & avocado. Served with black beans.

Farm & Sea Tacos

$17.99

Two blackened salmon tacos topped with mango, red cabbage & goat cheese

Chefs Taco

$14.99

G.F Crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado & chimichurri mayo.

Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$17.99

Feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, green pepper kalamata olives, artichoke hearts & Mediterranean dressing

Avo Taco Salad

$18.99

Romaine lettuce, kale, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, tortilla chips, black beans, charred corn, cheddar, red onions, red cabbage & chipotle ranch

Jardin Salad

$16.95

Baby arugula, spinach, GF goat cheese fritters, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecan, red quinoa, sweet potato & balsamic glaze

Southside Cobb

$17.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, prosciutto bites, black beans, avocado & blue cheese crumble

Signature Dish's

Carne Asada Bowl

$25.95

Grass-fed coulotte steak, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage

Tofu Taco Asada Bowl

$19.99

Tofu Taco Meat, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage

Chicken Asada Bowl

$22.95

Grilled free-range chicken, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage

Shrimp Asada Bowl

$26.99

Grilled shrimp, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage

Island Curry

$24.99

Shrimp, curry sauce, sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, avocado & brown rice

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$26.99

Seared everything seasoned tuna steak, brown rice, avocado, cucumbers, radish, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, chipotle & wasabi mayo

Teriyaki Steak

$25.99

House teriyaki grass fed sliced steak, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice

Tofu Teriyaki

$19.99

House teriyaki Tofu, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.95

Teriyaki chicken, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice

Shrimp Teriyaki

$26.99

House teriyaki shrimp, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice

Chicken Rollatini

$25.99

G.f breaded chicken roll stuffed with cream & spinach. Served potato puree & charred mango chutney

BBQ Apricot Chili Ribs

$27.99

BBQ Apricot Chili St. Louis ribs, sweet potato puree & chipotle coleslaw

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.99

Creamy Onion Soup

$11.99

Tomato Soup

$8.99

Tortilla Soup

$11.99

Mexican cheeses & tortilla

Free Tomato soup

Free Butternut Squash

Sides

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower

$8.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Sautéed Kale & Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00

Mash Potatoes

$8.00

Mix Vegetables

$7.00

Chipotle Coleslaw

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Quinoa

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Parmesan, red wine berry balsamic, walnuts & heirloom tomato

Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00

Parmesan, pecorino romano, croutons, tomato, onion & caesar dressing

Mexican Corn

$7.00

Home Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken fingers & fries.

Cheese Quesadilla & fries

$10.99

Kids Burger Sliders

$12.99

Two cheese burger sliders & fries

Juice

Lover Boy

$10.00

Strawberry / Beets / Pineapple / Pear / Fennel

Bugs Bunny

$10.00

Carrot / Ginger / Orange / Pineapple / Turmeric / Lemon

Patchogue Hangover

$12.00

Oranges / Carrot / Celery / Beets / Lemon / Ginger

Verde

$12.00

Kale / Celery / Spinach / Parsley / Lemon / Apple / Cucumber / Ginger

Immune Me Please

$10.00

Orange / Pineapple / Ginger / Lemon / Cayenne / Agave

Celery Juice

$8.99

Orange Juice

$8.99

Wellness Shot

Flu Shot

$6.00

Ginger / Lemon / Honey / Cayenne

Detox

$5.00

Ginger / Lemon

Immune Shot

$7.00

Oranges / Turmeric / Lemon / Ginger / Black Pepper

Wheat Grass Shot

$6.00

2oz Wheat Grass Shot

Smoothies

P.B & Gains

$12.00

Organic Peanut Butter / Banana / Strawberry / Oats / Almond Milk / Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey / Chia Seeds

Jardín Smoothie

$11.00

Spinach / Kale / Mango / Banana / Almond Milk / Strawberry

Acai Me Please

$11.00

Acai / Banana / Strawberry / Blueberry / Coconut Butter GF Granola / Almond Milk

Vitamin Sea

$12.00

Blue Spirulina, Acai, Banana / Vegan Vanilla Protein / Almond Milk / Coconut Butter

Long Island Mocha

$12.00

Espresso / Banana / Almond Milk / Almond Butter / Cacao / Vegan Vanilla Protein

Berry Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberries, acai, strawberry, coconut water, greek yogurt, chai seeds & agave

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pineapple / Unsweetened Coconut Milk / Banana / Coconut Butter / Greek Yogart

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.99

Raw Organic Acai blended with banana & soy milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, GF granola, agave, coconut & chia seeds

Jardín Bowl

$12.99

Blended spinach, kale, avocado, banana & soy milk, topped with banana, mango, berries, pepitas, GF granola, agave & chia seeds

South Shore Bowl

$10.95

Blended blue spirulina, mango, banana, agave, almond milk, topped with blue berries, blackberries, coconuts, chia seeds & bananas

Cafe

Coffee

$2.00+

Regular or Decaf

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Gilt Coffee Roasters NY

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Gilt Coffee Roasters NY

Espresso

$3.50

Gilt Coffee Roasters NY

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Americano

$3.95+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.95+

Hot or Iced

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot or Iced

Latte

$3.95+

Organic Caramel / Toasted Almond / Hazelnut French Vanilla

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00+

Teas

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Iced or Hot

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte

$5.00+

Iced or Hot

Black Tea

$2.75+

Earl Gray Tea

$2.75+

Lemon Grass Tea

$2.75+

Darjeeling Tea

$2.75+

Marrakesh Mint

$2.95+

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Drinks

Coastal Craft Can

$6.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Subtle Tea Sweet

$4.25

Subtle Tea Peach

$4.25

Subtle Tea Raspberry

$4.25

Aloe Water

$4.00

S.Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Subtle Tea Peach Lemonade

$4.75

Coastal Craft Kombucha On Tap South Shore

$6.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Purple Haze Lemonade

$5.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Franc Wolffer

$13.00

Malbec Wolffer

$15.00

Pythagoras Pindar

$12.00

Cabernet Franc Pindar

$15.00

Pinot Nior Tap

$10.00

Cabernet Sauv Tap

$10.00

Cabernet Franc Wolffer Bottle

$60.00

Malbec Wolffer Bottle

$65.00

Pythagoras Pindar Bottle

$55.00

Cabernet Franc Pindar Bottle

$70.00

Lifevine Glass

$13.00

Rascal Organic Pinot Noir

$13.00

Rascal Organic Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Anno Domini Merlot Glass

$13.00

Anno Domini Merlot Bottle

$60.00

Bodegas Nodus Red Blend Glass

$12.00

Bodegas Nobus Red Blend Bottle

$50.00

Pugliese Vineyard Red Blend Glass

$11.00

Pugliese Red Blend Bottle

$45.00

Wolffer Estate Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

White Wine

Sauv Blanc Tap

$10.00

Chardonnay Tap

$10.00

Chardonnay Jasons

$11.00

Chardonnay Wolffer

$13.00

Sauv Blanc Duck Walk

$12.00

Riesling Pindar

$13.00

Rascal Organic Chardonnay

$13.00

Pinot Grigio Giuliana Organic

$13.00

Jasons Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay Wolffer Estate Bottle

$55.00

Sauv Blanc Duck Walk Bottle

$55.00

Riesling Pindar Bottle

$60.00

Rascal Organic Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Pinot Grigio Giuliana Organic Bottle

$60.00

Wolffer Estate Pinot Gris

$60.00

Wolffer Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Wolffer Estate Sauv Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Finca Wolffer White Wine

$12.00

Finca Wolffer White Bottle

$50.00

Anno Domini Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Anno Domini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$50.00

Sparkling Wine

House Champagne

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco

$13.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$60.00

Carnaval Blanc Sparkling Pointe Bottle

$75.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Jardín Sangria

$12.00

Watermelon Fresa Sangria

$13.00

Botanical Sangria

$12.00

Rosé Wine

Wolffer Summer In A Bottle on Tap

$13.00

Wolffer Summer in A Bottle Carafes

$40.00

Wolffer Estate Rose Sparkling Wine Bottle

$90.00

Whispering Angel Rose Glass

$15.00

Whispering Angel Rose Bottle

$65.00

Brunch Drinks

Mango Bellini

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Basil Watermelon Bellini

$12.00

Strawberry Bellini

Tap

Oyster Bay Tap

$6.00

Great South Bay Tap

$7.00

Coney Island Tap

$8.00

Spider Bite

$7.00

Seasonal

Peconic Bay Brewery

$8.00

Seasonal

West Hampton Brewery

$7.00

Seaonal

Montauk Brewery

$7.00

Seasonal

Radiant Pig Beer

$8.00

Save The Robots

Pumpkin Montauk

$7.00

Spider Bite Pumpkin Beer

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Pacifico Beer

$6.00

Cans/Bottles

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Seltzers

Kona Island Seltzer

$6.00

Happy Dads

$6.00

Wine

Cool Cat Berry Wine Spritzer

$9.00

Cool Cat Original Wine Spritzer

$9.00

Cool Cat Citrus Wine Spritzer

$9.00

Sweets

Chocolate Explosion Cake

$12.99

Carrot Cake

$10.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.99

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Snickers Cake

$10.00

Gluten free Explosion Cake

$11.00

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Eatery & Wine

Location

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
orange starNo Reviews
30 E Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
orange starNo Reviews
8 East Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
RHUM - Patchogue, NY
orange star4.4 • 2,765
13 East Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Rise & Grind: Kitchen & Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
240 E Main St. Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
70 W Main St Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
That Meetball Place - Patchogue - TMP Patchogue
orange starNo Reviews
52 west main street patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Patchogue

Toast Coffeehouse
orange star4.6 • 6,786
46 east main st Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
RHUM - Patchogue, NY
orange star4.4 • 2,765
13 East Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,718
67 W Main St Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
South Ocean Grill
orange star4.6 • 954
567 South Ocean Avenue Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Patchogue
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston