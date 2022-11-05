Jardín Cafe 90 east Main Street, unit E
90 east Main Street, unit E
Patchogue, NY 11772
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Cauliflower
gluten-free breaded cauliflower, house buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumble
Cheese & Meat
Seasonal cheeses & charcuterie
Guacamole
Made fresh to order. Served with mixed raw vegetables & yuca chips
Ahi Tuna Bites
Everything Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, zucchini, wasabi & sriracha mayo
Quesadilla
Whole wheat tortilla, Mexican cheeses & guacamole
Yuca Chips
Homemade yuca chips & sea salt
Ceviche
Chilled shrimp, pulpo, citrus, guacamole & yuca chips GF
Burrata
Heirloom tomato confit, arugula,, parmigiano reggiano tuile, balsamic & prosciutto
Wings
Apricot BBQ Chili or house buffalo sauce
Tuna Tartare
Pulpo
Grilled octopus, olive oil, potatoes, arugula & chimichurri. GF
Goat Cheese Fritters
G.f. breaded goat cheese, house jam & balsamic glaze GF
Eggs
Classic Breakfast Bowl
Organic free-range egg any style, choice of bacon, sausage or turkey bacon. Served with home fries & toast.
Omelette
Eggs Benny Toast
Poached organic free-range eggs, avocado, hollandaise, bacon jam, sautéed kale & spinach, sour dough & home fries or fruit
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tostadas topped with black beans, organic free-range sunny side eggs, homemade salsa roja, queso fresco, avocado & jalapeños.
Breakfast Burger
Brioche bun, grass-fed beef, organic free- range sunny side egg, bacon jam & brioche bun
Morning Cheats
Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
Multi Grain toast, avocado, sea salt & crushed red pepper. Served with fruit.
Jardín Toast
Avocado, baby arugula, goat cheese, pomegranate, heirloom tomatoes & balsamic glaze & side of fruit
Burrata Toast
Avocado, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, local burrata & balsamic glaze & fruit.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Smoked salmon, avocado, capers, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & microgreens.
Breakfast Sides
Burgers
Grass-fed Burger
Grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo
Bohemian Beach Burger
Grass-fed Wagyu beef, roasted pineapple, garlic mayo, cheddar, turkey bacon, tomato & lettuce.
Veggie Burger
Black bean, lentil, corn & quinoa burger, lettuce, red onion, tomato & BBQ apricot chili glaze
Sandwiches & Wraps
South Shore Sandwich
Grilled salmon, spring onions, cream cheese, avocado, heirloom tomato & red wine berry balsamic vinaigrette
Flaming Rooster Sandwich
Gluten free fried chicken, chipotle coleslaw, pickled onions & brioche bun
Hawaiian Chicken BLT
Grilled or gluten free fried chicken, roasted chimi pineapple, chimichuri mayo, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato & sourdough
Grass-fed Steak Sandwich
Grass-fed sliced coulotte, arugula, avocado, garlic mayo, roasted red pepper, pomegranate, goat cheese & sourdough
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomato, zucchini, falafel, balsamic glaze & goat cheese.
Flatbread Pizza
Strong Island Pizza
Tomato sauce, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapeños, prosciutto bites, kale & cilantro lime crema
Burrata Pizza
Basil pesto, local burrata, prosciutto bites, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, arugula & balsamic glaze
Chipotle Chicken Pizza
Chipotle sauce, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, roasted chicken, black beans, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish & chipotle crema.
Avo Flats Pizza
Basil pesto, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, pomegranate, pecans, arugula & balsamic glaze
Cheese Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, sharp cheddar & mozzarella.
Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza
Gluten-free breaded buffalo cauliflower, blue cheese dressing, house buffalo sauce & baby spinach.
Mains
Tacos
Jardín Tacos
Two roasted sweet potato tacos, charred corn, jalapeños, crispy yuca & chipotle maple. Served with black beans.
Carne Asada Tacos
Two Grilled marinated grass-fed steak tacos, sautéed onions & mushrooms, gluten-free fried goat cheese, arugula & balsamic glaze
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Two grIlled shrimp topped with mango pico de gallo & avocado. Served with black beans.
Farm & Sea Tacos
Two blackened salmon tacos topped with mango, red cabbage & goat cheese
Chefs Taco
G.F Crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado & chimichurri mayo.
Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, green pepper kalamata olives, artichoke hearts & Mediterranean dressing
Avo Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, kale, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, tortilla chips, black beans, charred corn, cheddar, red onions, red cabbage & chipotle ranch
Jardin Salad
Baby arugula, spinach, GF goat cheese fritters, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecan, red quinoa, sweet potato & balsamic glaze
Southside Cobb
Romaine lettuce, spinach, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, prosciutto bites, black beans, avocado & blue cheese crumble
Signature Dish's
Carne Asada Bowl
Grass-fed coulotte steak, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage
Tofu Taco Asada Bowl
Tofu Taco Meat, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage
Chicken Asada Bowl
Grilled free-range chicken, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage
Shrimp Asada Bowl
Grilled shrimp, Brown rice, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, chipotle mayo & pickled cabbage
Island Curry
Shrimp, curry sauce, sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, avocado & brown rice
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Seared everything seasoned tuna steak, brown rice, avocado, cucumbers, radish, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, chipotle & wasabi mayo
Teriyaki Steak
House teriyaki grass fed sliced steak, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice
Tofu Teriyaki
House teriyaki Tofu, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki chicken, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice
Shrimp Teriyaki
House teriyaki shrimp, teriyaki vegetables, sesame seeds, micro greens & brown rice
Chicken Rollatini
G.f breaded chicken roll stuffed with cream & spinach. Served potato puree & charred mango chutney
BBQ Apricot Chili Ribs
BBQ Apricot Chili St. Louis ribs, sweet potato puree & chipotle coleslaw
Sides
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower
Asparagus
Sautéed Kale & Spinach
Sweet Potato Mash
Mash Potatoes
Mix Vegetables
Chipotle Coleslaw
Brown Rice
Black Beans
Quinoa
House Salad
Parmesan, red wine berry balsamic, walnuts & heirloom tomato
Kale Caesar Salad
Parmesan, pecorino romano, croutons, tomato, onion & caesar dressing
Mexican Corn
Home Fries
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Juice
Lover Boy
Strawberry / Beets / Pineapple / Pear / Fennel
Bugs Bunny
Carrot / Ginger / Orange / Pineapple / Turmeric / Lemon
Patchogue Hangover
Oranges / Carrot / Celery / Beets / Lemon / Ginger
Verde
Kale / Celery / Spinach / Parsley / Lemon / Apple / Cucumber / Ginger
Immune Me Please
Orange / Pineapple / Ginger / Lemon / Cayenne / Agave
Celery Juice
Orange Juice
Wellness Shot
Smoothies
P.B & Gains
Organic Peanut Butter / Banana / Strawberry / Oats / Almond Milk / Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey / Chia Seeds
Jardín Smoothie
Spinach / Kale / Mango / Banana / Almond Milk / Strawberry
Acai Me Please
Acai / Banana / Strawberry / Blueberry / Coconut Butter GF Granola / Almond Milk
Vitamin Sea
Blue Spirulina, Acai, Banana / Vegan Vanilla Protein / Almond Milk / Coconut Butter
Long Island Mocha
Espresso / Banana / Almond Milk / Almond Butter / Cacao / Vegan Vanilla Protein
Berry Smoothie
Blueberries, acai, strawberry, coconut water, greek yogurt, chai seeds & agave
Pina Colada
Pineapple / Unsweetened Coconut Milk / Banana / Coconut Butter / Greek Yogart
Acai Bowl
Acai Bowl
Raw Organic Acai blended with banana & soy milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, GF granola, agave, coconut & chia seeds
Jardín Bowl
Blended spinach, kale, avocado, banana & soy milk, topped with banana, mango, berries, pepitas, GF granola, agave & chia seeds
South Shore Bowl
Blended blue spirulina, mango, banana, agave, almond milk, topped with blue berries, blackberries, coconuts, chia seeds & bananas
Cafe
Coffee
Regular or Decaf
Cold Brew
Gilt Coffee Roasters NY
Nitro Cold Brew
Gilt Coffee Roasters NY
Espresso
Gilt Coffee Roasters NY
Cappuccino
Americano
Macchiato
Caramel Macchiato
Hot or Iced
Mocha
Hot or Iced
Latte
Organic Caramel / Toasted Almond / Hazelnut French Vanilla
Cafe Con Leche
Teas
Red Wine
Cabernet Franc Wolffer
Malbec Wolffer
Pythagoras Pindar
Cabernet Franc Pindar
Pinot Nior Tap
Cabernet Sauv Tap
Cabernet Franc Wolffer Bottle
Malbec Wolffer Bottle
Pythagoras Pindar Bottle
Cabernet Franc Pindar Bottle
Lifevine Glass
Rascal Organic Pinot Noir
Rascal Organic Pinot Noir Bottle
Anno Domini Merlot Glass
Anno Domini Merlot Bottle
Bodegas Nodus Red Blend Glass
Bodegas Nobus Red Blend Bottle
Pugliese Vineyard Red Blend Glass
Pugliese Red Blend Bottle
Wolffer Estate Pinot Noir Bottle
White Wine
Sauv Blanc Tap
Chardonnay Tap
Chardonnay Jasons
Chardonnay Wolffer
Sauv Blanc Duck Walk
Riesling Pindar
Rascal Organic Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio Giuliana Organic
Jasons Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay Wolffer Estate Bottle
Sauv Blanc Duck Walk Bottle
Riesling Pindar Bottle
Rascal Organic Chardonnay Bottle
Pinot Grigio Giuliana Organic Bottle
Wolffer Estate Pinot Gris
Wolffer Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Wolffer Estate Sauv Blanc Bottle
Finca Wolffer White Wine
Finca Wolffer White Bottle
Anno Domini Pinot Grigio
Anno Domini Pinot Grigio Bottle
Sparkling Wine
Sangria
Rosé Wine
Brunch Drinks
Tap
Oyster Bay Tap
Great South Bay Tap
Coney Island Tap
Spider Bite
Seasonal
Peconic Bay Brewery
Seasonal
West Hampton Brewery
Seaonal
Montauk Brewery
Seasonal
Radiant Pig Beer
Save The Robots
Pumpkin Montauk
Spider Bite Pumpkin Beer
Miller Lite
Blue Moon
Oktoberfest
Pacifico Beer
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Healthy Eatery & Wine
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772
