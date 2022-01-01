Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

The Masonry QA

1,082 Reviews

$$

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Meatballs
Margherita Pizza
Caesar Salad

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Pepperoni

$24.00

tomato sauce, aged mozz, aged provolone, grana, garlic, oregano

Big Cheese Pizza

$21.00

light tomato sauce, aged mozz, fontina, aged provolone, grana, garlic, oregano, black pepper

Buona Madre

$24.00

Al Diavolo

$25.00

tomato sauce, soppressata, hot peppers, fresh mozzarella, hot honey, garlic

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

tomato sauce, crimini mushrooms, truffle cheese, aged mozz, garlic, olive oil, thyme

Vegan Marinara

$18.00

garlic, oregano, chili oil, tomato sauce

MOB

$24.00

Bechamel, bacon, balsamic red onion, gruyere, kale, black pepper, parmesan

O.G. Carl

$25.00

Bechamel, smoked salmon, mozzarella, red onion, dill, capers, lemon zest

Sausage Pizza

$22.00

house-made sausage, fontina, garlic, shallots, oregano, tomato sauce, grana

Fenta Fauna

$25.00

olive oil, shallot, fresh mozz, soppressata, capers, goat cheese, arugula, black pepper

Butternut Squash

$24.00

squash and garlic puree, potatoes, kale, goat cheese, fried sage

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, focaccia croutons, housemade caesar dressing, parmesan

Arugula Salad

$11.00

arugula, lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

wood fired red and gold beets, radicchio, dandeliion green & parsley salad, orange and sherry citronette, sheep's milk feta, toasted hazelnuts

Other Stuff

pistachio, cayenne

Meatballs

$15.00

so tender...a little spicy

House-Made Focaccia

$4.00

housemade focaccia, oil & vinegar

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

variety of rotating vegetables pickled in-house

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Of Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

Side Of Meatball Sauce

$1.50

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Dough

$6.00

Side Lemon Calabrian Vin

$1.00

CANS

FF Shared Delusion Single

$10.00

FF Cruise Control Single

$8.00

FF Keeping Together Single

$8.00

FF Crop Top Single

$8.00

FF Catch Of The Day Single

$8.00

FF Tulip Pils Single

$8.00

FF Feedback Loop Single

$8.00

FF Puddin Cups Single

$10.00

FF Catch Of The Day 4 Pack

$22.00

FF Cruise control 4 Pack

$22.00

FF Feedback Loop 4-Pack

$22.00

FF Tulip Pils 4 Pack

$22.00

FF Shared Delusion 4 Pack

$26.00

FF Crop Top 4- Pack

$22.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle, WA 98109

