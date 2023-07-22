Food Menu

Appetizers

!! Course line !!

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.50

Beer battered and deep fried watonga cheese curds, served with a side of tomato soup and ranch

Okie Poutine

$10.50

Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy

Big Ass Poutine

$12.50

Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy, topped with 2 over easy eggs and a sriacha drizzle

Classic

$9.50

Two classic grilled cheese sandwiches served with a dipping cup of our house tomato soup

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried green tomatoes, served with a side of cucumber dressing and spicy aioli

Chips 'n Dips

$9.00

House salsa and white queso, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Beer battered fries covered in cheese sauce, sprinkled with bacon and green onions

1/2 Fried Cheese Curds

$6.00

1/2 Okie Poutine

$6.00

1/2 Big Ass Poutine

$7.00

1/2 Classic

$6.00

1/2 Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

1/2 Chips & Dips

$6.00

1/2 Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Angry Texan

$14.00

Baguette, braised short rib, cheddar cheese, onion ring, mayo, red cabbage slaw, bbq sauce

B.C.L.T

$12.00

Sourdough, pecan smoked bacon, swiss cheese, gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Big Ass Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough, big ass blend of cheddar and smoked gouda

The Burger

$14.00

Brioche bun, beef patty, bacon, american cheese, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion

Caprese

$11.00

Sourdough, fontina, parmesan, sundried tomato pesto, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, topped with balsamic reduction drizzle

Mule Club

$14.00

Local Sourdough, Boar's Head turkey, Boar's Head Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion, dijonaise

Cortez

$14.00

Jalapeno cornbread, braised short rib, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapenos, carmelized onions, spicy aioli

F.Y.D.H

$12.00

Sourdough, avocado, goat cheese, pepperjack cheese, bacon, spicy aioli, over easy egg

Fancy Pants

$13.00

Vienna wheat, roasted chicken, brie, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, pear, basil pesto, topped with balsamic reduction drizzle

French Dip

$14.00

Baguette, thinly sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, crispy onion strings

Herbivore

$12.00

Vienna wheat, cashew cheese, roasted beets, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, avocado, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, chipotle aioli

Macaroni Pony

$14.00

Jalapeno cornbread, chipotle bbq, pulled pork, slice of american cheese, 3-cheese mac and cheese, pickles

Sandwich special

$12.00

The Philly

$13.00

Baguette, thinly sliced steak, cheese sauce, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, mayo

The Reuben

$13.00

Marbled rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese

Turkey

$13.00

Vienna wheat, Boar's Head Turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli

Croque Madame

$13.00

Open face sandie: sourdough, black forest ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, house gravy, over easy egg

The Portacatoosa

$12.00

Sourdough, roasted mushrooms, fontina, goat cheese, sundried tomato pesto, balsamic reduction drizzle

Build your own sandwich

$13.00

Build your own sandwich

Lunch combo

$11.00

Your choice half sandwich and a side. Includes a drink. Burger excluded.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Beer battered fries topped with our house seasoning

Fried Okra

$4.00

Large order deep fried okra

Onion Rings

$5.00

Beer battered house made onion rings

Tator tots

$4.00

Tator tots topped with zesty seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

Bowl of soup

$8.00

Large bowl of house made soup dujour

Cup of soup

$4.00

A cup size of our house made soup dujour

Seasonal side

$4.00

Side order of our roatating seasonal side

Side beet salad

$5.50

spring mix, goat cheese, roasted beets, crushed peanut brittle, chopped strawberries, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing on the side

Side caesar salad

$4.00

Side caesar salad, romain lettuce, croutons, parmesan

Side spinach salad

$5.50

Fresh spinach, bibb lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaiagrette on the side

Side chef salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boar's head ham and turkey, bacon, big ass cheese blend, hard boiled egg crumbles, ranch dressing on the side

Side house salad

$4.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing

Half order chips 'n dips

$6.00

House salsa and white queso, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips

Half order cheese curds

$6.00

Half order of our beer battered and deep fried watonga cheese curds, served with a side of tomato soup and ranch

Half order classic

$6.00

Two classic grilled cheese sandwiches served with a dipping cup of our house tomato soup

Half order poutine

$6.00

Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy

Half order fried green tomatoes

$6.00

Fried green tomatoes, served with a side of cucumber dressing and spicy aioli

Half order big ass poutine

$7.50

Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy, topped with 2 over easy eggs and a sriacha drizzle

Large fried okra

$8.00

Large order deep fried okra

Large Fries

$8.00

Large order battered fries topped with our house seasoning

Large Onion Rings

$9.00

Large order beer battered house made onion rings

Large seasonal side

$8.00

Large order of our rotating seasonal side

Large tator tots

$8.00

Large order tator tots topped with zesty seasoning

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Large order sweet potato fries

Salads

Soup and house salad

$8.00

Your choice of cup of soup and our house salad

Soup and signature salad

$9.50

Your choice of cup of soup and one of our signature salads

Beet salad

$11.00

spring mix, goat cheese, roasted beets, crushed peanut brittle, chopped strawberries, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing on the side

Spinach salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach, bibb lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaiagrette on the side

Chef salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boar's head ham and turkey, bacon, big ass cheese blend, hard boiled egg crumbles, ranch dressing on the side

House salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing

Chicken caesar salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, bibb lettuce, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Kids menu

Kids cheeseburger

$6.00

kids cheeseburger, slice of american cheese, mayo and pickles. Your choice side

Kids grilled cheese

$6.00

kids grilled cheese, white bread and american cheese. Your choice side

Kids mac & cheese

$6.00

kids homemade mac and cheese topped with a sprinkle of our big ass blend. Gouda and cheddar. Your choice side

Kids PB&J

$6.00

kids PB&J white bread and grape jelly. Your choice side

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Roots Ginger Beer

$3.50

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Roam Cold Brew

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Red bull

$3.00

Sweets

Tower of power

$10.00

A tower of layered oreo crumbles and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup drizzle and more oreo crumbles

Rotating cake

$7.00

A slice of our rotating cake from La Baguette, served with two scoops of our rotating tillamook ice cream

Two scoops ice cream

$5.00

Two scoops of our rotating Tillamook ice cream

Root beer float

$7.00

Frosted mug of ice cream served with a bottle of boylans root beer

Sauces

Au jus

side of au jus sauce

Balsamic dressing

side of balsamic dressing

Balsamic reduction

side of balsamic reduction

BBQ sauce

side of our house chipotle bbq

Blue cheese dressing

side of blue cheese dressing

Caesar dressing

side of caesar dressing

Chipotle aioli

side of chipoitle aioli

Cholula sauce

side of cholula sauce

Gravy

side of white gravy

Honey mustard

side of honey mustard

Horseradish aioli

side of horseradish aioli

House dressing

side of orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing

Ketchup

side of ketchup

Marinara

side of our house tomato soup

Mayo

side of mayo

Mustard

side of mustard

Ranch

side of ranch

Spicy aioli

side of spicy aioli

Sriracha

side of sriracha

Tobasco

side of tobasco

1000 island dressing

side of 1000 island dressing

Cucumber dressing

side of cucumber dressing

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Queso Blanco

$1.00

Bar Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka - Pickers

$7.00

Garden Club Spiced Citrus

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Rolling Still Lavender

$9.00

Figenza

$9.00

Peach Vodka

$7.00

Raspberry Basil Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka - Pickers

$10.00

Garden Club Spiced Citrus

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Rolling Still Lavender

$12.00

Figenza

$12.00

Peach Vodka

$10.00

Raspberry Basil Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin - Prairie

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Garden Club Gin

$8.00

Sipsmith

$8.00

Empress

$8.00

Well Gin - Prairie

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Garden Club Gin

$11.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

Empress

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum - Bacardi

$7.00

El Dorado 12

$9.00

Hampden

$12.00

Maggie's Farm Pineapple

$8.00

Maggie's Farm Coffee

$8.00

Grind

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay Rum Cream

$7.00

Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum

$8.00

Blackpool Spiced Rum

$7.00

Well Rum - Bacardi

$10.00

El Dorado 12

$12.00

Hampden

$15.00

Maggie's Farm Pineapple

$11.00

Maggie's Farm Coffee

$11.00

Grind

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay Rum Cream

$10.00

Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum

$11.00

Blackpool Spiced Rum

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila - Mi Campo

$7.00

Siempre Plato

$9.00

Siempre Reposado

$9.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Casamigo Blanco

$11.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

21 Seeds Cucumber

$8.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$8.00

Madre Mezcal

$8.00

Well Tequila - Mi Campo

$10.00

Siempre Plato

$12.00

Siempre Reposado

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$13.00

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

Casamigo Reposado

$15.00

21 Seeds Cucumber

$11.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$11.00

Espolon

$11.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$11.00

Madre Mezcal

$11.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey - Old Forester

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Bushmils

$8.00

Buskers

$7.00

Redbreast

$10.00

Greenspot

$10.00

Crown

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Well Whiskey - Old Forester

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

Bushmils

$11.00

Buskers

$10.00

Redbreast

$13.00

Greenspot

$13.00

Crown

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Scotch/Rye

Well Scotch - Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Johnnie Black

$8.00

Laphroig 10

$10.00

Ardbeg

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Auchentoshan

$11.00

Mcallen 12

$13.00

Talisker

$11.00

Balvenie

$10.00

Oban

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Pinhook

$11.00

Mastersons

$12.00

Pikesville

$11.00

Russels Reserve

$10.00

Old Forester 1920

$11.00

Same Old Moses Sherry Cask

$13.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Well Scotch - Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Laphroig 10

$13.00

Ardbeg

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Glenlivet

$15.00

Auchentoshan

$14.00

Mcallen 12

$16.00

Talisker

$14.00

Balvenie

$13.00

Oban

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Pinhook

$14.00

Mastersons

$15.00

Pikesville

$14.00

Russels Reserve

$13.00

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Same Old Moses Sherry Cask

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Maple Liqueur

$7.00

Absinthe

$7.00

Applejack

$7.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Giffard Peach Liqueur

$7.00

Giffard Grapefruit Liqueur

$7.00

Luxardo

$7.00

Branca Menta

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Rumpleminz

$10.00

Maple Liqueur

$10.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Applejack

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$10.00

Blue Curaco

$9.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Giffard Peach Liqueur

$10.00

Giffard Grapefruit Liqueur

$10.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Branca Menta

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Cocktails

Rosy Palmer

$9.00

Queen Peach Mule

$9.00

Roam Your Own Way

$10.00

Greenhouse Club

$11.00

Cosmic Disco

$11.00

Silver Springs

$12.00

Beach Vision

$12.00

Basil Hayden Old Fashioned

$13.00

Stay Loose

$13.00

Gin Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mezcal Mule

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

French Mule

$9.00

Burro

$9.00

Okie Mule

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Club Special

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Press

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Sour

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Cocktail of The Day

$8.00

Peacemaker

$10.00

Bunny Lebowski

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Double Mimosa

$10.00

Beer

Coors 16oz.

$5.00

Pacifico 16oz.

$5.00

Yuengling 16oz.

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz.

$5.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine 16oz.

$7.00

Stonecloud Nite 16oz.

$6.00

Neff Rotator 16oz.

$7.00

Dead Armadillo Amber 16oz.

$6.00

Bishop Ciderdaze 16oz.

$6.00

Coop F5 16oz.

$7.00

Roughtail ERWO 16oz.

$8.00

Rotator 16oz.

$7.00

Mulechelada! 16oz.

$7.00

Coors Dad Mug

$6.00

Pacifico Dad Mug

$6.00

Yuengling Dad Mug

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Dad Mug

$6.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine Dad Mug

$8.00

Stonecloud Nite Dad Mug

$7.00

Neff Rotator Dad Mug

$8.00

Dead Armadillo Amber Dad Mug

$7.00

Bishop Ciderdaze Dad Mug

$7.00

Coop F5 Dad Mug

$8.00

Roughtail ERWO Dad Mug

$9.00

Rotator Dad Mug

$8.00

Mulechelada! Dad Mug

$7.00

Draft Rotator

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Laguintas IPNA

$5.00

Heineken 0%

$5.00

Iron Monk Stilly Wheat

$5.00

Frenzy Yeah Yeah Yeah

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

Lively Grapefruit IPA

$6.00

Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian

$8.00

Stonecloud Chug Norris

$6.00

Iron Monk Milk Stout

$5.00

Prairie Rotator

$7.00

Austin East Cider Rotator

$6.00

Greenbar Lavender and Bitters

$7.00

GG's Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

House Red - Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

House Sangria

$9.00

Fableist Pinot Noir

$10.00

House Red - Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$34.00

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$40.00

House Sangria Bottle

$40.00

Fableist Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

House White - Cataclysm Chardonnay

$8.00

Fableist Chardonnay

$12.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Sourgal Moscato

$10.00

House Sangria

$9.00

House White - Cataclysm Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Fableist Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle

$34.00

Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Sourgal Moscato Bottle

$40.00

House Sangria Bottle

$40.00

Prisma Rose

$9.00

Prisma Rose Bottle

$34.00

Mumm Nappa

$10.00

House Bubbles - Opera Prima

$6.00

Mumm Nappa Bottle

$35.00

House Bubbles - Opera Prima Bottle

$20.00

NA Beverages

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Maine Roots Ginger Beer

$3.50

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.50

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Roam Cold Brew

$3.50

Hot coffee

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Employee Cold Brew

$2.50

Hot tea

$3.00

Red bull

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

happy hour

happy hour cocktail

$5.00

happy hour beer

$5.00

happy hour wine

$5.00

happy hour sangria

$5.00

happy hour dad mug draft

$4.00

happy hour house bubbles

$4.00

Happy Hour

Drinks

Beer of the Day

$5.00

Cocktail of the Day

$5.00

Coors Dad Mug

$4.00

House Bubbles

$4.00

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00

Michelob Dad Mug

$4.00

Sangria

$5.00

Well Drink

$4.00

Pacifico Dad Mug

$4.00

Bar Snacks

H.H. Fried Cheese Curds

$5.00

H.H. Okie Poutine

$5.00

H.H. Big Ass Poutine

$6.00

H.H. Classic

$5.00

H.H. Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

H.H. Chips & Dips

$5.00

H.H. Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

Brunch

Food

Philly Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Two Story House

$12.00

Breakfast Salad

$11.00

Blue Plate

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Roam If You Want To

$9.00

Peace Maker

$10.00

Bunny Lebowski

$8.00

Mulechelada

$8.00

Mulemosa - Single

$5.00

Mulemosa - Double

$10.00

Mulemosa - Bottle

$20.00