The Mule - Edmund
16 S Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
Food Menu
Appetizers
Fried Cheese Curds
Beer battered and deep fried watonga cheese curds, served with a side of tomato soup and ranch
Okie Poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy
Big Ass Poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy, topped with 2 over easy eggs and a sriacha drizzle
Classic
Two classic grilled cheese sandwiches served with a dipping cup of our house tomato soup
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes, served with a side of cucumber dressing and spicy aioli
Chips 'n Dips
House salsa and white queso, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
Bacon Cheese Fries
Beer battered fries covered in cheese sauce, sprinkled with bacon and green onions
1/2 Fried Cheese Curds
1/2 Okie Poutine
1/2 Big Ass Poutine
1/2 Classic
1/2 Fried Green Tomatoes
1/2 Chips & Dips
1/2 Bacon Cheese Fries
Sandwiches
Angry Texan
Baguette, braised short rib, cheddar cheese, onion ring, mayo, red cabbage slaw, bbq sauce
B.C.L.T
Sourdough, pecan smoked bacon, swiss cheese, gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Big Ass Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, big ass blend of cheddar and smoked gouda
The Burger
Brioche bun, beef patty, bacon, american cheese, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion
Caprese
Sourdough, fontina, parmesan, sundried tomato pesto, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, topped with balsamic reduction drizzle
Mule Club
Local Sourdough, Boar's Head turkey, Boar's Head Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion, dijonaise
Cortez
Jalapeno cornbread, braised short rib, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapenos, carmelized onions, spicy aioli
F.Y.D.H
Sourdough, avocado, goat cheese, pepperjack cheese, bacon, spicy aioli, over easy egg
Fancy Pants
Vienna wheat, roasted chicken, brie, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, pear, basil pesto, topped with balsamic reduction drizzle
French Dip
Baguette, thinly sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, crispy onion strings
Herbivore
Vienna wheat, cashew cheese, roasted beets, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, avocado, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, chipotle aioli
Macaroni Pony
Jalapeno cornbread, chipotle bbq, pulled pork, slice of american cheese, 3-cheese mac and cheese, pickles
Sandwich special
The Philly
Baguette, thinly sliced steak, cheese sauce, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, mayo
The Reuben
Marbled rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese
Turkey
Vienna wheat, Boar's Head Turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli
Croque Madame
Open face sandie: sourdough, black forest ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, house gravy, over easy egg
The Portacatoosa
Sourdough, roasted mushrooms, fontina, goat cheese, sundried tomato pesto, balsamic reduction drizzle
Build your own sandwich
Build your own sandwich
Lunch combo
Your choice half sandwich and a side. Includes a drink. Burger excluded.
Sides
Fries
Beer battered fries topped with our house seasoning
Fried Okra
Large order deep fried okra
Onion Rings
Beer battered house made onion rings
Tator tots
Tator tots topped with zesty seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries
Bowl of soup
Large bowl of house made soup dujour
Cup of soup
A cup size of our house made soup dujour
Seasonal side
Side order of our roatating seasonal side
Side beet salad
spring mix, goat cheese, roasted beets, crushed peanut brittle, chopped strawberries, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing on the side
Side caesar salad
Side caesar salad, romain lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Side spinach salad
Fresh spinach, bibb lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaiagrette on the side
Side chef salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boar's head ham and turkey, bacon, big ass cheese blend, hard boiled egg crumbles, ranch dressing on the side
Side house salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing
Half order chips 'n dips
House salsa and white queso, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
Half order cheese curds
Half order of our beer battered and deep fried watonga cheese curds, served with a side of tomato soup and ranch
Half order classic
Two classic grilled cheese sandwiches served with a dipping cup of our house tomato soup
Half order poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy
Half order fried green tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes, served with a side of cucumber dressing and spicy aioli
Half order big ass poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy, topped with 2 over easy eggs and a sriacha drizzle
Large fried okra
Large order deep fried okra
Large Fries
Large order battered fries topped with our house seasoning
Large Onion Rings
Large order beer battered house made onion rings
Large seasonal side
Large order of our rotating seasonal side
Large tator tots
Large order tator tots topped with zesty seasoning
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Large order sweet potato fries
Salads
Soup and house salad
Your choice of cup of soup and our house salad
Soup and signature salad
Your choice of cup of soup and one of our signature salads
Beet salad
spring mix, goat cheese, roasted beets, crushed peanut brittle, chopped strawberries, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing on the side
Spinach salad
Fresh spinach, bibb lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaiagrette on the side
Chef salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boar's head ham and turkey, bacon, big ass cheese blend, hard boiled egg crumbles, ranch dressing on the side
House salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing
Chicken caesar salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, bibb lettuce, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Kids menu
Kids cheeseburger
kids cheeseburger, slice of american cheese, mayo and pickles. Your choice side
Kids grilled cheese
kids grilled cheese, white bread and american cheese. Your choice side
Kids mac & cheese
kids homemade mac and cheese topped with a sprinkle of our big ass blend. Gouda and cheddar. Your choice side
Kids PB&J
kids PB&J white bread and grape jelly. Your choice side
Drinks
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Boylan's Root Beer
Maine Roots Ginger Beer
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Topo Chico
Roam Cold Brew
Apple Juice
Milk
Orange Juice
Hot coffee
Hot tea
Cranberry juice
Red bull
Sweets
Tower of power
A tower of layered oreo crumbles and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup drizzle and more oreo crumbles
Rotating cake
A slice of our rotating cake from La Baguette, served with two scoops of our rotating tillamook ice cream
Two scoops ice cream
Two scoops of our rotating Tillamook ice cream
Root beer float
Frosted mug of ice cream served with a bottle of boylans root beer
Sauces
Au jus
side of au jus sauce
Balsamic dressing
side of balsamic dressing
Balsamic reduction
side of balsamic reduction
BBQ sauce
side of our house chipotle bbq
Blue cheese dressing
side of blue cheese dressing
Caesar dressing
side of caesar dressing
Chipotle aioli
side of chipoitle aioli
Cholula sauce
side of cholula sauce
Gravy
side of white gravy
Honey mustard
side of honey mustard
Horseradish aioli
side of horseradish aioli
House dressing
side of orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing
Ketchup
side of ketchup
Marinara
side of our house tomato soup
Mayo
side of mayo
Mustard
side of mustard
Ranch
side of ranch
Spicy aioli
side of spicy aioli
Sriracha
side of sriracha
Tobasco
side of tobasco
1000 island dressing
side of 1000 island dressing
Cucumber dressing
side of cucumber dressing
Cheese Sauce
Side Queso Blanco
Bar Menu
Vodka
Well Vodka - Pickers
Garden Club Spiced Citrus
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Rolling Still Lavender
Figenza
Peach Vodka
Raspberry Basil Vodka
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Titos
Gin
Rum
Well Rum - Bacardi
El Dorado 12
Hampden
Maggie's Farm Pineapple
Maggie's Farm Coffee
Grind
Blue Chair Bay Coconut
Blue Chair Bay Rum Cream
Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum
Blackpool Spiced Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila - Mi Campo
Siempre Plato
Siempre Reposado
Patron Blanco
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigo Reposado
21 Seeds Cucumber
21 Seeds Grapefruit
Espolon
Jalapeno Tequila
Madre Mezcal
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey - Old Forester
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Elijah Craig
Buffalo Trace
Four Roses Small Batch
Bushmils
Buskers
Redbreast
Greenspot
Crown
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Scotch/Rye
Well Scotch - Monkey Shoulder
Johnnie Black
Laphroig 10
Ardbeg
Glenmorangie
Glenlivet
Auchentoshan
Mcallen 12
Talisker
Balvenie
Oban
Glenfiddich
Pinhook
Mastersons
Pikesville
Russels Reserve
Old Forester 1920
Same Old Moses Sherry Cask
Elijah Craig Rye
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Jagermeister
Cointreau
Fireball
Rumpleminz
Maple Liqueur
Absinthe
Applejack
E&J Brandy
Blue Curaco
Skrewball
Giffard Peach Liqueur
Giffard Grapefruit Liqueur
Luxardo
Branca Menta
Fernet Branca
Bailey's
Cocktails
Rosy Palmer
Queen Peach Mule
Roam Your Own Way
Greenhouse Club
Cosmic Disco
Silver Springs
Beach Vision
Basil Hayden Old Fashioned
Stay Loose
Gin Mule
Moscow Mule
Mezcal Mule
Kentucky Mule
Dark & Stormy
French Mule
Burro
Okie Mule
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Club Special
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Pimm's Cup
Press
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Sidecar
Sour
Tom Collins
White Russian
Ranch Water
Cocktail of The Day
Bloody maria
Breakfast shot
Buttery nipple
Chocolate martini
Collins
Colorado bulldog
French 75
Hot toddy
Ice pick
Irish Coffee
Mai Tai
Margartia Top Shelf
Pina Colada
Sex on the beach
Tequila sunrise
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
Peacemaker
Bunny Lebowski
Mimosa
Double Mimosa
Beer
Coors 16oz.
Pacifico 16oz.
Yuengling 16oz.
Michelob Ultra 16oz.
Stonecloud Neon Sunshine 16oz.
Stonecloud Nite 16oz.
Neff Rotator 16oz.
Dead Armadillo Amber 16oz.
Bishop Ciderdaze 16oz.
Coop F5 16oz.
Roughtail ERWO 16oz.
Rotator 16oz.
Mulechelada! 16oz.
Coors Dad Mug
Pacifico Dad Mug
Yuengling Dad Mug
Michelob Ultra Dad Mug
Stonecloud Neon Sunshine Dad Mug
Stonecloud Nite Dad Mug
Neff Rotator Dad Mug
Dead Armadillo Amber Dad Mug
Bishop Ciderdaze Dad Mug
Coop F5 Dad Mug
Roughtail ERWO Dad Mug
Rotator Dad Mug
Mulechelada! Dad Mug
Draft Rotator
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Laguintas IPNA
Heineken 0%
Iron Monk Stilly Wheat
Frenzy Yeah Yeah Yeah
Bells Two Hearted IPA
Lively Grapefruit IPA
Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian
Stonecloud Chug Norris
Iron Monk Milk Stout
Prairie Rotator
Austin East Cider Rotator
Greenbar Lavender and Bitters
GG's Hard Seltzer
Wine
House Red - Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon
House Sangria
Fableist Pinot Noir
House Red - Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
House Sangria Bottle
Fableist Pinot Noir Bottle
House White - Cataclysm Chardonnay
Fableist Chardonnay
Riff Pinot Grigio
Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc
Sourgal Moscato
House Sangria
House White - Cataclysm Chardonnay Bottle
Fableist Chardonnay Bottle
Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle
Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Sourgal Moscato Bottle
House Sangria Bottle
Prisma Rose
Prisma Rose Bottle
Mumm Nappa
House Bubbles - Opera Prima
Mumm Nappa Bottle
House Bubbles - Opera Prima Bottle
NA Beverages
Dr Pepper
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Diet Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Maine Roots Ginger Beer
Boylan's Root Beer
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Topo Chico
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Roam Cold Brew
Hot coffee
Cranberry juice
Milk
Employee Cold Brew
Hot tea
Red bull
Mocktail
happy hour
Happy Hour
Drinks
Bar Snacks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
16 S Broadway, Edmond, OK 73034