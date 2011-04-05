Main picView gallery

The Salty Snapper 1405 Gornto Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1405 Gornto Rd

Valdosta, GA 31602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

House Salsa

$6.00

Queso

$7.00

Loaded Queso

$12.00

Gator Tail

$14.00

Street Corn App

$7.00

Nachos

$10.00

Fish Dip

$7.00

Wings

$14.00

CC Shrimp

$12.00

Fish Fingers

$12.00

Edamame

$7.00

$3 Happy Hush

$3.00

Snappy Queso

$3.00

Snappy Salad

$3.00

Snappy Fish Dip

$3.00

Tacos

Carolina Pork

$11.00

Kickin' Chicken

$11.00

Baja Fish

$11.00

Thai Chili Shrimp

$12.00

Asada

$12.00

Spec Taco

$7.00

$3 Baja Taco

$3.00

Swamp Thing

$12.00

Raw Bar

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Peel & Eat

$22.00

Half Dozen Oysters ($16)

$16.00

One Dozen Oysters ($32)

$32.00

Half Dozen Oysters ($18)

$18.00

One Dozen Oysters ($36)

$36.00

Happy Hour Half Dozen ($12)

$12.00

Happy Hour One Dozen ($24)

$24.00

Happy Hour Single Oyster ($2)

$2.00

Crawfish Spec

$16.00

$6 Half Dozen

$6.00

$12 Dozen

$12.00

Tuna Spec

$14.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Thighs

$17.00

Grilled Ribeye

$27.00

Salmon

$22.00

Lemon Garlic Shr

$21.00

Burger

$15.00

Fresh Catch

$22.00

Captains Platter

$21.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Seafood Pasta

$16.00

Carrot & Beet Sal

$12.00

Baked Oysters

$20.00

Baked Oyster Spec

$16.00

Desserts

Banana Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Brownie Sunday

$7.00

Dessert Spec

$8.00

Add Icecream

$2.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$3.00

Slaw

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Veg Medley

$4.00

Three Bean

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Fish Sticks

$5.99

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kid Chx Bites

$5.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$4.99

Brunch

Fish Dip

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.00

Queso

$7.00

Loaded Queso

$12.00

Breakfast Nacho

$10.00

Double Dipped Wings

$14.00

CC Shrimp

$12.00

Fish Fingers

$12.00

Chicken Lil's

$11.00

Burrito

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

French Toast

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Captains Platter

$21.00

Omelette of Day

$12.00

AM $16 Half

$16.00

AM $32 Dozen

$32.00

AM $18 Half

$18.00

AM $36 Dozen

$36.00

AM Tuna Poke

$14.00

AM Peel & Eat

$22.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Beer And Wings

$28.00

Catfish Nugs

$9.00

Spec Breakfast

$12.00

Brunch Side

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Pot O'Brien

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Honey Butter Corn

$4.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Wine

Proverb GLS

$8.00

Poggio GLS

$8.00

Prophecy GLS

$8.00

Ptoverb BTL

$29.00

Poggio BTL

$29.00

Prophecy BTL

$29.00

Abstract BTL

$80.00

Montasolo GLS

$6.00

10 Span GLS

$7.00

Starborough GLS

$8.00

Peach Moscato GLS

$9.00

Strawberry Moscato GLS

$9.00

Bonne Chance GLS

$6.00

La Marca GLS

$9.00

Montasolo BTL

$24.00

10 Span BTL

$28.00

Starborough BTL

$29.00

Peach Moscato BTL

$33.00

Strawberry Moscato BTL

$33.00

Bonne Chance BTL

$24.00

La Marca BTL

$33.00

NA Beverage

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Classic Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Transfusion

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

RETAIL

T-SHIRT

$25.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Snapper Glass

$6.00

Silipint

$15.00

Koozies

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good Times, Great Seafood!

Location

1405 Gornto Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Friends Grille and Bar - 3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B Valdosta, GA 31605
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Valdosta - Valdosta
orange star4.5 • 11
2953 N Ashley Street Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Margaronas Mexican Restaurant - 907 N Ashley St
orange starNo Reviews
907 N Ashley St Valdosta, GA 31601
View restaurantnext
Woodstack BBQ Tavern - 4038 N Valdosta Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,258
4038 N Valdosta Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Potato and Mac Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1650 Baytree Rd Suite E Valdosta, GA 31601
View restaurantnext
Covington’s Dining & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
310 North Patterson Street Valdosta, GA 31601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valdosta

Woodstack BBQ Tavern - 4038 N Valdosta Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,258
4038 N Valdosta Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Valdosta - Valdosta
orange star4.5 • 11
2953 N Ashley Street Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valdosta
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston