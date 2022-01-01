Mexican & Tex-Mex
The Starlight Theatre 631 Ivey Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Starlight Theatre! Walk in the door to share a piece of Texas history. Pull up a chair and enjoy a delicious sampling of savory Texas Cuisine. Refresh with a famous Starlight Prickly Pearita from our well stocked bar. Be pampered by our attentive knowledgeable staff. Be entertained with talented live regional music every weekend........walk in a hungry customer, relax, enjoy, leave a sated friend. Y'all come back soon!
Location
631 Ivey Drive, Terlingua, TX 79852
Gallery
