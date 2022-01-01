The Starlight Theatre 631 Ivey Drive

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Starlight Theatre

review star

No reviews yet

631 Ivey Drive

Terlingua, TX 79852

APPETIZERS

Antelope Strips

$12.95

Brussel Sprouts

$10.95Out of stock

Chili Cup

$6.95

Rob's Beans

$1.95+

Brisket Queso

$9.95

Queso

$5.95

Salsa

$3.95

Guacamole

$5.95

Combo Guac & Salsa

$8.95

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Pot FF

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.95

ENTREES

Filet

$43.00

Ribeye

$46.00

Filet Mix Grill

$62.00

Ribeye Mix Grill

$65.00

Fried Antelope

$21.95

Brisket Plate

$17.95

Salmon Dinner

$19.95

Quail Dinner

$26.95

Chicken Saute

$17.95

Chicken Pesto

$17.95Out of stock

Pork Med

$17.95

Salad Add-On

$3.95

Fish Tacos

$18.95

BURGERS/SANDWICHES/CHILI

HB

$9.95

Chicken Burger

$9.95Out of stock

CB

$9.95

CB 1/2$

$4.97Out of stock

Diego Burger

$24.95

Impossible Burger

$11.95

Antelope Burger

$13.95

Chili

$8.95+

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Terlingua Burger

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

French Dip

$13.95

TACOS

Brisket Tacos

$10.95

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Seitan Tacos

$11.95

SALADS

Lg Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Side Salad

$3.95

KIDS

Frito Pie

$6.95

Chicken Strips

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Corndog Nuggets

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

DESSERTS

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.95

Churros

$6.95

Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Seasonal Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.95

Root Beer Float

$3.95

SERVER/SODA

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coffee Decaf

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.50

Cactus Juice

$3.50

BAR/JUICE

Orange Juice

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Virgin Marg

$3.95

Virgin PPear

$3.95

Clamato

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.95

Gingerale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Fever TreeTonic

$3.50

BEER

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Bruja Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Cider

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

XX Lager

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Modelo Esp

$4.00

Negro Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

SN Pale Ale

$4.00

St Pauli NA

$4.00

Draft Modelo Esp

$5.00

Draft Chingon IPA

$5.00

Draft Yuengling

$5.00

SELTZER

$4.00Out of stock

Yeungling Bottle

$4.00

LIQUOR

Casa Noble Anejo

$16.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casa Noble Joven RSB

$14.00

Casa Noble Repo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Cazadores Repo

$8.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Repo

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Hornitos Black

$7.00

Hornitos Jalapeno

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$7.00

Mi Campo Repo

$8.00

Milagro Repo

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Rejon Blanco

$7.00Out of stock

Republic Anejo

$16.00

Republic Reposado

$13.00

Tres Generation Anejo

$12.00

Tres Generation Repo

$10.00

WELL Tequila

$5.00

Zapopan Repo

$7.00Out of stock

WELL Svedka

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Svedka Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00+

Enchanted Rock

$6.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Stolis

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

WELL Gin

$5.00+

Bombay Dry

$7.00+Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Botanist

$11.00+

Tanquery

$8.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

WELL Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00Out of stock

Bacardi White

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Goslings Black

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Real McCoy 3

$7.00

Real McCoy 5

$9.00Out of stock

WELL Whiskey

$5.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Bushmills Black

$10.00

Bushmills White

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

High West AP Bourbon

$11.00

High West Dble Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Rebecca Creek

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

TX Whiskey

$11.00

Weller

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Muddled

$1.00

WELL Scotch

$5.00

Chivas

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Hacienda Sotol

$8.00

H5 Sotol

$25.00

Desert Door Oak Aged

$15.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$7.00

Raramuri Lechuguilla

$12.00

Desert Door Sotol

$10.00

Amaretto di Sarronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse

$16.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo Cherry

$12.00

Midori

$7.00

Pomplemousse

$7.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St Germain

$9.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Tuaca

$8.00

B & B

$13.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Presidente

$8.00

Amaretto Schnapps

$5.00

Ancho Reyes Green

$11.00

Ancho Reyes Red

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de Cocoa

$4.00

Naranja

$9.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$5.00

Razzmatazz Schnapps

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

rumplemintz

$5.00

MARGARITAS/COCKTAILS

House Margarita

$7.00

Cosmic Cowgirl

$12.00

Desert Moonrise

$9.00

Effin Agua Fria

$10.00

Golden, Traditional

$9.00

Horni Toad

$11.00

Mariscal

$14.00

Pecos Pina-Rita VBB

$12.00

Prickly Pearita

$12.00

Santa Elena

$14.00

Scorpion

$11.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mind Teaser

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Long island

$10.00

Oasis

$11.00

White Russian

$7.00

FROZEN PRICKLY PEAR

$10.00

Paloma Borracho

$14.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

GP Espresso Martini

$10.00

GP Blood Orange Mimosa

$8.00

GP Peach Belini

$8.00

GP Regular Mimosa

$7.00

WINE

Prosecco glass

$9.00

White Zin glass

$6.00

Pinot Grigio glass

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc glass

$9.00

Moscato glass

$10.00

Chardonnay glass

$8.00

Sonoma Chard glass

$15.00

Rose glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir glass

$8.00

Meiomi glass

$12.00

Malbec glass

$8.00

Merlot glass

$8.00

Cabernet glass

$8.00

Franciscan Cab glass

$15.00

Sangria

$7.39

Becker Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Becker Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Beringer White Zin Bottle

$18.00

Carlos Basso Malbec Bottle

$52.00

Caymus Cabernet Bottle

$125.00

Concha Merlot Bottle

$48.00

Dom Perignon Bottle

$250.00

Fanciscan Cabernet Bottle

$54.00

Ferrari-Ca Cabernet Bottle

$62.00

Gruet Sparkling Bottle

$42.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle

$35.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle

$52.00

M Edward Pinot Noir Bottle

$105.00

Martin Malbec Bottle

$80.00

McPherson Tempranilo Bottle

$35.00

McPherson Viognier Bottle

$35.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$46.00

Merryvale Merlot Bottle

$65.00

Pizzolato Moscato Bottle

$38.00

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

R Mondavi Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Ridge Zinfandel Bottle

$75.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Ruffino Prosecco Bottle GP$

$29.00

Seaglass Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Simi Landslide Red Blend Bottle

$75.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard Bottle

$58.00

Steller Sauv Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bottle

$98.00

Villa Viva Rose Bottle

$30.00

Will Hill Merlot Bottle

$54.00

Kim Crawford Rose Bottle

$34.00

Flowers Chard Bottle

$90.00

Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc Bottle

$95.00

Trivento Malbec

$30.00

Entree Sides

Mashed Potato

$1.50

Veggies

$1.50

Gravy

$1.50

Cup Of Beans

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$1.50

Green Chile Mac & cheese

$2.00

Rice

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.25

Bacon

$2.50

Quail

$10.95

Condiments & Sauces

Blueberry Sauce

$0.95

Chipotle Creama

$0.95

Chipotle Sauce

$0.95

Guacamole

$5.95

Salad Dressing

$0.95

Salsa

$3.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

BBQ SAUCE

$0.95

BBQ SAUCE

$0.95

Siracha Mayo

ADD ONS

BACON

$1.50

CHILI

$1.50

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.95

FRIED EGG

$1.50

GREEN CHILE

$0.95

GUAC

$0.95

FRESH JALEPENO

$0.95

PICKLED JALEPENO

$0.95

SAUTEED JALEPENO

$0.95

GRILLED ONION

$0.95

SL Merchandise

Short Sleeve SL Tee

$19.95

Long Sleeve SL Tee

$21.95

Short Sleeve CH Tee

$19.95

Koozie

$4.95

ICE

ICE

$2.77
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Welcome to the Starlight Theatre! Walk in the door to share a piece of Texas history. Pull up a chair and enjoy a delicious sampling of savory Texas Cuisine. Refresh with a famous Starlight Prickly Pearita from our well stocked bar. Be pampered by our attentive knowledgeable staff. Be entertained with talented live regional music every weekend........walk in a hungry customer, relax, enjoy, leave a sated friend. Y'all come back soon!

631 Ivey Drive, Terlingua, TX 79852

