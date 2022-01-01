Main picView gallery

Hometown Restaurant

98 Main Street

Sayville, NY 11782

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Burrata

$16.00

Burrata/ Strawberry Jam/ Fresh Strawberry/ Basil/ Black Pepper/ Olive Oil/ Sea Salt/ Toast

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Fried Calamari/ Harissa Lemon Aioli/ Herbs

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Herbal Lime Vinaigrette/ Crushed Almonds/ Golden Raisins

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower/ Shishito Peppers/ Scallions/ Cashews/ Kung Pao Sauce

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

4 Cheese Sauce/ Parmesan Bread Crumbs

P.E.I. Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Shallots/ Garlic/ Leeks/ White Wine/ Cream/ Parsley/ Grilled Bread

Potato Skins

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon/ Melted Cheddar Cheese/ Chive Sour Cream

Potato Soup

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese and Chives

Ribs

$15.00

Five Spice Ribs/ Peach Hoisin/ Scallions/ Sesame

Wings

$15.00

Crispy Wings served with Celery and Blue Cheese Dressing

Crab Cake

$14.00Out of stock

(1) 5oz Crab Cake served with Summer Corn Salad and Cajun Remoulade

Popovers

$4.00

French Fries

$7.00

Grilled Octo

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled Octopus/ Bravas Sauce/ Crispy Potatoes/ Parsley

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$15.00Out of stock

$10 Wings

$10.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Greens

Kale Salad

$12.00

Tuscan Kale/ Sourdough Croutons/ Toasted Almonds/ Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano/ Serrano Chilis/ Lemon Buttermilk Dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon/ Apples/ Tomatoes/ Endive/ Blue Cheese Dressing

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Baby Arugula/ Watermelon/ Mint/ Crumbled Goat Cheese/ Cashews/ Lemon Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Smash Single

$12.00

Smash Double

$17.00

Double Patty/ Double Cheddar/ Hometown Sauce/ The Works

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chili Crisp Mayo/ Shredded Iceberg/ Ginger Pickles/ French Fries

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Horseradish Dijon Sauce/ Gruyere Cheese/ Caramelized Onions/ Arugula

Roast Turkey Sando

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Yellowstone Burger

$18.00

Entrees

Cauliflower Steak

$22.00Out of stock

Thick Cut Roasted Cauliflower/ Pickled Red Onion/ Zucchini/ Fried Goat Cheese/ House Chimichurri

Salmon

$26.00

Sesame Crusted Salmon/ Black Rice and Vegetable Stir Fry/ Pea Shoots/ Soy Thai Chili Sauce

Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Under Brick/ Roasted Mushrooms/ Pommes Puree/ Pan Sauce

Hanger Steak Frites

$28.00

Hanger Steak with French Fries/ Chimichurri

Local Striped Bass

$25.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Special Pork Milanese

$20.00

Dessert

Pegs Crumb Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chipwich

$6.00

Flourless chocolate cake

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Capuccino

$6.00

Pub Grub

Adult Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Adult Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Roasted Brussels

$7.00

Black Stir Fry Rice

$7.00

Specials

Garlic Chili Skrimps

$14.00

Shinecock Scallops

$26.00

Roasted Acorn Squash and Grain Bowl

$18.00

Beer

$5 Yuengs

$5.00

20oz Guinness

$8.00+

Barrier IPA

$8.00+

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$7.00+

Bud Light

$6.00+

Gp Leaf Pile

$8.00+

Montauk Wave Chaser

$9.00+

Stella

$7.00+

Yuengling

$7.00+

Bud

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Yellow Jacket

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

White Russian

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Pina Coloda

$14.00

Virgin

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Irish coffee

$11.00

Espresso martini

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mocktail

$6.00

French Martini

$14.00

Liquor

HOUSE

$8.00

TITOS

$10.00

KETEL

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

STOLI O

$10.00

STOLI BLUE

$10.00

STOLI RAZ

$10.00

STOLI PEACH

$10.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

CROP PUMPKIN

$10.00

CROP CUCUMBER

$10.00

ABSOLUT PEAR

$10.00

HOUSE

$8.00

MILAGRO

$10.00

1800 COCO

$10.00

HERRADURA

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

CORMINO

$19.00

CASA AZUL

$29.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS REPRESADO

$17.00

HOUSE GIN

$8.00

TANQUEREY

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$11.00

COSMIC SOL

$11.00

LAVENDER GIN

$11.00

HOUSE RUM

$8.00

BACARDI

$10.00

BACARDI LIMON

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGANS

$10.00

MALIBU

$10.00

GOSLINGS

$11.00

PUSSERS

$11.00

JACK DANIELS

$11.00

WOODFORD

$11.00

RIP VAN WINKLE

$42.00

PAPPYS 12 YR

$49.00

DEWARS

$10.00

SEAGRAMS

$9.00

MACALLAN

$15.00

GLENLIVIT 12

$15.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$13.00

JAMESON

$10.00

TULLY

$9.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$10.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$13.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$12.00

MICHTERS

$11.00

SAZERAC

$11.00

BULLEIT

$12.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$11.00

CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

JACK FIRE

$10.00

JACK HONEY

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

GODIVA

$10.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

SAMBUCA

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

HENNY

$12.00

FERNET

$9.00

APEROL

$9.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Seltzers & RTD

High Noon Lime

$9.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$9.00

High Noon Peach

$9.00

Wc Black Cherry

$8.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$9.00

Speciality Cocktails

Candee Ave

$12.00

Purple & Gold

$12.00

Wayward Margarita

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

U-Pick Pumpkin Espresso

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

King of Lotus Mule

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Apple fest Bourbon

$12.00

Fest Best Sangria

$8.00

Wine

Starbourough Sav Blanc

$10.00+

Capasaldo Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Backhouse Chardonnay

$10.00+

Backhouse Cabernet

$10.00+

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Prosecco

$10.00

Hess Shirlail Cabernet

$13.00+

Bodega Norton Malbec

$12.00+

Intercept Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Russian River Chardonnay

$14.00+

Locations Sav Blanc

$13.00+

Prophecy Rose

$10.00+

Caposaldo pinot grecio

$11.00

T- Shirts

T-shirt

$25.00

Employee tee

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Employee sweatshirt

$20.00

Drinks N/A Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Candee Ave Mocktail

$5.00

On the Waterfront

$5.00

The Wayward Fauxrita

$5.00

Cherry Ave

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Happy Hour

House Wine $8

$8.00

$10 Specialty Cocktails

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kitchen & Cocktails

Location

98 Main Street, Sayville, NY 11782

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

