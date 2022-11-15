The Patio Pizza & BBQ
170 N High Street
Roanoke, IN 46783
Popular Items
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Breadsticks with your choice of Marinara or Cheese Sauce
The Patio Garlic Bread
2pc Texas Toast with Garlic & Cheese Blend
Smoked Chicken Wings
8pc Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese)
Fried Green Beans
(Served with Ranch)
Nachos
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Served with Cheese Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, 3 Cheese Blend, Black Beans, Onion, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Sour Cream
Cheese Curds
Salads
The Patio BBQ Salad
Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Cucumber, Cheese
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Side Salad
Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Can't beat a classic. Romaine lettuce mix with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Sandwiches & Subs
The Patio Sub
Brisket, Coleslaw, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
Grinder Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Sausage, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Garlic Chicken, Four Cheese Blend, Marinara Sauce
JJ's Sub
Ham, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Four Cheese Blend, Garlic Butter, Mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Ranch Dressing
Veggie Sub
Mac Sub
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, Onion Straws, Horseradish Sauce
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sauce
Brisket Chili Dogs
2 Beef Franks with Cheddar Cheese, Brisket Chili Sauce topped with Raw Onions & Mustard
Sausage Roll
Gourmet Pizzas
The Patio Pizza 10"
Brisket, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
The BBQ Pit Pizza 10"
Pulled Pork, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce, topped with BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws
Smoked Chicken Chipotle 10"
Smoked Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"
Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Meat Me At The Patio 10"
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
The Full Deck 10"
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Brisket Chili Dog Pizza 10"
Brisket Chili layered with Hot Dog, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mustard
JJ's Pizza 10"
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger 10"
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce
The Veggie Pizza 10"
Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken 10"
Taco Pizza 10”
The Mac Burger Pizza 10"
The Patio Pizza 14"
Brisket, Onion, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
Smoked Chicken Chipotle 14"
Smoked Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"
Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Meat Me At The Patio 14"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
The Full Deck 14"
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Brisket Chili Dog Pizza 14"
Brisket Chili layered with Hot Dog, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mustard
JJ's Pizza 14"
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger 14"
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce
The Veggie Pizza 14"
Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken 14"
Taco Pizza 14"
The Mac Burger Pizza 14"
The Patio Pizza 16"
Brisket, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
The BBQ Pit Pizza 16"
Pulled Pork, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce, topped with BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws
Smoked Chicken Chipotle 16"
Smoked Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"
Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Meat Me At The Patio 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
The Full Deck 16"
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Brisket Chili Dog Pizza 16"
Brisket Chili layered with Hot Dog, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mustard
JJ's Pizza 16"
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger 16"
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce
The Veggie Pizza 16"
Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Taco Pizza 16"
The Mac Burger Pizza 16"
1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet Pizzas
Thin n' Crispy 10"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
The Patio Style NY 10"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
Gluten-Free 10"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
Veggie Crust 10"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
Thin n' Crispy 14"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
The Patio Style 14"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
Thin n' Crispy 16"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
The Patio Style 16"
Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.
BBQ Platters
1 Meat Platter
Choice of: Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket with 2 sides & Garlic Bread
2 Meat Platter
Choice of Brisket, Pulled Chicken, or Pulled Pork with 2 sides & Garlic Bread
The Patio Mac
Mac n' Cheese, with your choice of meat, Served with BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws & Garlic Bread
Nachos
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Served with Cheese Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, 3 Cheese Blend, Black Beans, Onion, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Sour Cream
Pasta
Cavatini
Cavatini pasta with our Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Onions, Four Cheese Blend & topped with Parmesan Cheese
Spaghetti
Nothing wrong with the classics! Our spaghetti comes with our Pizza Sauce & Ground Beef, but you're welcome to throw something else we have in our kitchen in!
Chicken Alfredo
Tastes like home. Pasta noodles with our Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Onions, Four Cheese Blend & topped with Parmesan Cheese
Lil' Patio Meals
Misc. Sides
Desserts
Extra Sauces
