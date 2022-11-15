Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Pizza

The Patio Pizza & BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

170 N High Street

Roanoke, IN 46783

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
BYO 16" Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.00

Breadsticks with your choice of Marinara or Cheese Sauce

The Patio Garlic Bread

$5.00

2pc Texas Toast with Garlic & Cheese Blend

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

8pc Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese)

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

(Served with Ranch)

Nachos

$11.00

Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Served with Cheese Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, 3 Cheese Blend, Black Beans, Onion, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Sour Cream

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Salads

The Patio BBQ Salad

$7.00

Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Cucumber, Cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Side Salad

$3.50

Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Can't beat a classic. Romaine lettuce mix with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Sandwiches & Subs

The Patio Sub

$9.00

Brisket, Coleslaw, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

Grinder Sub

$9.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sub

$8.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Garlic Chicken, Four Cheese Blend, Marinara Sauce

JJ's Sub

$9.00

Ham, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Four Cheese Blend, Garlic Butter, Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.00

Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Ranch Dressing

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Mac Sub

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Brisket, Onion Straws, Horseradish Sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sauce

Brisket Chili Dogs

$6.00

2 Beef Franks with Cheddar Cheese, Brisket Chili Sauce topped with Raw Onions & Mustard

Sausage Roll

$10.00

Gourmet Pizzas

The Patio Pizza 10"

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

The BBQ Pit Pizza 10"

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce, topped with BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws

Smoked Chicken Chipotle 10"

$15.00

Smoked Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"

$16.00

Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Meat Me At The Patio 10"

$15.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

The Full Deck 10"

$16.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Brisket Chili Dog Pizza 10"

$15.00

Brisket Chili layered with Hot Dog, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mustard

JJ's Pizza 10"

$15.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger 10"

$15.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce

The Veggie Pizza 10"

$15.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$15.00

Taco Pizza 10”

$15.00

The Mac Burger Pizza 10"

$15.00

The Patio Pizza 14"

$19.00Out of stock

Brisket, Onion, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

Smoked Chicken Chipotle 14"

$19.00

Smoked Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$21.00

Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Meat Me At The Patio 14"

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

The Full Deck 14"

$21.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Brisket Chili Dog Pizza 14"

$18.00

Brisket Chili layered with Hot Dog, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mustard

JJ's Pizza 14"

$18.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger 14"

$19.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce

The Veggie Pizza 14"

$19.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$19.00

Taco Pizza 14"

$19.00

The Mac Burger Pizza 14"

$19.00

The Patio Pizza 16"

$23.00

Brisket, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

The BBQ Pit Pizza 16"

$23.00

Pulled Pork, Onions, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce, topped with BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws

Smoked Chicken Chipotle 16"

$23.00

Smoked Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Four Cheese Blend, Chipotle Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$25.00

Garlic Chicken, Onions, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Meat Me At The Patio 16"

$23.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

The Full Deck 16"

$25.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Brisket Chili Dog Pizza 16"

$21.00

Brisket Chili layered with Hot Dog, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mustard

JJ's Pizza 16"

$21.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger 16"

$23.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce

The Veggie Pizza 16"

$23.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Four Cheese Blend, Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$23.00

Taco Pizza 16"

$23.00

The Mac Burger Pizza 16"

$23.00

1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet Pizzas

Thin n' Crispy 10"

$8.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

The Patio Style NY 10"

$9.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

Gluten-Free 10"

$12.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

Veggie Crust 10"

$12.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

Thin n' Crispy 14"

$9.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

The Patio Style 14"

$10.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

Thin n' Crispy 16"

$12.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

The Patio Style 16"

$13.00

Pizza your way! Select your crust size & type with the option of half & half of our Gourmet Patio Pizzas, or create your own with our a la carte toppings.

BYO Pizza

BYO 10" Pizza

BYO 14" Pizza

BYO 16" Pizza

BBQ Platters

1 Meat Platter

$13.00

Choice of: Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket with 2 sides & Garlic Bread

2 Meat Platter

$16.00

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Chicken, or Pulled Pork with 2 sides & Garlic Bread

The Patio Mac

$11.00

Mac n' Cheese, with your choice of meat, Served with BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws & Garlic Bread

Nachos

$11.00

Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Served with Cheese Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, 3 Cheese Blend, Black Beans, Onion, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Sour Cream

Pasta

Cavatini

$9.00

Cavatini pasta with our Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Onions, Four Cheese Blend & topped with Parmesan Cheese

Spaghetti

$9.00

Nothing wrong with the classics! Our spaghetti comes with our Pizza Sauce & Ground Beef, but you're welcome to throw something else we have in our kitchen in!

Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

Tastes like home. Pasta noodles with our Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Onions, Four Cheese Blend & topped with Parmesan Cheese

Lil' Patio Meals

Lil' Patio Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Lil' Patio Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Slider

$5.00

Lil' Patio BBQ Pork Slider

$5.00

Lil' Patio Hot Dog

$5.00

Lil' Patio Cheese Slice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Kids Lemonade Slushie

$1.50

Kids Fruit Punch Slushie

$1.50

Misc. Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Cowboy Baked Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mac n' Cheese

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Can't beat a classic. Romaine lettuce mix with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Onion Straws

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Desserts

Patio Cinnamon Bread

$4.00

Sugar, Cinnamon, and Glaze

Sundae Surpise

$5.00

Cookie or Brownies with Ice Cream, Caramel, and Chocolate Syrup

Ice Cream w/ Caramel

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Original BBQ

$0.50

Extra Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Extra Tangy BBQ

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra French Dressing

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.50

Extra Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Buffalo

$0.50

Smoked Meats by the Pound

Pulled Chicken

$6.50+
Pulled Pork

$6.50+

$6.50+

Brisket

$8.50+

8 oz BBQ Sauce

$4.25

8 Pk. Buns

$4.25

Family Sized Sides

$6.75+

Feeding an army? Select any of our sides in a pint or quart to keep everyone happy!

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

170 N High Street, Roanoke, IN 46783

Directions

Gallery
The Patio Pizza & BBQ image
The Patio Pizza & BBQ image

Map
