The Wakehouse

559 Reviews

$$

850 N. Kings River Rd.

Reedley, CA 93654

Order Again

Popular Items

Wakehouse Burger
Tritip Dip
Bacon Jam Burger

Apps and Tacos

12 Chicken Wings

$18.00

Your choice of : Original Buffalo, Classic BBQ, (NEW) Garlic Parmesan, (NEW) Ghost Pepper, or Lemon Pepper

6 Chicken Wings

$12.00

Your choice of : Original Buffalo, Classic BBQ, (NEW) Garlic Parmesan, (NEW) Ghost Pepper, or Lemon Pepper

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.00

(2) Grilled chicken tacos with cilantro aioli, purple cabbage, pickled red onion

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

(2) Zucchini butternut squash tacos, black beans, cilantro aioli, topped with gruyère cheese, pico de gallo, and toasted pumpkin seeds

Bacon Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

(2) Shrimp tacos with bacon, habanero aioli, purple cabbage, gruyère cheese, white onion curtido

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Spinach, bacon, smoked gouda, avocado, pickled red onions, and chipotle aioli

Nachos

$15.00

Tender Grilled Chicken or Tri Tip, Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Made Cheese Sauce, Mix of Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Green Salsa, Habanero Aioli, and Pico de Gallo

Roasted Butternut Squash Salsa and Chips

$10.00

Pomegranate, mint, jalapeño, parsley, and red onion

Kafta Sliders

$15.00

(2) Certified angus beef sliders marinated all spice and seven seasoning with onion and parsley, fig jam, arugula, and gorgonzola cheese

Bourbon BBQ Meatballs

$13.00

(6) Meatballs marinated in a house made bourbon bbq sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds

Cranberry Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Brussel sprouts sauteed with toasted almonds, dried cranberries and parmesan served with slightly toasted crostini

Lavender Honey Brie

$15.00

Sautéed shallots, lavender, local honey, and white wine served with slightly toasted crostini

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Ranch

$1.00

Plates

Bacon Jam Burger

$18.00

Chipotle aioli, arugula, gruyère cheese, topped with house made bacon jam

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Roasted garlic aioli, baby iceberg, grilled beef steak tomato, grilled red onions

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken on a oil top bun with bacon, pickled red onions, romaine lettuce, and blue cheese dressing

California Classic

$18.00

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and house burger sauce

Candied Bacon Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Sourdough bread toasted with garlic aioli, smoked gouda, pepper jack, served with a side of spicy maple syrup

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken on an oil top bun, chipotle aioli, bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Our signature beer battered fish (COD) served with hand cut fries, house made tartar and grilled lemon

Pastrami Sandwich

$17.00

Sourdough, horseradish aioli, pickle spear, pepper jack cheese, yellow pepper

Penne Madeira Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, fresh thyme, in a creamy sauce served with garlic bread and parmesan cheese

Tritip Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced tri tip, sautéed mushrooms, horseradish aioli, melted swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll served with house jus

Wakehouse Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and house burger sauce

WH Club Sandwich

$17.00

Marble rye, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, black forest ham, pickled red onions, avocado, and jalapeño ranch

Salads

Green Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, english cucumber, carrots, grape tomatoes, and red onions

Romaine Wedge Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles

Pomegranate Chocolate Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, gorgonzola cheese, pomegranate, shaved red onion and chocolate with a balsamic vinaigrette

Walnut Apple Salad

$14.00

Romaine hearts, shaved red onion, gorgonzola cheese, green apples, and butter poached walnuts served with gorgonzola vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

850 N. Kings River Rd., Reedley, CA 93654

Directions

