Middle Eastern
Toranj
640 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10861 Linbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant