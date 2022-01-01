Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Toranj

640 Reviews

$$

10861 Linbrook Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Appetizers

Cucumber Yogurt

$11.00

Eggplant Borani

$11.00

Hummus

$10.00

Marinated Olive

$12.00

Olives

$8.00

Persian Bread, Cheese & Herbs

$12.00

Shallot Yogurt

$12.00

Toranj Special Butter

$6.00

Torshi

$10.00

Warm Appetizers

Falafels (Vegan)

$10.00

Persian Eggplant (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Tahchin(Vegetarian)

$13.00

Tahdig 1

$15.00

Tahdig 2

$16.00

Tahdig 3

$17.00

Soup

Mushroom & Barley

$10.00

Lentil (Vegan)

$9.00

Ash Reshte

$7.99

Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Tabbouleh

$11.00

Toranj Special Salad

$15.00

Shirazi Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Drinks

Americano

$5.00

Baharnarenj Drink

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mint Tea

$0.99

Dough

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Homemade Dough

$5.00

Hommade Lemonade

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Perrier

$3.00

Persian Tea

$3.50

Persian Tea Refill

$0.01

Sekanjebin

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Small Bottle of Water

$2.99

Large Bottle of Water

$7.99

16 Oz Cocacola

$3.49

Herbal tea

$5.00

Chicken

Juicy Chicken Roll

$28.00

Boneless Chicken Thigh

$23.00

Chicken Shish Kabob

$25.00

Chicken Koobideh

$22.00

Chicken Barg

$26.00

Chicken Soltani

$31.00

Chicken W/ Bone

$25.00

Combo Koobideh

$23.00

Beef

Beef Koobideh

$23.00

Filet Mignon Shish Kabob

$29.00

Filet Mignon Barg

$33.00

Soltani

$37.00

Combo Koobideh

$22.00

Naderi

$36.00

Naderi Soltani

$40.00

Lamb

Lamb Chop

$38.00

Lamb Shank

$27.00

Sea Food

Salmon

$29.00

Nowrooz White Fish

$30.00

Branzino

$28.00

Barramundi Fish

$28.00

Vegetarian Plates

Persian Eggplant Large

$16.00

Veggie Plate (Vegan)

$13.00

Falafel Plate (Vegan)

$15.00

Fesenjoon Vegi

$19.00

Mixed Rice

Adas Polo W/ Chicken

$20.00

Lubia Polo

$22.00

Baghali Polo W/ Chicken

$20.00

Zereshk Polo

$19.00

Albaloo Polo

$19.00

Persian Stews

Ghormeh Sabzi

$21.00

Gheymeh

$21.00

Fesenjoon

$22.00

Side

Loubia Polo Side

$10.00

Chicken Koobideh Side

$9.00

Beef Koobideh Side

$9.00

White Rice

$7.00

Veggie Skewer

$5.00

Zereshk Polo Side

$9.00

Baghali Polo Side

$9.00

Albaloo Polo Side

$9.00

Adas Polo Side

$9.00

Side Ghormeh Sabzi

$10.00

Side Gheymeh

$10.00

Side Fesenjoon

$10.00

Desserts

Pestachio Baklava

$10.00

Homemade Nutella Cheesecake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Faloodeh

$8.00

Zoolbia Bamieh

$8.00

Bamieh

$5.00

Extra

Sumac

$0.01

Butter

$0.01

Toranj Bread (1 piece)

$0.99

Pita (2 pieces)

$0.01

Onion

$0.01

Spicy Sauce

$0.01

Lime

$0.01

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Grilled Serrano

$0.01

Toranj Greeting Card

$4.00

Family Style

Family Style

Draft Beer

Corona

$7.00

XX Dos Equis

$7.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Modelo

$8.00

Red Wines Gls

Daou

$18.00

Toranj

$14.00

Benziger

$12.00

Charles Krug

$16.00

Votre Sante Pinot Noir

$14.00

Terrazas Malbec

$14.00

Monsanto Chianti

$14.00

Faustino I Gran Rioja

$18.00

D' Arenberg Shiraz

$16.00

White Wines Gls

Louis Latour

$15.00

Patz & Hall

$16.00

Cloudy Bay

$16.00

King Estate

$14.00

Hugel Reisling

$14.00

Rose Gls

R Rosé

$10.00

Cote Des Rosé

$12.00

Red Wines Btl

Daou Bottle

$70.00

Toranj Bottle

$50.00

Benziger Bottle

$45.00

Charles Krug Bottle

$60.00

Votre Sante Pinot Noir bottle

$50.00

Terrazas Malbec bottle

$50.00

Monsanto Chianti Bottle

$50.00

Faustino I Gran Rioja bottle

$70.00

D' Arenberg Shiraz Bottle

$60.00

Domain Pinot Bottle

$120.00

Justin Isosceles Bottle

$130.00

II Poggione Bottle

$130.00

Dariush bottle

$180.00

Stags Leap bottle

$110.00

Antinori Tig Bottle

$220.00

Masi 'Classico' Bottle

$110.00

White Wines Btl

Louis Latour Bottle

$55.00

Patz & Hall Bottle

$60.00

Cloudy Bay Bottle

$60.00

King Estate Bottle

$50.00

Hugel Reisling Bottle

$50.00

Rose Btl

Cote Des Rose Bottle

$46.00

R Bottle

$45.00

Schramsberg Brut Bottle

$110.00

Sparkling Btl

Prosecco

$12.00

Korbel Bottle

$45.00

Champagne Chondon

$16.00

Domaine Carneros Brut Bottle

$95.00

Family Platers

Family Plate 1

$53.00

Family Plate 2

$68.00

Family Plate 3

$75.00

Family Plate 4

$108.00

Family Plate 5

$155.00

Items

Siberian Caviar

$90.00

Persian Eggplant

$15.00

Shallot Yogurt

$12.00

Cucumber Yogurt

$11.00

Marinated Olive

$15.00

Tahchin(Vegetarian)

$14.00

Tahdig 1

$16.00

Tahdig 2

$17.00

Tahdig 3

$18.00

Mushroom & Barley

$10.00

Lentil (Vegan)

$9.00

Shirazi Salad

$12.00

Toranj Special Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Juicy Chicken Roll

$32.00

Filet Mignon Barg

$33.00

Soltani

$38.00

Naderi

$38.00

Naderi Soltani

$43.00

Chicken Koobideh

$26.00

Beef Koobideh

$26.00

Lamb Chop

$42.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

Salmon

$32.00

Pistachio Baklava

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Saffron Ice Cream

$10.00

Red Rose

$10.00

Combo Koobideh

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10861 Linbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Directions

Gallery
Toranj image
Toranj image
Toranj image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farsi Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,964
1916 Westwood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
The Gate To The Mediterranean
orange star3.9 • 1,039
16925 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Kismet
orange starNo Reviews
4648 Hollywood Blvd LA, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Long Beach
orange star4.0 • 231
4150 McGowen Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
MONASABA OC
orange starNo Reviews
11382 beach blvd unit 4 Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Violet Los Angeles
orange star5.0 • 1,292
1121 Glendon Ave Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Westchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston