Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)

167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)

FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214

Popular Items

5. Dressing Stuffed Turkey Leg
1. Traditional Smoked Turkey Leg (Naked)
Gouda Mac & Cheese

TURKEY LEGS

1. Traditional Smoked Turkey Leg (Naked)

1. Traditional Smoked Turkey Leg (Naked)

$12.00

Traditional Naked Smoked Turkey Leg

2. Flavored Turkey Leg

2. Flavored Turkey Leg

$14.00

Flavored Sauces on a Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg Flavors: Tropikal/BBQ/Curry/Jerk/Lime Pepper/Alfredo/Buffalo

3. Bahama Stuffed Turkey Leg

3. Bahama Stuffed Turkey Leg

$17.00

Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffed with Bahamian Peas n Rice & Sweet Plantains

4. Mac & Chz Stuffed Turkey Leg

4. Mac & Chz Stuffed Turkey Leg

$19.00

Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffed with Gouda Mac & Cheese

5. Dressing Stuffed Turkey Leg

5. Dressing Stuffed Turkey Leg

$20.00

Stuffed Turkey Leg with Homemade Cornbread Dressing & Tropikal Sauce

6. Island Shrimp Turkey Leg

6. Island Shrimp Turkey Leg

$19.00

Smoked Turkey Leg topped with Grilled Shrimp & Tropikal Sauce

7. White Sands Turkey Leg

7. White Sands Turkey Leg

$19.00

Smoked Turkey Leg topped with Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce & Spinach

SEAFOOD

9. Tropikal Salmon +1 Side

$17.00

Seared and Smoked Salmon with Tropikal Sauce (not pictured)

10. Bahama Smoked Salmon

10. Bahama Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Signature Smoked Salmon topped with Bahamian Peas & Rice, Sweet plantains Drizzled with Tropikal Sauce (not pictured)

11. Mac & Cheese Smoked Salmon

$19.00

Signature Salmon topped with Gouda Mac & Cheese & Tropikal Sauce

12. Dressing Smoked Salmon

12. Dressing Smoked Salmon

$20.00

Signature seasoned salmon topped with homemade cornbread dressing and Tropikal sauce

13. Island Shrimp & Salmon +1 Side

13. Island Shrimp & Salmon +1 Side

$22.00

14. White Sands Salmon + 1 Side

$22.00

Smoked Salmon topped with Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce w/ Spinach

16. Dressing Smoked Salmon + Shrimp

16. Dressing Smoked Salmon + Shrimp

$24.00

Dressing Smoked Salmon with Shrimp

17. Mac & Cheese Smoked Salmom + Shrimp

17. Mac & Cheese Smoked Salmom + Shrimp

$23.00

Smoked Salmon topped with Gouda Mac & Cheese + Shrimp

TROPIKAL BIRD SPECIALS

Conch Fritters (6)

Conch Fritters (6)

$10.00Out of stock

Diced Conch in a Golden Brown Batter with Calypso Sauce

Tropikal Shrimp Bowl

Tropikal Shrimp Bowl

$10.00

Bahamian Peas n Rice topped with Grilled Shrimp & Tropikal Sauce

Junkanoo Salad

$13.00

Smoked Salmon with Salad Fixings - Spring Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes w/ Cheese Sprinkles

(8) Smoked Chicken Wings

(8) Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00

Medium - Large 8 Smoked Wings - Flavors: Tropikal/BBQ/Curry/Jerk/Lime Pepper/Alfredo/Buffalo

(30) SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

(30) SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$30.00Out of stock

Medium - Large 30 Smoked Wings - Flavors: Tropikal/Jerk/Curry/BBQ/Lime Pepper

(50) SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

(50) SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$50.00Out of stock

Medium - Large 50 Smoked Wings - Flavors: Tropikal/Jerk/Curry/BBQ/Lime Pepper

SIDES

Fried Broccoli

Fried Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli Fried in a Golden Batter, served with Horseradish Sauce

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD W/ GRAPE TOMATOES & CHEESE SPRINKLES

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Traditonal Mayo Coleslaw with pieces of Tomatoes

Bahamian Peas & Rice

Bahamian Peas & Rice

$5.00

Bahamian Styled Peas & Rice

Gouda Mac & Cheese

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Delicious Gouda and 3 other Cheeses Baked with Macaroni

Plantains

Plantains

$5.00

Sliced & Fried Sweet Plantains

Cornbread Dressing

$8.00

Homemade Cornbread Dressing with Tropikal Sauce

3 Veggie Combo

$13.00

Choice of 3 Vegetables in a Combo Plate

4 Veggie Combo

$16.00

Choice of 4 Vegetables in a Combo Plate

Red Velvet Cake Slice

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

1/2 Pan Gouda Mac & Cheese

$35.00Out of stock

Delicious Gouda and 3 other Cheeses Baked with Macaroni

Collard Greens

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Water/Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Sports Drink

$2.50

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$6.50Out of stock

Smoked Whole Turkey

Thxgvg Dinner Pkg 12

Thxgvg Dinner Pkg 12

$180.00

Thanksgiving Dinner for 10-12 persons - Whole smoked turkey - 1/2 pans sides (3) - Cornbread muffins, cranberry sauce, gravy - Sweet potato pie - Sweet Tea

Thxgvg Dinner Pkg 15

Thxgvg Dinner Pkg 15

$195.00

Thanksgiving Dinner for 11-15 persons - Whole smoked turkey - 1/2 pans sides (3) - Cornbread muffins, cranberry sauce, gravy - Sweet potato pie - Sweet Tea

A' La' Carte

1/2 Pan Gouda Mac & Cheese

$35.00Out of stock

Delicious Gouda and 3 other Cheeses Baked with Macaroni

1/2 Pan Bahamian Peas & Rice

$20.00

1/2 Pan Collard Greens

$35.00

1/2 Pan Green Beans

$30.00

Cornbread Muffins (12)

$10.00

Cranberry Sauce (Lg)

$5.00

Gravy (Lg)

$5.00

Tropikal Sauce (Lg)

$5.00

Turkey Sauce -Jerk

$5.00

Turkey Sauce -BBQ

$5.00

Turkey Sauce -Lime Pepper

$5.00

Turkey Sauce -Buffalo

$5.00

1/2 Pan Cornbread Dressing

$40.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$20.00

Whole Red Velvet Cake

$35.00

Whole Smoked Turkey (M)

$40.00

Medium whole turkey, feeds 10-12 people

Whole Smoked Turkey (L)

$55.00

Large whole turkey, feeds 11-15 people

Full Pan Collard Greens

$50.00

Full Pan Bahamian Peas & Rice

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Caribbean Infused Gourmet Stuffed Turkey Legs

167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION), FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214

