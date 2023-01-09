Le Neta Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1411 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77006

Food Menu

Tacos

Tacos

$3.00

Corn tortillas served with onion and cilantro

Quesadillas

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with meat, cheese and pico de gallo

Tortas

$10.00

Mexican bread stuffed with meat, cheese, avocado, refried beans and pico de gallo

Guacamole

$6.00

Avocado puree served with tomato, onion and chopped cilantro, accompanied with chips

Burritos

$10.00

12 Inch flour tortilla filled with meat, refried beans, rice, cheese and pico de gallo

Nachos

$8.00

Corn chips with meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo

Guacamole Side

$3.00

Drinks Menu

Lemonade with mint (100% natural)

$4.00

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Agua de Horchata

$4.00

Coca cola Mexicana

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Sangría

$3.00

Water bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our authentic Mexican food with a touch of the beauty Mexican culture has to offer!

Location

1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

