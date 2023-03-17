Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sleepy Potato - Morrow

No reviews yet

1560 Southlake Parkway

Suite 12G

Morrow, GA 30260

Signature Potatoes

Chicken Alfredo Potato

$17.19

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese, Alfredo Sauce and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

$19.34

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Broccoli Potato

$16.04

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

$21.64

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Grilled Lamb Potato

$18.34

Grilled Lamb, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped with Tomato & Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Overloaded Potato

$14.89

Applewood Bacon, Cheese, Fries, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

$18.34

Philly Steak or Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Salmon Potato

$19.49

Grilled Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped w/Tomato and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Seafood Potato

$26.24

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Beef Sausage, Broccoli, Onions, Green Pepper, Side of Corn, Cheese, Chives and Garlic Butter. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Steak & Cheese Potato

$16.04

Steak, Onions, Cheese, and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Surf & Turf Potato

$23.94

Sirloin Steak, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions and Broccoli. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Veggie Potato

$18.19

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

XXL Loaded Potato

$14.74

Bacon, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Build Your Own Potato

Custom Potato

$7.99

Comes w/Shredded Cheese, Chives, & Sour Cream

Sleepy Combo's

Philly Cheesesteak & 5 Wings

$18.19

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

3pc. Whiting Combo

$13.74

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

2pc. Catfish Dinner

$16.04

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$18.19

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Wing Combos

6 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$12.44

8 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$13.59

10 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$14.74

12 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$15.89

Wings Only

Wings

$7.95+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.14

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.99

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Hamburger

$7.84

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.44

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Burger

$9.14

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Cheeseburger

$10.29

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.14

Philly Salmon Cheesesteak

$13.59

Salmon Burger

$10.14

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Sleepy Signature Burger

$12.44

Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions

Veggie Burger

$8.99

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Appetizers & Sides

All Beef Hot Dogs

$4.03

Topped W/Ketchup, Mustard, Raw Onions

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.54

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.14

Fried Mushrooms

$6.84

Fried Pickles

$5.69

Fries

$3.39

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.84

(5)

Onion Rings

$4.31

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.31

Sautéed Spinach

$4.31

Flavored French Fries

$5.31

Loaded Fries

$13.59

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Fries, Cheese, Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.14

Chili, Fries, Cheese

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.74

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Fried or Grilled Chicken & Croutons

House Salad

$7.99

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Croutons

Salmon Salad

$15.89

Salmon Grilled to Perfection, Spinach Mix, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Side Salad

$5.69

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Kids Menu

4 Wing Combo

$7.33

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hot Dog Combo

$7.33

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hamburger Combo

$7.33

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Cheeseburger Combro

$7.90

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Beverages

Canned Soda

$3.16

Kool Aid

$3.75+

Desserts

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The "Original" Sleepy Potato est. in 2016, home of XL Gourmet Loaded Baked Potato (more than 13 exclusive combinations) and much more.... Our food is prepared fresh and customers can choose from a variety of options from our Detroit-flavored menu, such as our fried chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, seafood, burgers and our famous punch, ask about it!

1560 Southlake Parkway, Suite 12G, Morrow, GA 30260

