The Sleepy Potato - Morrow
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The "Original" Sleepy Potato est. in 2016, home of XL Gourmet Loaded Baked Potato (more than 13 exclusive combinations) and much more.... Our food is prepared fresh and customers can choose from a variety of options from our Detroit-flavored menu, such as our fried chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, seafood, burgers and our famous punch, ask about it!
1560 Southlake Parkway, Suite 12G, Morrow, GA 30260
