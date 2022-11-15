- Home
- /
- Waxahachie
- /
- Tuscan Slice
Tuscan Slice
No reviews yet
401 N Hwy 77,Ste 15
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Caprese
sliced beef stake Tomatoes, sliced fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, Balsamic, pesto, red onion,
Crab Cakes
two large back fin and claw meet crab cakes, panco encrusted, served with capers and creamy buerre blanc
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
crab claw and fin sruffed mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese, baked golden brown, truffle oil
Fried Calamari
battered abd fried served with peperoncinis and marinara
Fried Mozzarella
panco breaded and fried, served with marinara
Mussels
one pound of steamed mussles with sun dried tomato, white beans and white wine lemon butter sauce
Pepperoni Rolls
Thinly hand rolled and layered with mozzarella and pepperoni, baked til golden brown served wit marinara
Sausage & Peppers
sliced spicy Italian sausage links, sauteed onion, sauteed bell peppers, tomato cream sauce melted mozzarella
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
creamy spinach and artichoke, roasted red peppers, cheese blend, garlic crostinis
Stuffed Mushrooms
wood fired stuffed mushrooms, 3 stuffed with creamed spinach artichoke, and three with sausage beef and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Tuscan Bruschetta
Roasted peppers, carmelized onions,Artichoke hearts,fresh chopped spinach,Kalamata olives,roasted garlic, balsamic, pesto, fetta cheese, garlic crostinis
Side House Salad
fresh spring mix lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons choice dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Bowl Soup of the Day
Cup Soup of the Day
Lg Garlic Bread
Sm Garlic Bread
Gluten Friendly Bread
10" Dough
14" Dough
Chicken w/ Side
Steak w/ Side
Salmon w/ Side
Pasta
D_Penne Marsala Cream
Herb roasted chicken, sautéed mushrooms, carmelized onions, marsala cream sauce tossed with penne pasta.
D_Mediterranean Pasta
Roasted pepper cream sauce with asparagus, broccoli, sautéed red onion, tossed with fettuccine pasta.
D_Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional spaghetti with meat sauce topped with homemade Italian meatballs.
D_Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
D_Penne Rustica
Sliced Italian sausage, sauteed mushrooms, carmalized onions, pomodoro cream sauce, with penne pasta
D_Shrimp Gnocchi
Italian potato cheese dumplings sautéed in a tomato cream sauce with wood-fire grilled shrimp.
D_Spag Meat Sauce
D_Spag Marinara
D_Create Your Own Pasta
choose your pasta, choose a sauce, choose a protein
Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Pulled chicken, romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Panzanella Salad
wood fired chicken Spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Feta cheese, green olives tossed in Italian vinaigrette with garlic croutons.
Chipotle Chicken Salad
D Soup & Salad
cup of soup & sm. house or caesar
Italian Salad
Spring mix tossed with Italian vinaigrette topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, garbanzo beans, black olives, garlic croutons, pepperoncinis, mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Spinach Salad
Wood-fire grilled shrimp, fresh spinach with pineapple- bell pepper chutney, caramelized red onion, Feta cheese & croutons tossed with evoo & balsamic vinegar. Topped with balsamic glaze.
Tuscan Spring Salad
Spring mix tossed in Italian vinaigrette, topped with caramelized pecans, green apples, red onion, bacon bits & blue cheese crumbles.
Entree
D_Eggplant Parmesan
Wood-fired panco encrusted eggplant with an Italian cheese blend on a bed of spaghetti topped with homemade marinara.
D_Chicken Parmesan
Wood-fired panco encrusted chicken with an Italian cheese blend on a bed of fettuccine Alfredo topped with homemade marinara.
D_Chicken Piccata
Wood-fire grilled chicken with white wine lemon butter, caper sauce over a bed of angel hair pasta.
D_Chicken Marsala
Wood-fire grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, marsala wine sauce on a bed of angel hair.
D_Veal Saltimbocca
Panco encrusted veal cutlet layered with capicola ham, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese. Topped with sautéed mushrooms onions, and pomodoro sauce on a bed of angel hair.
D_Pork Chop Vesuvio
hand cut Thick bone in wood fired pork chop Topped with Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, wedge potatoes and pomodoro.
D_Short Ribs w/ Risotto
Slow braised short ribs with black truffle risotto served with asparagus and mushrooms.
D Mixed grill
D Bone in Short rib
Pork Loin
Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
10" Alfredo Pizza
14" Alfredo Pizza
10" Artisan Pizza
Pesto, ricotta, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, Feta cheese, kalamata olives & garlic, drizzled with pizza sauce.
14" Artisan Pizza
Pesto, ricotta, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, Feta cheese, kalamata olives & garlic, drizzled with pizza sauce.
10" Caprese Pizza
Extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, pesto, roasted garlic, chicken.
14" Caprese Pizza
Extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, pesto, roasted garlic, chicken.
10" Chipotle Chicken Pizza
Black bean sauce, mozzarella, chipotle marinated chicken, chianti red onion & fire-roasted jalapeños.
14" Chipotle Chicken Pizza
Black bean sauce, mozzarella, chipotle marinated chicken, chianti red onion & fire-roasted jalapeños.
10" Garden Mediterranean
Tomato pesto, broccoli, kalamata olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, topped with mozzarella.
14" Garden Mediterranean
Tomato pesto, broccoli, kalamata olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, topped with mozzarella.
10" Greek
Mozzarella, spinach, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, Feta cheese.
14" Greek
Mozzarella, spinach, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, Feta cheese.
10" Italian Meat Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatball, capicola ham.
14" Italian Meat Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatball, capicola ham.
10" Lady Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil, tomatoes.
14" Lady Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil, tomatoes.
10" Mushroom Swiss
Alfredo cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized yellow onions, roasted garlic, sliced meatballs, topped with Swiss cheese & mushroom Demi cream sauce.
14" Mushroom Swiss
Alfredo cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized yellow onions, roasted garlic, sliced meatballs, topped with Swiss cheese & mushroom Demi cream sauce.
D Stromboli
Baked Pasta
D_Cheese Manicotti
Fresh pasta sheets filled with Italian herbs and a four cheese blend. Baked with your choice of homemade meat sauce or homemade marinara.
D_Baked Zitti
Ziti pasta baked with homemade meat sauce and a melted four cheese blend.
D_Lasagna
Fresh pasta sheets layered with ricotta and four cheese blend with Italian sausage and beef topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella.
D_Chicken/Spinach Manicotti
Fresh pasta sheets filled with herb roasted chicken, sautéed spinach topped with a creamy homemade Alfredo.
D_Cannelloni
Fresh pasta sheets filled with seasoned ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, homemade Alfredo, oven roasted mushrooms and onions.
D_Trio
Cheese manicotti, chicken spinach manicotti, cannelloni.
Seafood
Tilapia
Pan-seared tilapia served over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, cherry tomatoes, creamy lemon caper sauce.
Salmon Picatta
Fresh caught wood-fired salmon with white wine lemon butter sauce with capers on a bed of sautéed spinach.
Crab Encrusted Salmon
Crab encrusted Scottish salmon served on red mashed potatoes, asparagus topped with a creamy lemon caper sauce.
Seafood Manicotti
Fresh pasta sheets stuffed with a four cheese blend and Italian herbs, topped with salmon, tilapia and shrimp in a tomato cream sauce. Owner's favorite.
Lobster Ravioli
Dessert
Sides
Sauces
N/A Bev
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuscan Slice offers Old-World, homemade Italian cuisine. Our fresh take on classic dishes, wood-fired pizza made with from-scratch ingredients, steaks, chops and fresh seafood are all created in an authentic wood-burning oven. Take one taste, and you will share our passion for classic Italian food.
401 N Hwy 77,Ste 15, Waxahachie, TX 75165