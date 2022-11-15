Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscan Slice

401 N Hwy 77,Ste 15

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
Lg Garlic Bread
10" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Caprese

$10.00

sliced beef stake Tomatoes, sliced fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, Balsamic, pesto, red onion,

Crab Cakes

$18.00

two large back fin and claw meet crab cakes, panco encrusted, served with capers and creamy buerre blanc

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

crab claw and fin sruffed mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese, baked golden brown, truffle oil

Fried Calamari

$13.00

battered abd fried served with peperoncinis and marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

panco breaded and fried, served with marinara

Mussels

$14.00

one pound of steamed mussles with sun dried tomato, white beans and white wine lemon butter sauce

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

Thinly hand rolled and layered with mozzarella and pepperoni, baked til golden brown served wit marinara

Sausage & Peppers

$13.00

sliced spicy Italian sausage links, sauteed onion, sauteed bell peppers, tomato cream sauce melted mozzarella

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

creamy spinach and artichoke, roasted red peppers, cheese blend, garlic crostinis

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

wood fired stuffed mushrooms, 3 stuffed with creamed spinach artichoke, and three with sausage beef and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Tuscan Bruschetta

$10.00

Roasted peppers, carmelized onions,Artichoke hearts,fresh chopped spinach,Kalamata olives,roasted garlic, balsamic, pesto, fetta cheese, garlic crostinis

Side House Salad

$5.00

fresh spring mix lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons choice dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Lg Garlic Bread

$5.00

Sm Garlic Bread

$3.00

Gluten Friendly Bread

$4.99

10" Dough

$4.00

14" Dough

$6.00

Chicken w/ Side

$18.00

Steak w/ Side

$29.00

Salmon w/ Side

$25.00

Pasta

D_Penne Marsala Cream

$17.00

Herb roasted chicken, sautéed mushrooms, carmelized onions, marsala cream sauce tossed with penne pasta.

D_Mediterranean Pasta

$17.00

Roasted pepper cream sauce with asparagus, broccoli, sautéed red onion, tossed with fettuccine pasta.

D_Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Traditional spaghetti with meat sauce topped with homemade Italian meatballs.

D_Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

D_Penne Rustica

$19.00

Sliced Italian sausage, sauteed mushrooms, carmalized onions, pomodoro cream sauce, with penne pasta

D_Shrimp Gnocchi

$20.00

Italian potato cheese dumplings sautéed in a tomato cream sauce with wood-fire grilled shrimp.

D_Spag Meat Sauce

$15.00

D_Spag Marinara

$14.00

D_Create Your Own Pasta

$10.00

choose your pasta, choose a sauce, choose a protein

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Pulled chicken, romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Panzanella Salad

$15.00

wood fired chicken Spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Feta cheese, green olives tossed in Italian vinaigrette with garlic croutons.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$15.00

D Soup & Salad

$12.00

cup of soup & sm. house or caesar

Italian Salad

$13.00

Spring mix tossed with Italian vinaigrette topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, garbanzo beans, black olives, garlic croutons, pepperoncinis, mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Spinach Salad

$17.00

Wood-fire grilled shrimp, fresh spinach with pineapple- bell pepper chutney, caramelized red onion, Feta cheese & croutons tossed with evoo & balsamic vinegar. Topped with balsamic glaze.

Tuscan Spring Salad

$14.00

Spring mix tossed in Italian vinaigrette, topped with caramelized pecans, green apples, red onion, bacon bits & blue cheese crumbles.

Entree

D_Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Wood-fired panco encrusted eggplant with an Italian cheese blend on a bed of spaghetti topped with homemade marinara.

D_Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Wood-fired panco encrusted chicken with an Italian cheese blend on a bed of fettuccine Alfredo topped with homemade marinara.

D_Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Wood-fire grilled chicken with white wine lemon butter, caper sauce over a bed of angel hair pasta.

D_Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Wood-fire grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, marsala wine sauce on a bed of angel hair.

D_Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

Panco encrusted veal cutlet layered with capicola ham, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese. Topped with sautéed mushrooms onions, and pomodoro sauce on a bed of angel hair.

D_Pork Chop Vesuvio

$26.00

hand cut Thick bone in wood fired pork chop Topped with Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, wedge potatoes and pomodoro.

D_Short Ribs w/ Risotto

$30.00

Slow braised short ribs with black truffle risotto served with asparagus and mushrooms.

D Mixed grill

$35.00

D Bone in Short rib

$40.00

Pork Loin

$24.00

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

10" Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

14" Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

10" Artisan Pizza

$15.00

Pesto, ricotta, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, Feta cheese, kalamata olives & garlic, drizzled with pizza sauce.

14" Artisan Pizza

$27.00

Pesto, ricotta, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, Feta cheese, kalamata olives & garlic, drizzled with pizza sauce.

10" Caprese Pizza

$15.00

Extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, pesto, roasted garlic, chicken.

14" Caprese Pizza

$27.00

Extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, pesto, roasted garlic, chicken.

10" Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Black bean sauce, mozzarella, chipotle marinated chicken, chianti red onion & fire-roasted jalapeños.

14" Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Black bean sauce, mozzarella, chipotle marinated chicken, chianti red onion & fire-roasted jalapeños.

10" Garden Mediterranean

$13.00

Tomato pesto, broccoli, kalamata olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, topped with mozzarella.

14" Garden Mediterranean

$24.00

Tomato pesto, broccoli, kalamata olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, topped with mozzarella.

10" Greek

$13.00

Mozzarella, spinach, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, Feta cheese.

14" Greek

$24.00

Mozzarella, spinach, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, Feta cheese.

10" Italian Meat Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatball, capicola ham.

14" Italian Meat Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatball, capicola ham.

10" Lady Margherita

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil, tomatoes.

14" Lady Margherita

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil, tomatoes.

10" Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Alfredo cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized yellow onions, roasted garlic, sliced meatballs, topped with Swiss cheese & mushroom Demi cream sauce.

14" Mushroom Swiss

$28.00

Alfredo cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized yellow onions, roasted garlic, sliced meatballs, topped with Swiss cheese & mushroom Demi cream sauce.

D Stromboli

$17.00

Baked Pasta

D_Cheese Manicotti

$13.00

Fresh pasta sheets filled with Italian herbs and a four cheese blend. Baked with your choice of homemade meat sauce or homemade marinara.

D_Baked Zitti

$15.00

Ziti pasta baked with homemade meat sauce and a melted four cheese blend.

D_Lasagna

$16.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with ricotta and four cheese blend with Italian sausage and beef topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella.

D_Chicken/Spinach Manicotti

$16.00

Fresh pasta sheets filled with herb roasted chicken, sautéed spinach topped with a creamy homemade Alfredo.

D_Cannelloni

$16.00

Fresh pasta sheets filled with seasoned ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, homemade Alfredo, oven roasted mushrooms and onions.

D_Trio

$20.00

Cheese manicotti, chicken spinach manicotti, cannelloni.

Seafood

Tilapia

$18.00

Pan-seared tilapia served over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, cherry tomatoes, creamy lemon caper sauce.

Salmon Picatta

$24.00

Fresh caught wood-fired salmon with white wine lemon butter sauce with capers on a bed of sautéed spinach.

Crab Encrusted Salmon

$29.00

Crab encrusted Scottish salmon served on red mashed potatoes, asparagus topped with a creamy lemon caper sauce.

Seafood Manicotti

$22.00

Fresh pasta sheets stuffed with a four cheese blend and Italian herbs, topped with salmon, tilapia and shrimp in a tomato cream sauce. Owner's favorite.

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

N.Y. Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brûlée

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Smores Pizza

$14.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Birthday cream puff

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Vegetable Medley

$8.00

Risotto

$8.00

add Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Pasta

$2.99

Side Meatball

$2.99

Side Beef Medallions

$12.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Sausage Link

$3.00

Sauces

Marinara

$4.00

Dipping Sauce

Alfredo

$5.00

Dipping Sauce

Tomato Cream

$5.00

Dipping Sauce

Oil/Vinegar

$2.00

Dipping Sauce

2oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Italian

$1.00

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

2oz Caesar

$1.00

2oz Balsamic

$1.00

2oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

2oz Thousand Island

$1.00

Kid's

Kids Make Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

N/A Bev

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuscan Slice offers Old-World, homemade Italian cuisine. Our fresh take on classic dishes, wood-fired pizza made with from-scratch ingredients, steaks, chops and fresh seafood are all created in an authentic wood-burning oven. Take one taste, and you will share our passion for classic Italian food.

401 N Hwy 77,Ste 15, Waxahachie, TX 75165

