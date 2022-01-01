Soul Food
Uncle B's Restaurant- Bealeton 6352 Village Center Dr
6352 Village Center Dr
Bealeton, VA 22712
Soulful Starts
Chicken Wingettes
$9.93+
tenders made with real breast meat!
Chicken Tender
$8.93
Shrimp
$9.93
fried or steamed
Oysters
$9.93
fried
Two Crab Cake Minis
$11.93
Oysters on the half shell (seasonal)
$11.93
Mozarella Sticks
$8.93
Fish And Fries( Whiting)
$9.93
Fried Mushrooms
$8.93
Salsa And Chips
$5.93
Onion Rings
$7.93
Soulful Dip \Chips
$5.93
Chicken Fingers
$8.93
Hush Puppies
$5.93
Hush Puppies
$5.93
Soup
Entrees
Sandwiches
Little Souls
Shrimp
Soulful Sides
Baked Corn Pudding
$2.93
Macaroni & Cheese
$2.93
Steamed Rice
$2.93
Dumplings
$2.93
Mashed Potatoes
$2.93
French Fries
$2.93
Candied Yams
$2.93
Stuffing
$2.93
Black Eyed Peas
$2.93
Corn Beef Hash
$2.93
Baby Lima Beans
$2.93
Potato Salad
$2.93
Collard Greens
$2.93
Turnip
$2.93
Cabbage
$2.93
Green Beans
$2.93
Broccoli
$2.93
Lg Side
$1.00
Coleslaw
$2.93
Dessert
N/A Beverages
Liquor
Aristocrat Vodka
$5.00
Belle
$7.00
Tito's
$8.00
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli O
$7.00
Stol Raz
$7.00
Absolute
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ciroc
$10.00
Ciroc Apple
$10.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$10.00
Ciroc Peach
$10.00
Ciroc Mango
$10.00
Ciroc Red Berry
$10.00
Ciroc Watermellon
$10.00
Ciroc Coconut
$10.00
Ciroc Fren Vanilla
$10.00
Ciroc White Grape
$10.00
Smirnoff Watermellon
$7.00
Pink Whitney
$7.00
Don Julio
$10.00
Kentucky Gentlemen
$8.00
Aristocrat Gin
$5.00
Bombay
$7.00
Seagrams
$7.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Slow Gin
$6.00
Barcardi Superior
$7.00
Bacardi Gold
$7.00
Bacardi Limon
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Captain Morgan Private Stock
$10.00
Malibu
$7.00
Cruzan Hurricane
$7.00
Cruzan Mango
$7.00
Aristocrat Rum
$5.00
Jameson
$8.00
George Dickle
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00
Crown Royal Peach
$8.00
Seagram's 7
$7.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Canadian Mist
$7.00
Fireball
$7.00
Screwball
$7.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
George Nickle
$7.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$10.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Jim Beam Apple
$7.00
Jim Beam Peach
$7.00
Jim Beam Stag
$7.00
American Honey
$7.00
Chivas
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$9.00
Patron
$10.00
1800
$8.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Aristocrat Tequila
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Cointreau
$5.00
Di Amore
$7.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Remi 1738
$10.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Ryan's Irish Cream
$5.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Gold Schlager
$7.00
99 Bananas
$7.00
Buttershot
$4.00
Paul Masson
$8.00
Beer
Budlight
$3.25
Budwiser
$3.25
Michelob Ultra
$3.25
Michelob Gold
$3.25
Miller Lite
$3.25
Coors Light
$3.25
Corona
$4.25
Heineken
$4.25
Yeungling
$4.25
O Doul's
$3.25
Modelo
$4.25
Angry Orchard
$4.25
Bold Rock
$4.25
Budlight
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Blue Moon
$5.25
Devil Backbone
$4.75
Budlight Picture
$12.50
Budweiser Picture
$12.50
Miller Lite Picture
$12.50
Coors Light Picture
$12.50
Blue Moon Picture
$16.50
Devils Backbone Picture
$14.50
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$10.00
Aristocrat Juice
$6.00
B Special
$14.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blue Motercycle
$10.00
Butter Nipple Shooter
$5.25
Corona Bomb/2
$12.00
Dreamcicle
$8.00
Fuzzy Naval
$8.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Irish Trash Can
$14.00
Jager Bomb
$8.25
Jello Shots
$1.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Lemondrop Top Shelf
$9.00
Lg Mix
$10.00
Liquid Marry
$10.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$10.00
Long Island Ice Tea Top Shelf
$14.00
Margarita
$8.00
Margarita Top Shelf
$10.00
Martini
$10.00
Mc Clands
$8.00
Melon Ball Shooter
$5.25
Mojito
$7.50
Patron Margarita
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Puckers
$4.00
Rail and Juice
$5.00
Red Hawian
$10.00
Red Hawian Shot
$5.00
Royal Flush
$7.00
Sambvca
$7.00
ScrewBall
$7.00
Sex on A Pool Table
$10.00
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Tic Tac Bomb
$8.25
Tie Me To A Bed Post
$10.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.25
Voodoo
$12.00
Washington Apple
$8.00
White Russian
$10.00
Oyster Shooter
$9.25
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
$6 Shot
$6.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6352 Village Center Dr, Bealeton, VA 22712
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
