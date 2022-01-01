A map showing the location of Uncle B's Restaurant- Bealeton 6352 Village Center DrView gallery
Soul Food

Uncle B's Restaurant- Bealeton 6352 Village Center Dr

No reviews yet

6352 Village Center Dr

Bealeton, VA 22712

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soulful Starts

Chicken Wingettes

$9.93+

tenders made with real breast meat!

Chicken Tender

$8.93

Shrimp

$9.93

fried or steamed

Oysters

$9.93

fried

Two Crab Cake Minis

$11.93

Oysters on the half shell (seasonal)

$11.93

Mozarella Sticks

$8.93

Fish And Fries( Whiting)

$9.93

Fried Mushrooms

$8.93

Salsa And Chips

$5.93

Onion Rings

$7.93

Soulful Dip \Chips

$5.93

Chicken Fingers

$8.93

Hush Puppies

$5.93

Soup

Navy Bean Soup

$4.93

"Thousand to the plate"

Vegetable Soup

$4.93

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.93

Soup Of The Day

$4.93

Salad

Roasted Chicken Salad

$7.93

Chef Salad

$7.93

House Salad

$4.93

Entrees

Pork Chops

$14.93

Chicken "The barnyard Pimp"

$11.93

Ham

$11.93

Turkey Wings

$12.93

Uncle B's Barbecue Ribs

$13.93

Pork and Beef

Chitterlings

$17.93

Pigs Feet

$14.93

Liver

$12.93

Turkey

$11.93

Corned Beef

$112.93

Fish

$11.93

Shrimp

$12.93

Steak of the day

$12.93+

Prime Steak of Day

$17.93

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.93

Hamburger

$8.93

Steak And Cheese

$9.93

Fish Sandwich

$8.93

Crab Cake Sandwich

$10.93

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.93

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.93

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.93

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.93

Double Cheeseburger

$9.93

Little Souls

Chicken Wings (2)

$5.63

w/ fries

Chicken Tenders

$6.63

w/ fries

Hamburger

$6.13

w/ fries

Cheeseburger

$6.63

w/ fries

Hot Dogs

$5.63

w/ fries

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.63

w/ chips

Tuna

$5.63

w/ Chips

Shrimp

Shrimp

$25.00

Soulful Sides

Baked Corn Pudding

$2.93

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.93

Steamed Rice

$2.93

Dumplings

$2.93

Mashed Potatoes

$2.93

French Fries

$2.93

Candied Yams

$2.93

Stuffing

$2.93

Black Eyed Peas

$2.93

Corn Beef Hash

$2.93

Baby Lima Beans

$2.93

Potato Salad

$2.93

Collard Greens

$2.93

Turnip

$2.93

Cabbage

$2.93

Green Beans

$2.93

Broccoli

$2.93

Lg Side

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.93

Dessert

Dessert of the Day

$3.53

Lemon Cake

$3.53

Pound Cake

$3.53

Chocolate Cake

$3.53

Yellow Cake

$3.53

German Chocolate Cake

$3.53

Coconut Cake

$3.53

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.53

Apple Pie

$3.53

Ice Cream

$3.53

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$1.93

Ice Tea

$1.93

Lemonade

$1.93

Coke

$1.93

Sprite

$1.93

Root Beer

$1.93

Grape

$1.93

Orange

$1.93

Ginge Ale

$1.93

Pepsi

$1.93

Dr. Pepper

$1.93

Water

$2.00

Juice

$1.93

Milk

$1.93

Juice

$1.00

Liquor

Aristocrat Vodka

$5.00

Belle

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli O

$7.00

Stol Raz

$7.00

Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Watermellon

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Fren Vanilla

$10.00

Ciroc White Grape

$10.00

Smirnoff Watermellon

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Kentucky Gentlemen

$8.00

Aristocrat Gin

$5.00

Bombay

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Slow Gin

$6.00

Barcardi Superior

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan Private Stock

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Cruzan Hurricane

$7.00

Cruzan Mango

$7.00

Aristocrat Rum

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

George Dickle

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

George Nickle

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Jim Beam Stag

$7.00

American Honey

$7.00

Chivas

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

1800

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Aristocrat Tequila

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Di Amore

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Remi 1738

$10.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Ryan's Irish Cream

$5.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Gold Schlager

$7.00

99 Bananas

$7.00

Buttershot

$4.00

Paul Masson

$8.00

Beer

Budlight

$3.25

Budwiser

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Gold

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Yeungling

$4.25

O Doul's

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Bold Rock

$4.25

Budlight

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Blue Moon

$5.25

Devil Backbone

$4.75

Budlight Picture

$12.50

Budweiser Picture

$12.50

Miller Lite Picture

$12.50

Coors Light Picture

$12.50

Blue Moon Picture

$16.50

Devils Backbone Picture

$14.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Aristocrat Juice

$6.00

B Special

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Motercycle

$10.00

Butter Nipple Shooter

$5.25

Corona Bomb/2

$12.00

Dreamcicle

$8.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Trash Can

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$8.25

Jello Shots

$1.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Lemondrop Top Shelf

$9.00

Lg Mix

$10.00

Liquid Marry

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea Top Shelf

$14.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mc Clands

$8.00

Melon Ball Shooter

$5.25

Mojito

$7.50

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Puckers

$4.00

Rail and Juice

$5.00

Red Hawian

$10.00

Red Hawian Shot

$5.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Sambvca

$7.00

ScrewBall

$7.00

Sex on A Pool Table

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Tic Tac Bomb

$8.25

Tie Me To A Bed Post

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Voodoo

$12.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$9.25

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

$6 Shot

$6.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

BEER

Domestic

$5.00

Premium

$6.00

Draft

$5.00

LIQUOR

Rail

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Remi 1738

$10.00

Paul Masson

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Malibu/Pineapple

$11.00

Long Island

$13.00

Liquid Mary

$13.00

Sex On Beach

$12.00

Gin/Juice

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Add Red Bull

$1.50

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Tito's

$10.00

Irish Trash Can

$16.00

Jim

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Lg Drink

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Add Juice

$1.00

BEER

Domestic Beer

$13.00

Premium Bucket

$17.00

Mixed Bucket

$16.00

BUFFET

Buffet 1

$8.93

Buffet 2

$12.93

Buffet 3

$18.93

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Full Rack Ribs

$25.00

Half Chicken

$10.00

Full Chicken

$15.00

Fund Raiser

$6.93

Fund Raiser

Bike show

$10.00

Late Night Appetizers

Wingetts

$9.93+

Tenders And Fries

$7.93

Jumbo Shrimp

$8.93

French Fries

$2.93

Onion Rings

$6.93

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.93

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.93

Fish Sandwich( Whiting)

$7.93

Crab Cake Sandwich

$9.93

Crab Cake Minis

$8.93

Cheeseburger

$7.93

Hamburger

$7.43

MEALS

EARLY START

$7.93

EARLY START DELUXE

$9.93

STEAK & 2 EGGS

$11.93

OMELETTE

CHEESE OMELETTE

$5.93

2 INGREDIENT OMELETTE

$6.93

WESTERN OMELETTE

$8.93

MAKE YOUR OMELETTE

$10.93

SIDES

TOAST

$0.50

HOMEFRIES

$3.93

Grits

$3.93

Bacon

$1.00

Sausage

$1.00

Scrapple

$1.93

2 Sausages

$1.93

Waffles

$2.93

Pancakes

$2.93

Ham

$3.93

Chipped Beef Over Biscuit

$3.93

Sausage Gravy Over Biscuit

$3.93

Biscuit

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6352 Village Center Dr, Bealeton, VA 22712

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
