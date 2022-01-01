Restaurant header imageView gallery

Velvet Taco Chicago - Fulton Market

review star

No reviews yet

910 W. Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Main Menu (Fall Menu 2022)

#1 Buffalo Chicken

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla

#4 Nashville

#4 Nashville

$4.75

crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#10 Burger

#10 Burger

$5.95

peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla

Elote & Chips

Elote & Chips

$5.25

queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

#5 Paneer

#5 Paneer

$4.95

tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#11 Flank Steak

#11 Flank Steak

$5.95

portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla

Blanco Queso

Blanco Queso

$5.75

Velvet Taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro

#3 Tikka Chicken

#3 Tikka Chicken

$5.25

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#6 Falafel

#6 Falafel

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap

#12 Angus

#12 Angus

$6.25

barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla

Curry Queso

Curry Queso

$5.75

pickled onions, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue chips

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.25

rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.75Out of stock

queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#14 Shrimp & Grits

#14 Shrimp & Grits

$5.95

creole mayo, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.95

herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chili butter, peppered bacon, micro greens

#18 Chicken & Waffle

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.95Out of stock

Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla

#7 Cuban

#7 Cuban

$4.95

gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickle, crisp flour tortilla

#15 Salmon

#15 Salmon

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Backdoor Chicken

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

#8 Korean Fried Rice

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.25

egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#16 Fish & Chips

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

curry mayo, malted french fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla

Red Velvet Slice

Red Velvet Slice

$3.95

Fountain Bev

$2.79

#9 Pork & Shrimp Eggroll

$5.75
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

WTF & Back Door Menu

Sweet Chile Shrimp

$5.95

Whole Bird

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chick

$5.45

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.65

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95

Hangover Burger

$5.95
Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

The Perfect Taco

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #10 Burger (NEW)

$6.25

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$6.25

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$6.25

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.75

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.50

Misc

Extra Tortillas

Chips

$1.00

Bag

$5.36

Olo / Rails WTF & Back Door Menu (NEW KID'S MENU)

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #8.5 Green Chile Pork

$4.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$6.25

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.75

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.50

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.50

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.50

BTL Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Lime

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

BTL Mexican Coke

$3.75

BTL Mexican Sprite

$3.75

BTL Sprite

$3.00

BTL Mexican 7Up

$3.75

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Coke Zero

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Bev

$2.79

Topo Chico Regular

$3.75

VT Water

$1.50

BTL Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Beer

Reg Draft Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Reg Draft Modelo

$7.00

LG Draft Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

LG Draft Modelo

$8.50

Can Beer for Tacos

$8.00

Can Dos XX

$6.00

Can Goose Island Green Line

$8.00

Can Half Daisy

$8.00

Can June Shine Kombucha

$7.00

Can Mich Ultra

$5.50

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Modelo

$6.00

Can PBR

$5.50

Can Vallejo

$8.00

Can Beer Hug

$8.00

Can Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Alcohol

Reg Frozen Rita

$8.50

Reg Rocks Rita

$8.50

LG Frozen Rita

$11.50

LG Rocks Rita

$11.50

Frozen Margarita (16oz Mason Jar)

$11.50

Rocks Margarita (16oz Mason Jar)

$11.50

Reg Paloma

$8.50

LG Paloma

$11.50

Ranch Water

$8.50

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Website

Location

910 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Velvet Taco image
Velvet Taco image
Velvet Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Poke Poke - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gyuro Ramen - Fulton Market
orange starNo Reviews
171 North Aberdeen Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Green Street Local
orange star4.6 • 783
130 S Green St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop - 1061 West Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
1061 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Sushi Dokku - 823 W Randolph St
orange starNo Reviews
823 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
orange starNo Reviews
736 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Au Cheval Chicago
orange star4.5 • 7,429
800 W RANDOLPH ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Green Street Smoked Meats
orange star4.7 • 6,822
112 N Green St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Sepia
orange star4.7 • 5,691
123 N Jefferson Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
La Josie
orange star4.4 • 2,512
740 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
BLVD Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,863
817 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Formento's
orange star4.3 • 1,715
925 W Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston