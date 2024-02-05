Texan Taco Bar 942 W Randolph St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Texan Taco Bar is located in the heart of Chicago’s vibrant West Loop neighborhood, overlooking Randolph street with picturesque views of the downtown skyline from our open rooftop. We take pride in the quality of our service, ingredients, and consistency, whether that be one of our famous fresh-squeezed margaritas, our signature specialty tacos, or the TexMex favorites scratch-made in our kitchens every day.
Location
942 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Gallery
