Waterhorse Irish Pub

361 Central Street

Franklin, NH 03235

Specials

Baked Haddock in Garlic Cream

$17.00

Charcuterie Board

$21.00Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Pork Medallions

$17.00

Appetizers

Bangers & Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy chips topped by Irish cocktail sausages with our homemade whiskey dipping sauce.

Beer Kegs

$13.00Out of stock

Giant Tater Tots made with sour cream and bacon, deep fried and served with house made beer cheese.

Cheese Curds

$15.00Out of stock

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, beer battered, then coated with lightly seasoned panic bread crumbs, served with our homemade poblano dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish whiskey dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Available Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Inferno or Salted Caramel.

Crispy Chips

$7.00

Our crispy fries, served simple.

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzel as big as your plate, served with your choice of whisky dipping sauce or our beer cheese.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Homemade baked potato skins topped by cheese and bacon, served with sour cream.

Sweet Fries

$9.00

Served with our own maple brandy dipping sauce.

Soup, Salad

Guinness Onion Soup Bowl

$8.00

A variety of onions simmered and sautéed with a touch of our special seasonings and a bit of Guinness in a delicious broth, topped by our homemade croutons and fresh Swiss cheese.

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan.

Four Green Fields Salad

$5.00+

Crisp baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrot and seasoned croutons.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Basic Burger

$12.00

Half-pound fresh ground black angus steak.

Beer Battered Chicken Sandwich

$14.00+

Fresh chicken in our Harp beer batter, deep fried and served with crispy chips.

Cliffs of Moher

$13.00

Fresh chicken lightly seasoned and grilled, topped by Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by crispy chips.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Harp lager battered haddock served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by traditional tartar sauce and crispy chips.

Irish Sausage Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Three Irish sausages topped with grilled tomato and melted farmhouse cheddar, Served on a brioche with lettuce, red onion and crispy chips.

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Fresh VT lamb infused with garlic and rosemary, grilled, topped with goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by crispy chips.

Rock of Cashel

$15.00

Our burger topped by bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by our crispy chips.

Swiss Burger

$15.00

Topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Winni Burger

$15.00

Our burger topped by an Irish Rasher, farmhouse cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by crispy chips.

Irish Entrées

Bangers and Mash

$18.00Out of stock

Irish sausages served with Bachelors Baked Beans, mashed potatoes and a touch of au jus.

Guinness Beef Stew

$18.00

Tender chunks of beef simmered with vegetables and fresh herbs in a rich Guinness Stout reduction and topped by mashed potato.

Harp Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Market fresh Haddock crusted and served golden brown, set over our crispy hand cut chips and accompanied by our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Fresh ground lamb combined with finely diced root vegetables in a rich rosemary gravy, topped with mashed potato and accompanied by a field green salad.

Entrées

Baked Haddock

$22.00

Market fresh boneless local haddock baked in a garlic lemon white wine butter served with barley rice pilaf and a field green salad.

Chicken Medallions

$19.00

Golden filet of chicken tossed with button mushrooms in a rich whiskey cream served with barley rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.

Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Fresh filet of salmon pan seared and topped with dill butter or thyme. Served with barley rice pilaf and a field green salad.

Steak Tips

$25.00

Aged Certified Black Angus beef tips grilled and served with your choice of toppings: Smothered with Peppers and Onions or Bleu Cheese Fondue. Served with mashed potato and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Tender Entrée

$19.00

Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce. Served with our crispy chips. Make them Buffalo, BBQ or Inferno for a small add on.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00+

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Our family recipe, direct from Ireland! Made with raisins and topped with our own Whiskey Butterscotch.

Carrot Cake

$15.00Out of stock

A very generous 10" tall slice of carrot cake that’s fit for two!

Lava Cake

$10.00

It's all about the Chocolate and it's gluten free!

Sticky Toffee

$10.00

A very moist sponge cake, covered in a toffee sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are Central New Hampshire's destination for Irish music, live entertainment, freshly prepared Irish favorites, and creative contemporary cuisine.

361 Central Street, Franklin, NH 03235

