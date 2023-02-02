Waterhorse Irish Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are Central New Hampshire's destination for Irish music, live entertainment, freshly prepared Irish favorites, and creative contemporary cuisine.
Location
361 Central Street, Franklin, NH 03235
Gallery