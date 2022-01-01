Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Shooter's Tavern

719 Reviews

$$

190 Daniel Webster Hwy

Belmont, NH 03220

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Chicken Fingers + 1 Side
Tater Kegs

Appetizers

Buffalo Fingers

$13.99

Hot or Mild, served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.

Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$16.49

Calamari

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheesy Fries

$8.99

Our signature fried smothered in a blend of cheeses, topped with bacon. Served with ranch and sour cream for dipping.

Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet & Sour, Buffalo, or Ranch.

Chicken Fingers + 1 Side

$16.48

Driftwood

$8.99

Cheesy garlic bread served with a tomato & olive oil dip or marinara sauce. Try both for $1.00.

Guacamole And Chips

$6.99Out of stock

Jumbo Wings

$14.99

Fried crispy and tossed in your choice of spice or sauce. 30 flavors to choose from.

Jumbo Wings And Fries

$17.48

LG Fries

$6.99

Mozz Sticks

$8.99

Served with marinara for dipping.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pretzels Cheese Sauce

$9.99

Shooters Nachos

$9.99

Crispy tortilla chips layered and loaded with tomatoes, peppers, olives, onions, jalapeños, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & Salsa. Add chicken, taco meat, or chili for $3.99.

South West Egg Rolls

$9.99

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, black beans, veggies and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried golden brown. Served with ranch for dipping.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$9.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Topped with diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Served with bread rounds and chips for dipping.

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$9.99

Stuffed Shrooms

$8.99

Mushroom caps filled with chicken stuffing, covered in a blend of cheeses and baked to perfection.

Tater Kegs

$8.99

Jumbo stuffed bacon, cheddar, and chive taters, fried golden brown. Served with sour cream for dipping.

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheese. Add Grilled Chicken for 3.99 or Marinated Steak Tips for 5.99.

Burgers

A half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bulkie roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

A half pound burger with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bulkie.

Cheeseburger

$13.99

A half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato and American cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.

Double Decker Burger

$19.99

Two 8 oz all beef patties, stacked with lettuce, tomato, bacon and cheddar cheese, served with two sides.

Hamburger

$12.99

Hawaiian Burger

$14.99

A half pound burger topped with teriyaki sauce, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.

Jalapeno Burger

$14.99

A half pound burger with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

A half pound burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bulkie roll.

Plate Split

$2.00

Shooters Burger

$14.99

A half pound burger topped with a tangy BBO sauce, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Grilled veggie burger with roasted peppers & onions provolone cheese served on a burger bun with lettuce & tomato

Club Sandwiches

Cheesburger Club

$14.99

Ham Club

$13.99

Plate Split

$2.00

Roast Beef Club

$14.99

Shooters Club

$13.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

Chicken Salad Club

$13.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Milky Way Galaxy Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Banana Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Entrees

Beef Stir Fry

$21.98

Assorted vegetables and beef sautéed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Chicken & vegetables in our creamy sauce, topped with puff pastry, served with cranberry sauce.

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.98

Assorted vegetables and chicken sautéed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf.

Full Rack Ribs

$20.99

A full rack of "fall off the bone" ribs, basted in our tangy BBQ sauce, served with two sides.

General Gaus

$17.99

Fried tempura chicken, roasted peppers and broccoli tossed in General Gau's sauce, served over Jasmin rice topped with scallions.

Meatloaf

$17.99

A hearty portion of our homemade meatloaf served with two sides.

Plate Split

$2.00

Steak Tips

$22.99

Our marinated steak tips, cooked to your liking, served with two sides.

Veggie Stir Fry

$11.99

Assorted vegetables sautéed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf.

Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Kids

Kid Dessert

$2.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.00

Kids Cheesburger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chix Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac N Dog

$7.00

Kids Pasta Meatball

$6.00

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$6.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$5.00

Panini

Capri Panini

$13.99

Chicken Panini

$13.99

Italian Panini

$13.99

Plate Split

$2.00

Roast Beef Panini

$13.99

Turkey Swiss Panini

$13.99

Pasta

Buffalo Chix Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Chicken Parm

$17.99

Chix Broc Alfredo

$17.99

Chix Cordon Bleu

$17.99

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Pasta Meatballs

$16.99

Pasta Sausage

$16.99

Pasta W/ Alfredo

$13.99

Pasta W/ Marinara Sauce

$12.99

Plate Split

$2.00

Shoots Chix Pasta

$17.99

Pizza

Small Bacon Double Burger

$14.99

Small Bbq Chicken

$14.99

Small BYO Breakfast Pizza

$9.99

Small BYO Cheese

$9.99

Small Chicken & Broccoli

$14.99

Small Chix Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Small Greek

$14.99

Small Hawaiian

$13.99

Small Loaded

$14.99

Small Mac Attack

$14.99

Small Meatlovers

$14.99

Small Mexican

$14.99

Small Noreaster

$14.99

Small Shooters

$14.99

Small Spinach Artichoke

$14.99

Small Veggie Lovers

$14.99

Gluten Free BYO

$13.99

Gluten Free Specialty

$19.99

Large Bacon Double Burger

$20.99

Large Bbq Chicken

$20.99

Large Cheese / BYO

$12.99

Large Chicken & Broccoli

$20.99

Large Chix Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Large Greek

$20.99

Large Hawaiian

$18.99

Large Loaded

$20.99

Large Mac Attack

$20.99

Large Meatlovers

$20.99

Large Mexican

$20.99

Large Noreaster

$20.99

Large Shooters

$20.99

Large Spinach Artichoke

$20.99

Large Veggie Lovers

$20.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, celery, with strips of boneless Buffalo tenders, served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken $3.99 or Steak tips $6.99.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, chopped egg, crumbled bacon and cheddar cheese.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, sliced red onions and fried chicken.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, sliced red onion, & Feta cheese, served with a Greek vinaigrette on the side.

House Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, & sliced onions.

Oriental Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, crunchy Oriental noodles, garnished with mandarin oranges, served with a side of Oriental sesame dressing.

Plate Split

$2.00

SD Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef with tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, salad and sour cream. Try it with grilled chicken or chili.

Sandwiches

2 Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Beef Dog 1

$8.99

The best dog you will ever eat! 1/4 lb served on a grilled bun with one side.

Beef Dogs 2

$12.99

Two of the best dogs you will ever eat! 1/4lb served on a grilled bun with one side.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.99

8 oz grilled chicken breast rubbed in Cajun spices, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo.

BLT LARGE

$12.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

BLT SMALL

$8.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Boneless Buffalo chicken tenders, with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing.

Butterball Blast Wrap

$12.99

Fresh roasted turkey, stuffing & cranberry sauce. Served hot or cold.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken and croutons tossed a in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and salsa.

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Smothered in a rich tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Salad LARGE

$12.99

Chicken Salad SMALL

$8.99

Chix Cordon Bleu Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, ham and melted Swiss cheese, covered in our honey mayo sauce.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and our honey mayo sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Haddock Wrap

$12.99

Deep fried haddock, served on a toasted bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce & a slice of lemon on the side.

Ham LARGE

$13.99

Ham SMALL

$9.99

Honey Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Sliced Chicken breast, grilled with peppers & mushrooms, covered in Honey Dijon dressing with melted provolone cheese.

Italian Sub

$12.99

Provolone cheese, ham, Genoa salami, peperoni, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and pickles.

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Juicy meatballs smothered in our rich tomato sauce, with shredded parmesan and melted provolone.

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Pastrami Large

$14.99

Pastrami Small

$10.99

Plate Split

$2.00

Pulled Pork SUB

$13.99

Our Slow Roasted Pork, tossed with BBQ Sauce & melted Jack cheese

Reuben

$13.99

Shaved pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread.

Roastbeef LARGE

$13.99

Roastbeef SMALL

$10.99

Spicy Sausage

$12.99

Italian sausage grilled with peppers and onions, topped with mustard and melted provolone cheese.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.99

Half pound of marinated shaved steak with roasted peppers, onions and American cheese.

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap

$15.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, marinated steak tips and croutons tossed a in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese.

Steak Tip Wrap

$14.99

Half pound of marinated tips grilled with roasted peppers and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese.

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, roasted pepper & onions, tossed in teriyaki glaze with melted provolone served in a flour wrap.

Turkey Large

$13.99

Turkey SMALL

$10.99

Seafood

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$19.99

Fish N Chips

$17.99

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$25.99

Lobster Roll

$25.99

Plate Split

$2.00

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

Bread Rounds 2

$0.50

Bread Rounds 4

$1.00

Carrots

$1.99

Carrotts & Celery

$2.99

Celery

$1.99

Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Cheese & Bacon to Fries

$2.99

Cheese to Fries

$1.99

1 Chicken Breast SD

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Strips Sd

$5.99

Jasmine Rice

$5.99

Large Coleslaw

$5.99

Large SD Macaroni Salad

$5.99

MANDARIN ORANGES

$1.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

SD 1000 Island

$0.99

SD Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.99

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.99

SD Blue Cheese

$0.99

SD Broccoli

$3.99

SD Caesar Salad

$4.99

SD Ceaser

$0.99

SD Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

SD Extreme hot

$0.99

SD Gravy

$0.99

SD Guacamole

$1.99Out of stock

SD Honey Dijon

$0.99

SD Italian

$0.99

SD Large Steak Tips

$18.99

SD Mashed & Gravy

$3.99

SD Oriental

$0.99

SD Parm Peppercorn

$0.99

SD Ranch

$0.99

SD Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.99

SD Salsa

$0.99

SD Small Steak Tips

$10.99

SD Sour Cream

$0.99

SD Spicy Thai

$0.99

SD Sweet & Sour

$0.99

SD Tarter

$0.99

SM French Fries

$2.99

SM Onion Rings

$2.99

Sm Potato Salad

$2.99

SM Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

SM Waffle Fries

$3.99

SM SD COLESLAW

$2.99

SM SD Mac Salad

$2.99

Soup

French Onion

$6.99

Topped with melted provolone and Swiss cheese, served with garlic rounds.

Lg Bowl Chili

$9.99

Our homemade hearty chili is topped with cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.

Lobster Bisque

$11.99

With chunks of 100% lobster meat.

Sm Cup Chili

$6.99

Our homemade hearty chili is topped with cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.

Soup Dejour

$5.99

Chef’s freshly made soup of the day. Add a grilled cheese for $1.99.

Beef Stew

$7.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$6.99Out of stock

NON Alcoholic Beers

N/A Buckler Lager

$6.00

N/A Bud Zero

$6.00

N/A Heineken 00

$6.00

N/A Run Wild I.P.A

$6.00

N/A Sam Adams Just The Haze

$6.00

N/A Upside Down Golden Ale

$6.00

N/A Whitty White

$6.00

N/A Clausthaler

$6.00

Take Out Sodas

AH HA WATER

$2.79

BARQ’S ROOTBEER

$2.29

CANADA DRY SELTZER

$2.29

CHOC MILK

$2.89

COKE

$2.29

COKE ZERO

$2.29

DASANI WATER

$2.29

DIET COKE

$2.29

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.29Out of stock

DR PEPPER

$2.29

FANTA ORANGE

$2.29

GINGERALE

$2.29

GOLD PEAK TEA

$2.49

Honest Tea

$2.59

MILK

$2.89

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.59

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$2.59

MINUTE MAID CRANBERRY

$2.29Out of stock

MINUTE MAID FRUIT PUNCH

$2.59Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59

MINUTE MAID WATERMELON PUNCH

$2.59Out of stock

POWER WATER

$2.29Out of stock

POWERADE

$2.29Out of stock

SHOOTS GRAPE

$2.49

SHOOTS LIME RICKY

$2.49

SHOOTS ORANGE

$2.49

SHOOTS ROOTBEER

$2.49

SMART WATER

$2.79Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.29

SPRITE ZERO

$2.29

SUNKIST

$2.29Out of stock

TUMMY YUMMY

$1.99Out of stock

VITAMIN WATER

$2.29

SHIRTS & HATS

LADIES 3/4 SLEEVE

$28.00

LADIES HAT

$10.00

LADIES LONG LAT

$28.00

LADIES SCOOP

$27.00

LADIES V

$24.00

MENS 234X

$25.00

MENS HAT

$10.00

MENS HOODIE

$40.00

MENS LONG

$26.00

MENS LONG 234X

$28.00

MENS SWEAT SHIRT

$35.00

MENS TEE

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Looking for a great spot for a family day, night out with friends, date night, birthday, or any special occasion? Shooters is the place for you ! We have the largest menu around, and offer 25 always changing draft beers for your liking ! Stop in today and check us out !!

Website

Location

190 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont, NH 03220

Directions

Gallery
Shooter's Tavern image
Shooter's Tavern image
Shooter's Tavern image
Shooter's Tavern image

Map
