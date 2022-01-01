Shooter's Tavern
719 Reviews
$$
190 Daniel Webster Hwy
Belmont, NH 03220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Fingers
Hot or Mild, served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.
Buffalo Fingers & Fries
Calamari
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheesy Fries
Our signature fried smothered in a blend of cheeses, topped with bacon. Served with ranch and sour cream for dipping.
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet & Sour, Buffalo, or Ranch.
Chicken Fingers + 1 Side
Driftwood
Cheesy garlic bread served with a tomato & olive oil dip or marinara sauce. Try both for $1.00.
Guacamole And Chips
Jumbo Wings
Fried crispy and tossed in your choice of spice or sauce. 30 flavors to choose from.
Jumbo Wings And Fries
LG Fries
Mozz Sticks
Served with marinara for dipping.
Onion Rings
Pretzels Cheese Sauce
Shooters Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips layered and loaded with tomatoes, peppers, olives, onions, jalapeños, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & Salsa. Add chicken, taco meat, or chili for $3.99.
South West Egg Rolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, black beans, veggies and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried golden brown. Served with ranch for dipping.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Topped with diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Served with bread rounds and chips for dipping.
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
Stuffed Shrooms
Mushroom caps filled with chicken stuffing, covered in a blend of cheeses and baked to perfection.
Tater Kegs
Jumbo stuffed bacon, cheddar, and chive taters, fried golden brown. Served with sour cream for dipping.
Veggie Quesadilla
Tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheese. Add Grilled Chicken for 3.99 or Marinated Steak Tips for 5.99.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
A half pound burger with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bulkie.
Cheeseburger
A half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato and American cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.
Double Decker Burger
Two 8 oz all beef patties, stacked with lettuce, tomato, bacon and cheddar cheese, served with two sides.
Hamburger
Hawaiian Burger
A half pound burger topped with teriyaki sauce, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.
Jalapeno Burger
A half pound burger with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A half pound burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bulkie roll.
Plate Split
Shooters Burger
A half pound burger topped with a tangy BBO sauce, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted bulkie roll.
Veggie Burger
Grilled veggie burger with roasted peppers & onions provolone cheese served on a burger bun with lettuce & tomato
Club Sandwiches
Desserts
Entrees
Beef Stir Fry
Assorted vegetables and beef sautéed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken & vegetables in our creamy sauce, topped with puff pastry, served with cranberry sauce.
Chicken Stir Fry
Assorted vegetables and chicken sautéed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf.
Full Rack Ribs
A full rack of "fall off the bone" ribs, basted in our tangy BBQ sauce, served with two sides.
General Gaus
Fried tempura chicken, roasted peppers and broccoli tossed in General Gau's sauce, served over Jasmin rice topped with scallions.
Meatloaf
A hearty portion of our homemade meatloaf served with two sides.
Plate Split
Steak Tips
Our marinated steak tips, cooked to your liking, served with two sides.
Veggie Stir Fry
Assorted vegetables sautéed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf.
Grilled Chicken
Kids
Panini
Pasta
Pizza
Small Bacon Double Burger
Small Bbq Chicken
Small BYO Breakfast Pizza
Small BYO Cheese
Small Chicken & Broccoli
Small Chix Bacon Ranch
Small Greek
Small Hawaiian
Small Loaded
Small Mac Attack
Small Meatlovers
Small Mexican
Small Noreaster
Small Shooters
Small Spinach Artichoke
Small Veggie Lovers
Gluten Free BYO
Gluten Free Specialty
Large Bacon Double Burger
Large Bbq Chicken
Large Cheese / BYO
Large Chicken & Broccoli
Large Chix Bacon Ranch
Large Greek
Large Hawaiian
Large Loaded
Large Mac Attack
Large Meatlovers
Large Mexican
Large Noreaster
Large Shooters
Large Spinach Artichoke
Large Veggie Lovers
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, celery, with strips of boneless Buffalo tenders, served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken $3.99 or Steak tips $6.99.
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, chopped egg, crumbled bacon and cheddar cheese.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, sliced red onions and fried chicken.
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, sliced red onion, & Feta cheese, served with a Greek vinaigrette on the side.
House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, & sliced onions.
Oriental Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, crunchy Oriental noodles, garnished with mandarin oranges, served with a side of Oriental sesame dressing.
Plate Split
SD Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef with tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, salad and sour cream. Try it with grilled chicken or chili.
Sandwiches
2 Grilled Cheese
Beef Dog 1
The best dog you will ever eat! 1/4 lb served on a grilled bun with one side.
Beef Dogs 2
Two of the best dogs you will ever eat! 1/4lb served on a grilled bun with one side.
Blackened Chicken Wrap
8 oz grilled chicken breast rubbed in Cajun spices, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo.
BLT LARGE
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
BLT SMALL
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Boneless Buffalo chicken tenders, with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing.
Butterball Blast Wrap
Fresh roasted turkey, stuffing & cranberry sauce. Served hot or cold.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken and croutons tossed a in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and salsa.
Chicken Parm Sub
Smothered in a rich tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Salad LARGE
Chicken Salad SMALL
Chix Cordon Bleu Wrap
Grilled chicken, ham and melted Swiss cheese, covered in our honey mayo sauce.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and our honey mayo sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Haddock Wrap
Deep fried haddock, served on a toasted bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce & a slice of lemon on the side.
Ham LARGE
Ham SMALL
Honey Chicken Wrap
Sliced Chicken breast, grilled with peppers & mushrooms, covered in Honey Dijon dressing with melted provolone cheese.
Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, ham, Genoa salami, peperoni, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
Meatball Sub
Juicy meatballs smothered in our rich tomato sauce, with shredded parmesan and melted provolone.
Oriental Chicken Wrap
Pastrami Large
Pastrami Small
Plate Split
Pulled Pork SUB
Our Slow Roasted Pork, tossed with BBQ Sauce & melted Jack cheese
Reuben
Shaved pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread.
Roastbeef LARGE
Roastbeef SMALL
Spicy Sausage
Italian sausage grilled with peppers and onions, topped with mustard and melted provolone cheese.
Steak & Cheese Sub
Half pound of marinated shaved steak with roasted peppers, onions and American cheese.
Steak Tip Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine lettuce, marinated steak tips and croutons tossed a in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese.
Steak Tip Wrap
Half pound of marinated tips grilled with roasted peppers and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese.
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, roasted pepper & onions, tossed in teriyaki glaze with melted provolone served in a flour wrap.
Turkey Large
Turkey SMALL
Seafood
Sides
Applesauce
Bread Rounds 2
Bread Rounds 4
Carrots
Carrotts & Celery
Celery
Cheddar Cheese
Cheese & Bacon to Fries
Cheese to Fries
1 Chicken Breast SD
Grilled Chicken Strips Sd
Jasmine Rice
Large Coleslaw
Large SD Macaroni Salad
MANDARIN ORANGES
Rice Pilaf
SD 1000 Island
SD Balsamic Vinaigrette
SD BBQ Sauce
SD Blue Cheese
SD Broccoli
SD Caesar Salad
SD Ceaser
SD Chipotle Mayo
SD Extreme hot
SD Gravy
SD Guacamole
SD Honey Dijon
SD Italian
SD Large Steak Tips
SD Mashed & Gravy
SD Oriental
SD Parm Peppercorn
SD Ranch
SD Raspberry Vinaigrette
SD Salsa
SD Small Steak Tips
SD Sour Cream
SD Spicy Thai
SD Sweet & Sour
SD Tarter
SM French Fries
SM Onion Rings
Sm Potato Salad
SM Sweet Potato Fries
SM Waffle Fries
SM SD COLESLAW
SM SD Mac Salad
Soup
French Onion
Topped with melted provolone and Swiss cheese, served with garlic rounds.
Lg Bowl Chili
Our homemade hearty chili is topped with cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Lobster Bisque
With chunks of 100% lobster meat.
Sm Cup Chili
Our homemade hearty chili is topped with cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Soup Dejour
Chef’s freshly made soup of the day. Add a grilled cheese for $1.99.
Beef Stew
Clam Chowder
NON Alcoholic Beers
Take Out Sodas
AH HA WATER
BARQ’S ROOTBEER
CANADA DRY SELTZER
CHOC MILK
COKE
COKE ZERO
DASANI WATER
DIET COKE
DIET DR PEPPER
DR PEPPER
FANTA ORANGE
GINGERALE
GOLD PEAK TEA
Honest Tea
MILK
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry
MINUTE MAID CRANBERRY
MINUTE MAID FRUIT PUNCH
Minute Maid Lemonade
MINUTE MAID WATERMELON PUNCH
POWER WATER
POWERADE
SHOOTS GRAPE
SHOOTS LIME RICKY
SHOOTS ORANGE
SHOOTS ROOTBEER
SMART WATER
SPRITE
SPRITE ZERO
SUNKIST
TUMMY YUMMY
VITAMIN WATER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Looking for a great spot for a family day, night out with friends, date night, birthday, or any special occasion? Shooters is the place for you ! We have the largest menu around, and offer 25 always changing draft beers for your liking ! Stop in today and check us out !!
190 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont, NH 03220